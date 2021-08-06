Clear

How the Delta variant forced some leaders to get tough on mandates

How the Delta variant forced some leaders to get tough on mandates

Posted: Aug 6, 2021 7:00 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2021 7:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Lauren Dezenski, CNN

The Delta variant has thrown a curveball at the nation's attempt at a post-Covid summer.

Now, some leaders are going where they had not before: mandating the Covid-19 vaccine. New York City will be the first to require proof of vaccination to enter all restaurants, fitness centers and indoor entertainment venues, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. President Joe Biden, whose own vaccine mandates are expected to apply to active duty troops, federal employees and contractors and foreign travelers, specifically praised the new vaccine requirements.

In hard-hit Arkansas, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson is trying to walk back the state's ban on mask mandates that he signed, going as far as to call a special session of the legislature to amend the law to allow school districts the opportunity to mandate masks if they choose.

Meanwhile, other GOP governors like Florida's Ron DeSantis and Texas' Greg Abbott have dug in even deeper over their states' bans on mask mandates, despite spiking case numbers -- prompting Biden to issue a direct rebuke on Tuesday: "Please help. But if you aren't going to help, at least get out of the way."

Boston's acting mayor, Democrat Kim Janey, rebuffed a potential proof-of-vaccination requirement similar to New York City's, likening the rule to slavery-era freedom papers, though Janey said she "wants to see every Boston resident get vaccinated," she believed vaccine requirements in public venues would disproportionately affect low-income families and communities of color.

Back in Washington, perhaps House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it best: "We have an enemy in our midst," Pelosi said Friday. "It's called COVID and all of its variant friends."

Amid the different responses, something appears to be working. In one 24-hour span this week, the US recorded more than 864,000 vaccinations, the highest daily rate since July 3. In the states with the highest case rates, people are getting vaccinated at "a pace not seen since April," according to White House Covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients. He added that over the past two weeks, Tennessee has seen a 90% increase in first shots, Oklahoma has seen an 82% increase and Georgia has seen a 66% increase.

The Point: Amid the latest Covid curveball, there are some encouraging signs, including an uptick in vaccination rates -- particularly in hard-hit parts of the country.

