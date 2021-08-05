Clear

Attorney for Britney Spears requests earlier court date to remove her father as co-conservator

Attorney for Britney Spears requests earlier court date to remove her father as co-conservator

Posted: Aug 5, 2021 4:21 PM
Updated: Aug 5, 2021 4:21 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

An attorney for Britney Spears has filed a petition requesting the judge in her conservatorship case move up a hearing to determine immediately whether Jamie Spears will be removed as the co-conservator of his daughter's estate, according to court documents obtained by CNN on Thursday.

The next hearing is currently set for September 29 but the singer's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has requested Judge Brenda Penny hold the hearing this month instead.

"Every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the Estate," the petition states. "Ms. Spears's emotional health and well-being must be, and are, the paramount concern. Further, all interested parties forcefully agree that Mr. Spears's continued presence as Conservator of the Estate is contrary to Ms. Spears's best interests, health, and well-being, and that his prompt removal -- or, at the very least, his immediate suspension -- is 'critical' at this juncture."

A representative for Jamie Spears could not immediately be reached for comment.

Rosengart has previously filed a petition to remove the elder Spears from his role as co-conservator and replace him with Jason Rubin, a CPA at Certified Strategies Inc. in Woodland Hills, California.

Spears has overseen his daughter's estate for the duration of her 13-year conservatorship, which the singer has called "abusive." Speaking to the court last month, the singer said she wanted to press charges against her father for "conservatorship abuse" and called the arrangement "f---ing cruelty."

Earlier this year, through his attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen, Jamie Spears said he believes every decision he has made as conservator has been in his daughter's best interest.

Related: A look back at Britney Spears' conservatorship

Britney Spears' lawyer calls conservatorship "Kafkaesque nightmare"

Rosengart has stated that the situation has become "toxic" between the singer and her father and that he was "guilty of misfeasance or malfeasance."

"For more than thirteen years, Petitioner Britney Jean Spears has endured a conservatorship that, certainly as it concerns James P. Spears, has grown increasingly toxic and is simply no longer tenable," Rosengart wrote in his request to remove Spears as co-conservator. "In addition to stripping his daughter of her dignity, autonomy, and certain fundamental liberties -- Mr. Spears is also guilty of misfeasance or malfeasance warranting the imposition of surcharges, damages, or other legal action against him."

Rosengart described the arrangement as a "Kafkaesque nightmare" for his client in which her father has paid himself $16,000 per month from Britney Spears's estate -- $2,000 more than is allotted for her -- and an additional $2,000 per month for his office expenses.

The petition to remove the singer's father from her conservatorship was supported by her mother, Lynne Spears, who said in a court filing that her daughter's relationship with her father had "dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred" after he "exercised absolutely microscopic control" over her life.

"Although a two-month wait for a hearing on the Petition may not seem significant in the context of 13 years," Rosengart stated in his request for an earlier court date. "Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue feel traumatized, lose sleep, and suffer further. Every day matters."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 615923

Reported Deaths: 7776
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1279061807
Ramsey53670911
Dakota47738479
Anoka43706466
Washington27959298
Stearns22889227
St. Louis18436321
Scott17835139
Wright16676153
Olmsted13691104
Sherburne1222596
Carver1085749
Rice8349112
Clay831892
Blue Earth775544
Crow Wing695099
Kandiyohi676485
Chisago633255
Otter Tail594687
Benton590998
Goodhue489774
Douglas482081
Mower481134
Winona468552
Itasca466068
Isanti448967
McLeod438761
Morrison431362
Beltrami414763
Nobles412850
Steele404219
Polk392273
Becker391257
Lyon367754
Carlton358958
Freeborn356835
Pine339723
Nicollet336145
Mille Lacs317456
Brown310140
Le Sueur302928
Todd291233
Cass290633
Meeker269344
Waseca244223
Martin238833
Roseau213021
Wabasha20963
Hubbard200041
Dodge19393
Renville184746
Redwood179741
Houston178116
Cottonwood168324
Wadena166023
Fillmore162910
Faribault158420
Chippewa154838
Pennington154320
Kanabec148629
Sibley148310
Aitkin140637
Watonwan13709
Rock130519
Jackson123912
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11477
Murray108010
Swift107818
Koochiching96919
Stevens93011
Clearwater90017
Marshall89618
Lake85421
Wilkin84813
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6144
Grant5958
Lincoln5903
Mahnomen5679
Norman5539
Unassigned51393
Kittson49522
Red Lake4037
Traverse3865
Lake of the Woods3514
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking multiple rain chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (8/5/21)

Image

Amid delta variant warnings, experts battle deep-rooted anti-vax rhetoric

Image

Sen's Old Weather

Image

Sean's Noon Weather

Image

Seans Weather 8/5

Image

The history behind vaccine opposition

Image

The Med City is growing amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Image

Mayo Clinic visitors are turning downtown traffic light poles into art with stickers

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast

Image

Community members protest vaccine mandate in Mason City

Community Events