Clear

FBI selects first Black woman to join a bureau SWAT team: 'She has what it takes'

FBI selects first Black woman to join a bureau SWAT team: 'She has what it takes'

Posted: Aug 8, 2021 10:20 AM
Updated: Aug 8, 2021 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

An FBI agent in Puerto Rico is believed to be the first Black woman to be selected to train for any of the bureau's SWAT teams.

The newly chosen agent, who has only been identified as Tai, will be undergoing New Operator Training School (NOTS), a 10-week course that prepares selectees for SWAT field operations, the FBI said in a news release.

If Tai passes NOTS, she will join the San Juan Division's SWAT team as a probationary member. Within six to 18 months, she will undergo more training to become officially certified, according to the FBI.

Despite the pressure to successfully become the first Black woman on a SWAT team, Tai's head remains focused on the first challenge: passing NOTS. The course is aimed at improving an agent's firearm skills, body movement and critical thinking during stressful situations.

"I'm one of those people where I have a task at hand and I just focus on that task," she said in the release. "I don't really think about people looking at me."

"Hopefully somebody will see that I was able to do it," Tai added. "I'm not the biggest person. I'm not as strong as some of these guys. But as long as you have perseverance -- because it does get really tough -- you push through it and keep going."

Each of the FBI's 56 field offices has a SWAT team. SWAT is an acronym for Special Weapons and Tactics.

While nothing is certain yet, San Juan SWAT Senior Team Leader Mike Dubravetz "sees a lot of promise in Tai," according to the release.

"There are no guarantees for success, but she's been willing to tackle this," Dubravetz said. "I'm impressed with her performance. She wouldn't have made it through the selection process if she didn't demonstrate that she has what it takes to be successful."

Since becoming an FBI agent four years ago, Tai, 32, has been working at the FBI's field office in Puerto Rico, where her focus was "corruption cases involving non-elected officials," according to the bureau.

A soldier in the US Army Reserve, Tai said she was inspired to join the FBI after seeing the bureau's response to the 2016 mass shooting at Pulse nightclub, a popular LGBTQ+ venue in Orlando, Florida. The shooting, one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history, left 49 people dead and dozens injured.

"The amount of assets and the professional attitude of agents," Tai said. "They were organized, and they got stuff done."

Before joining the FBI, Tai was a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Orlando for five years. As someone who grew up surrounded by drugs and crime in a neighborhood outside Tampa, Tai has always been dedicated to doing the best for her community both in Florida and Puerto Rico, according to the FBI.

"I like to help," she said. "Even on patrol, I'd always say that jail isn't always the answer. Sometimes someone just needs to be listened to or things can be worked out. That's just part of listening and trying to help the community that I was serving."

While Tai began NOTS in May, she was deployed to Oklahoma City for a temporary duty assignment. Later this year, she will return to NOTS with a new set of selectees to complete her training.

"I'm definitely thankful for all the Black women before me in the FBI," Tai said. "Because if it didn't start with that one, who knows how many there would be today, if any. I'm definitely grateful for all of them before me."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 617788

Reported Deaths: 7787
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1284161809
Ramsey53817913
Dakota47845480
Anoka43827466
Washington28026298
Stearns22951228
St. Louis18480321
Scott17875139
Wright16710153
Olmsted13761104
Sherburne1225896
Carver1088649
Rice8383112
Clay833092
Blue Earth777144
Crow Wing697299
Kandiyohi680285
Chisago635655
Otter Tail597587
Benton591498
Goodhue491775
Douglas483581
Mower482434
Winona469252
Itasca467568
Isanti450468
McLeod440061
Morrison432262
Beltrami416763
Nobles413650
Steele406019
Polk393973
Becker392158
Lyon368554
Carlton360058
Freeborn358735
Pine341023
Nicollet336745
Mille Lacs318357
Brown310340
Le Sueur303828
Todd291733
Cass291633
Meeker269944
Waseca245623
Martin238933
Roseau214021
Wabasha20993
Hubbard201341
Dodge19573
Renville185146
Redwood180241
Houston178816
Cottonwood168724
Wadena166423
Fillmore163610
Faribault158920
Pennington154920
Chippewa154839
Kanabec149229
Sibley149010
Aitkin141137
Watonwan13749
Rock131119
Jackson124012
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11557
Murray108210
Swift108118
Koochiching97219
Stevens93311
Clearwater90317
Marshall90318
Lake85521
Wilkin84913
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6154
Grant5968
Lincoln5943
Mahnomen5699
Norman5569
Kittson49522
Unassigned48493
Red Lake4037
Traverse3865
Lake of the Woods3514
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Tracking multiple rain chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local wrestling coach weighs in on Gable's win

Image

ST3: Flood Threat This Evening

Image

Man threatens Dairy Queen employee with knife

Image

Woman writes book on pandemic anxiety

Image

Stolen dog returned to Rochester family

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (8/7/21)

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast

Image

Royals win first game in playoff series

Image

Rochester Royals win

Image

Drought impact on area farmers

Community Events