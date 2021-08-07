Clear

He was committed to a Hawaii state hospital for nearly 3 years in a case of mistaken identity. Now he wants the record set straight, Hawaii Innocence Project says

He was committed to a Hawaii state hospital for nearly 3 years in a case of mistaken identity. Now he wants the record set straight, Hawaii Innocence Project says

Posted: Aug 7, 2021 12:21 AM
Updated: Aug 7, 2021 12:21 AM
Posted By: By Chris Boyette and Andy Rose, CNN

The Hawaii Innocence Project has filed a memo in support of a man they say was wrongly incarcerated at Hawaii State Hospital for two years and eight months in a case of mistaken identity.

The memo, filed Monday, supports the petition of Joshua Spriestersbach, who is requesting the state of Hawaii correct the records and vacate the arrest that led to his confinement at the hospital.

According to the Hawaii Innocence Project, on May 11, 2017, Spriestersbach, who struggles with a mental health disability, was waiting for food outside of a shelter for homeless people with mental health issues in Honolulu, when he fell asleep waiting in line.

Spriestersbach was arrested by an unnamed Honolulu police officer, according to the Hawaii Innocence Project, and taken to the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

The memo said Spriestersbach thought he was being arrested for a local ordinance against sitting or lying down in public spaces, but the memo said he was actually arrested for a probation violation for a person named Thomas Castleberry.

"Instead of comparing Mr. Spriestersbach's booking photograph and fingerprints to the real Mr. Castleberry's, they booked Mr. Spriestersbach for Mr. Castleberry's crime despite Mr. Spriestersbach providing his name and identifying information," the memo said.

Jail records in Alaska show that Thomas R. Castleberry was incarcerated at the Spring Creek Correctional Center in Seward at the time Spriestersbach was arrested. Castleberry is not due to be released from the facility until 2022.

Honolulu Police spokesperson Michelle Yu told CNN Thursday via email, "The department is looking into the circumstances of Mr. Spriestersbach's arrest."

After his initial court appearance on June 14, 2017, the memo says Spriestersbach told his attorney from the Honolulu Office of the Public Defender that he was not Castleberry and provided the attorney with his identifying information including his full legal name, social security number and date of birth.

According to the Hawaii Innocence Project, the attorney requested that the court order a three-panel of doctors to evaluate Spriestersbach to determine his mental fitness to proceed with trial.

The Honolulu Office of the Public Defender has not responded to multiple requests for comment from CNN.

According to the memo, Spriestersbach was transferred to the Hawaii State Hospital (HSH) where he told his doctors and providers that he was not Castleberry, that his name was Joshua Spriestersbach and provided his date of birth and social security number.

"No one believed Mr. Spriestersbach, and they continued to call him Mr. Castleberry despite his continued protests and denial that he was Mr. Castleberry," the memo said.

"Once at the H.S.H., Mr. Spriestersbach was ordered to attend group sessions for illegal drug users due to Mr. Castleberry's drug convictions, despite Mr. Spriestersbach having no history of having used or abused any illegal drugs and having no criminal convictions for illegal drug use," the memo said.

The Hawaii Innocence Project said Spriestersbach was deemed problematic because he did not want to attend the group sessions, and he was given doses of anti-psychotic medications, "which caused him to become despondent and catatonic."

"Yet, the more Mr. Spriestersbach vocalized his innocence by asserting that he is not Mr. Castleberry, the more he was declared delusional and psychotic by the H.S.H. staff and doctors and heavily medicated," the memo alleges.

The Hawaii Department of Health declined to comment to CNN.

After multiple panels of doctors found Spriestersbach unfit to stand trial, he remained at HSH until a doctor believed him and attempted to contact the Public Defender's office, the memo said.

According to the Hawaii Innocence Project, Spriestersbach was released by the hospital on January 17, 2020, with 50 cents and his identification documents. A conference with the presiding judge was held days later, their memo says, but Spriestersbach was not informed it was taking place, and there was no formal dismissal of charges.

The court records do not have any indication that the wrong man was in custody, only saying that the "court instructed the parties to inform their administrators of the situation."

The Hawaii Department of the Attorney General told CNN it will look into allegations that Spriestersbach's true identity should have been determined throughout his prosecution and confinement.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 616784

Reported Deaths: 7781
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1281411807
Ramsey53739912
Dakota47792479
Anoka43774466
Washington27988298
Stearns22920228
St. Louis18458321
Scott17850139
Wright16693153
Olmsted13721104
Sherburne1224296
Carver1087149
Rice8367112
Clay832292
Blue Earth776544
Crow Wing695799
Kandiyohi678085
Chisago634455
Otter Tail595687
Benton591198
Goodhue490374
Douglas482881
Mower481534
Winona468752
Itasca467068
Isanti449668
McLeod439361
Morrison431662
Beltrami415263
Nobles413350
Steele405119
Polk393173
Becker391658
Lyon368154
Carlton359358
Freeborn357135
Pine340223
Nicollet336545
Mille Lacs317957
Brown310140
Le Sueur303428
Todd291433
Cass291033
Meeker269644
Waseca244823
Martin238933
Roseau213921
Wabasha20983
Hubbard200641
Dodge19493
Renville184946
Redwood179841
Houston178716
Cottonwood168324
Wadena166223
Fillmore163110
Faribault158620
Chippewa154838
Pennington154520
Kanabec148929
Sibley148810
Aitkin140837
Watonwan13739
Rock131119
Jackson124012
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11507
Murray108110
Swift108018
Koochiching97019
Stevens93111
Clearwater90117
Marshall90018
Lake85421
Wilkin84813
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6154
Grant5958
Lincoln5913
Mahnomen5699
Norman5549
Kittson49522
Unassigned48893
Red Lake4037
Traverse3865
Lake of the Woods3514
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Tracking multiple rain chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast

Image

Royals win first game in playoff series

Image

Rochester Royals win

Image

Drought impact on area farmers

Image

Rochester mosque requiring masks again

Image

Fun at the North Iowa Fair

Image

8-5-21 A-Block

Image

Flu Season Masks

Image

Captain Scott Behrns retires

Image

Influenza season is just around the corner

Community Events