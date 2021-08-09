Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Earth is warming faster than previously thought, scientists say, and the window is closing to avoid catastrophic outcomes

Earth is warming faster than previously thought, scientists say, and the window is closing to avoid catastrophic outcomes

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 5:00 AM
Updated: Aug 9, 2021 5:00 AM
Posted By: By Angela Fritz and Rachel Ramirez, CNN

As the world battles historic droughts, landscape-altering wildfires and deadly floods, a landmark report from global scientists says the window is rapidly closing to cut our reliance on fossil fuels and avoid catastrophic changes that would transform life as we know it.

The state-of-the-science report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says the world has rapidly warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial levels, and is now careening toward 1.5 degrees — a critical threshold that world leaders agreed warming should remain below to avoid worsening impacts.

Only by making deep cuts to greenhouse gas emissions, while also removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, can we halt the precipitous trend.

"Bottom line is that we have zero years left to avoid dangerous climate change, because it's here," Michael E. Mann, a lead author of the IPCC's 2001 report, told CNN.

Unlike previous assessments, Monday's report concludes it is "unequivocal" that humans have caused the climate crisis and confirms that "widespread and rapid changes" have already occurred, some of them irreversibly.

That is due in part to the breakneck pace at which the planet has been recently warming, faster than scientists have previously observed. Since 2018, when the panel published a special report on the significance of 1.5-degrees, greenhouse gas emissions have continued mostly unabated and have pushed global temperatures higher.

Even under the IPCC's most optimistic scenario, in which the world's emissions begin to drop sharply today and are reduced to net zero by 2050, global temperature will still peak above the 1.5-degree threshold before falling.

In a statement, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called the report "a code red for humanity," and noted the 1.5-degree threshold is "perilously close."

"The only way to prevent exceeding this threshold is by urgently stepping up our efforts, and pursuing the most ambitious path," Guterres said.

The IPCC report comes just three months before the UN-led international climate change talks, during which global leaders are expected to strengthen their commitments to cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Though some countries have pledged stricter cuts since the 2015 Paris Agreement, many have missed deadlines to do so, and there is still a significant gap between what leaders are promising and what's needed by 2030.

"From a scientific perspective, every degree, every part of a degree, every half of a degree matters in terms of limiting the impacts that we will see from climate change," Ko Barrett, the former vice chair of the IPCC, told CNN. "So at whatever level countries decide is what they're aiming for, there are benefits and there are consequences to choosing those limits."

Dave Reay, the director of the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute, said world leaders "must have the findings of this report seared into their minds" at the November conference and take urgent action.

"This is not just another scientific report," Reay said. "This is hell and highwater writ large."

As computing power increases, scientists are more confident than ever in connecting the dots between the climate crisis and extreme weather, which for some regions — even at 1.1 degrees of warming — is already becoming unbearable.

Michael Byrne, a climate researcher at the University of Oxford, said that's what's different about this report is "the effects of global warming are no longer in the distant future or in far-flung corners of the world."

"We knew what was coming and now it's here," Byrne said.

A heat wave that killed hundreds this summer in the US Northwest and British Columbia would have been "virtually impossible" without the climate crisis, researchers found. It made Hurricane Harvey's devastating rainfall roughly three times more likely to occur and 15% more intense, scientists said. Harvey dumped more than 19 trillion gallons of water on Texas and Louisiana in 2017, triggering devastating floods in the Houston area.

The IPCC says heavy rainfall that used to occur once every 10 years now occurs 30% more frequently.

Globally, droughts that may have occurred only once every 10 years or so now happen 70% more frequently, according to the report. The climate change connection is particularly strong in the Western United States, which is experiencing a historic, multiyear drought that has drained reservoirs and triggered water shortages.

Amid unrelenting drought and record heat, wildfire seasons are now longer and result in more destructive fires. Six of the top 10 largest fires in California have occurred in 2020 or 2021, according to CalFire.

"We're seeing truly frightening fire behavior. I don't know how to overstate that," said Chris Carlton, supervisor of California's Plumas National Forest supervisor in California, who called this year's wildfire season "uncharted territory."

