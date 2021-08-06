Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Indonesia just had its biggest-ever IPO

Indonesia just had its biggest-ever IPO

Posted: Aug 6, 2021 5:20 AM
Updated: Aug 6, 2021 5:20 AM
Posted By: By Michelle Toh, CNN Business

An e-commerce company has just pulled off Indonesia's biggest initial public offering ever. It's the latest sign that Southeast Asia's startup community is taking off.

Jakarta-based Bukalapak began trading on the Indonesian Stock Exchange on Friday after raising about $1.5 billion.

That's the largest on record for that exchange, according to data provided by Dealogic. Indonesian telecom giant PT Telekomunikasi, also known as Telkom, raised nearly $1.7 billion in 1995, though that was in a multi-listing split across exchanges in Indonesia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Bukalapak is Indonesia's first tech unicorn, or privately held billion-dollar company, to make its market debut.

It priced its shares at 850 rupiah (about $0.06). Shares shot up nearly 25% in its first trading session, signaling red-hot investor appetite.

Silva Halim of Mandiri Sekuritas, one of the underwriters of the deal, said that the offering was already "8.7 times oversubscribed, with orders coming from almost 100,000 investors."

Bukalapak is now planning to exercise an over-allotment option for retail investors.

"We would like to express our deepest gratitude for the tremendous support Bukalapak has received," Rachmat Kaimuddin, the company's president director, said in a statement.

Bukalapak was founded in 2010 by three college friends, Achmad Zaky, Fajrin Rasyid and Nugroho Herucahyono. The Jakarta-based firm made its name by teaming up with Indonesian "warungs" — local mom-and-pop shops — to help customers order things online.

It has since grown to become one of Southeast Asia's best-known e-commerce players, alongside Shopee, Lazada and Tokopedia. The company is backed by big-name investors, including Microsoft and Standard Chartered.

Making a splash

The listing comes as Southeast Asian startups are enjoying massive growth. In April, Grab, the Singaporean startup, announced that it was going public in the United States in a $40 billion SPAC deal, the biggest on record.

Malaysia also recently got its first tech unicorn with Carsome, an online marketplace for used cars, reaching a coveted billion-dollar valuation.

This has been a banner year for fundraising for startups in Southeast Asia, according to Venugopal Garre, a managing director at Bernstein who focuses on South and Southeast Asian tech.

"This is, I think, driven by two main things. One is the fact that liquidity is very rampant locally," he said, noting that the coronavirus pandemic had played a role in boosting investors' cash flow.

Global stock markets have surged during the pandemic, getting a big boost from tech. Some sectors have also seen accelerated growth related to the coronavirus crisis as consumers' habits have shifted.

Garre pointed to the recent success of Shopee, the Singaporean online shopping giant whose parent company, Sea, has seen its market value skyrocket in recent months. The firm has seen its share price surge from roughly $37 in December 2019 to $304. Its market cap, meanwhile, has swelled to almost $159.5 billion.

That success has been convincing for investors eyeing the region's e-commerce market, according to Garre.

The analyst said that many investors had neglected opportunities in Southeast Asia in previous years, as growth there was often seen as in the "early stages" and "attention was largely toward China and the United States."

Now that is changing, though he noted that it's not the only region seeing momentum. In India, companies have benefited from a flurry of investor interest, with food delivery startup Zomato and online payments provider Paytm recently launching or planning their own public debuts.

Another reason firms there may have attracted more funding lately is a knock-on effect from Reliance, Garre suggested. The Indian conglomerate, run by the country's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, embarked on a massive fundraising spree last year, helping attract international attention to businesses in India more generally, Garre said.

Garre believes the parade of public offerings could help usher in a wave of new listings in both regions. He dismissed critics who have expressed concerns of a potential bubble, predicting that the spotlight would likely create more funding opportunities for startups in each market.

"This is just the beginning," he said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 616784

Reported Deaths: 7781
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1281411807
Ramsey53739912
Dakota47792479
Anoka43774466
Washington27988298
Stearns22920228
St. Louis18458321
Scott17850139
Wright16693153
Olmsted13721104
Sherburne1224296
Carver1087149
Rice8367112
Clay832292
Blue Earth776544
Crow Wing695799
Kandiyohi678085
Chisago634455
Otter Tail595687
Benton591198
Goodhue490374
Douglas482881
Mower481534
Winona468752
Itasca467068
Isanti449668
McLeod439361
Morrison431662
Beltrami415263
Nobles413350
Steele405119
Polk393173
Becker391658
Lyon368154
Carlton359358
Freeborn357135
Pine340223
Nicollet336545
Mille Lacs317957
Brown310140
Le Sueur303428
Todd291433
Cass291033
Meeker269644
Waseca244823
Martin238933
Roseau213921
Wabasha20983
Hubbard200641
Dodge19493
Renville184946
Redwood179841
Houston178716
Cottonwood168324
Wadena166223
Fillmore163110
Faribault158620
Chippewa154838
Pennington154520
Kanabec148929
Sibley148810
Aitkin140837
Watonwan13739
Rock131119
Jackson124012
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11507
Murray108110
Swift108018
Koochiching97019
Stevens93111
Clearwater90117
Marshall90018
Lake85421
Wilkin84813
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6154
Grant5958
Lincoln5913
Mahnomen5699
Norman5549
Kittson49522
Unassigned48893
Red Lake4037
Traverse3865
Lake of the Woods3514
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking multiple rain chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast (8/5/21)

Image

State Lawmakers highlight COVID-19 concerns at virtual town hall

Image

Sen. Klobuchar speaks with KIMT about congressional gold medals

Image

Virtual town hall with Rochester's representatives

Image

Mask requirement returns to city-operated facilities

Image

Project Gratitude

Image

Will Thursdays Downtown be seeing more masks?

Image

Thursday's Downtown Mask

Image

Southland unveils new renovations

Image

Masks Thursday's Downtown

Community Events