Starting this month, you can shop at Sephora in some Kohl's stores

Kohl's and Sephora are teaming up to go beyond the shopping mall and bring more makeup to customers.

The department store and beauty retailer announced their partnership in December 2020, but the mini Sephora shops are finally starting to open in select Kohl's locations this month. More than 70 of the first Sephora at Kohl's locations will open starting August 20, according to a Kohl's press release.

The mini Sephora shops will be staffed by Sephora-trained beauty advisers who will be able to provide consultations and assist customers with their cosmetic needs.

The partnership will replace an earlier one that Sephora struck with JCPenney that the beauty supply chain said is slated to end in the next few years.

Makeup sales took a big hit last year during the pandemic as consumers stopped going into the office and began working from home. But with the increase in vaccinations and loosening of social distancing and mask-wearing restrictions, beauty products are making a big comeback this summer. Lipstick sales jumped a whopping 80% earlier this year.

Kohl's and Sephora plan to open 200 locations this fall, and will expand into "at least 850 stores" by 2023, according to the department store's press release.