Charles Koven, a lead author of the report's chapter on global carbon cycles, said California has already reached a tipping point on wildfires.

"I don't think we knew where that threshold was until we crossed it," he told CNN. "What the report makes clear is that the likelihood of crossing any of these tipping points is certainly going to increase the more warming that we see."

With every fraction of a degree of warming, the effects worsen. Even limiting warming to 1.5 degrees, which countries in the Paris Agreement determined was ideal to stave off the worst impacts, the kinds of extreme weather the world has experienced this summer will become more severe and more frequent.

Beyond 1.5 degrees, scientists say the climate system could begin to look unrecognizable.

Andrew Watson, a scientist at the University of Exeter, said the climate models used in the report don't capture the risk of "low probability, high impact" events that become more likely as global temperature increases.

"These are events such as ice sheet collapse, sudden changes in ocean circulation, or catastrophic wildfires," Watson said. "These 'known unknowns' are scarier still."

The roughly 3,500-page report is a culmination of nearly a decade of climate research by scientists around the world. And although the IPCC is considered the ultimate source on climate change, it tends to be conservative in its findings because of the way it's developed — by having hundreds of scientists come to a consensus not only on the research but the language describing it.

Yet Monday's report uses the strongest wording to date in describing the climate crisis. Ice sheets are melting and will continue to melt; extreme flooding from higher sea level will continue to get more frequent; and sea level itself will continue to rise well into the 22nd century, simply because of the amount of heat the oceans have already trapped.

At the same time scientists are sounding the alarm, the International Energy Agency says human carbon emissions "are on course to surge by 1.5 billion tonnes in 2021 — the second-largest increase in history — reversing most of last year's decline caused by the Covid-19 pandemic."

The IPCC report is clear that global leaders must cut greenhouse gas emissions now, before deadly and costly weather extremes get even worse. But Barrett said a key message in the report is that it's still possible to prevent the most dire impacts.

"It really requires unprecedented transformational change, rapid and immediate reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050," said Barrett. "The idea that there is still a pathway forward is a point that should give us some hope."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 617788

Reported Deaths: 7787
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1284161809
Ramsey53817913
Dakota47845480
Anoka43827466
Washington28026298
Stearns22951228
St. Louis18480321
Scott17875139
Wright16710153
Olmsted13761104
Sherburne1225896
Carver1088649
Rice8383112
Clay833092
Blue Earth777144
Crow Wing697299
Kandiyohi680285
Chisago635655
Otter Tail597587
Benton591498
Goodhue491775
Douglas483581
Mower482434
Winona469252
Itasca467568
Isanti450468
McLeod440061
Morrison432262
Beltrami416763
Nobles413650
Steele406019
Polk393973
Becker392158
Lyon368554
Carlton360058
Freeborn358735
Pine341023
Nicollet336745
Mille Lacs318357
Brown310340
Le Sueur303828
Todd291733
Cass291633
Meeker269944
Waseca245623
Martin238933
Roseau214021
Wabasha20993
Hubbard201341
Dodge19573
Renville185146
Redwood180241
Houston178816
Cottonwood168724
Wadena166423
Fillmore163610
Faribault158920
Pennington154920
Chippewa154839
Kanabec149229
Sibley149010
Aitkin141137
Watonwan13749
Rock131119
Jackson124012
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11557
Murray108210
Swift108118
Koochiching97219
Stevens93311
Clearwater90317
Marshall90318
Lake85521
Wilkin84913
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6154
Grant5968
Lincoln5943
Mahnomen5699
Norman5569
Kittson49522
Unassigned48493
Red Lake4037
Traverse3865
Lake of the Woods3514
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Drying out for Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

History Center of Olmsted County hosts Unearthed History event

Image

10 PM WX Ryan

Image

Stoppel Family caves

Image

Rochester racecar driver takes us into the driver's seat

Image

Seafood shortage

Image

RCTC athlete invited to All-Star game in Atlanta

Image

Local wrestling coach weighs in on Gable's win

Image

ST3: Flood Threat This Evening

Image

Man threatens Dairy Queen employee with knife

Image

Woman writes book on pandemic anxiety

Community Events