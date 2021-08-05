Clear

Quinn: First out trans Olympian isn't just thinking about medals at Tokyo 2020 -- 'The fight isn't close to over'

Quinn: First out trans Olympian isn't just thinking about medals at Tokyo 2020 -- 'The fight isn't close to over'

Posted: Aug 5, 2021 10:00 AM
Updated: Aug 5, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Becky Thompson, CNN

A gold medal is the ambition, but Quinn has already made history at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by becoming the first trans and the first non-binary athlete to win a medal.

Canada will face Sweden in the women's football ​final on Friday after defeating the United States 1-0 in the semifinal on Monday. That means Quinn is guaranteed to win either silver or gold.

But at Tokyo 2020, ​the star athlete known by the single name Quinn isn't just thinking about medals.

After Monday's semifinal success -- Canada's first win over the United States Women's National Team in 20 years -- Quinn, who uses they and them pronouns, told CBC Sports that they've been "getting messages from young people saying they've never seen a trans person in sports before."

"Athletics is the most exciting part of my life and it brings me the most joy.

"If I can allow kids to play the sports they love, that's my legacy and that's what I'm here for."

Quinn's mother ​Linda played basketball at the University of Waterloo in Canada, while their father Bill played rugby at the University of Western Ontario.

Quinn, who plays for Seattle OL Reign in the NWSL, made their debut for Canada in 2014.

The 25-year-old has since made 68 appearances for their country, including winning a bronze medal with the team in Rio in 2016 -- but at the time they ​were not publicly known to be trans.

Fast forward to 2021 and on July 21, Quinn became the first out trans athlete to compete at an Olympic Games.

"First openly trans Olympian to compete. I don't know how to feel," they wrote in a post on Instagram.

"I feel proud seeing "Quinn" up on the line-up and on my accreditation. I feel sad knowing there were Olympians before me unable to live their truth because of the world.

"I feel optimistic for change. Change in legislature. Changes in rules, structures, and mindsets."

"Mostly, I feel aware of the realities. Trans girls being banned from sports. Trans women facing discrimination and bias while trying to pursue their Olympic dreams. The fight isn't close to over ... and I'll celebrate when we're all here."

Quinn is a dynamic midfielder who has been pivotal in opening up the play for Canada. They have started four out of five at these Olympic Games, including the semifinal against US, and are sure to play a significant role in the final.

Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé has been crucial to Canada's success so far and the team will be looking to record international goalscorer Christine Sinclair -- in both men's and women's football -- and her leadership as captain to help them walk away with the gold.

READ: Skateboarder is youngest medalist at Olympics in 85 years

This is not the first time Quinn has made history.

After playing football ​in college at Duke ​(or "soccer," as it's known there) from 2013-17 they became the highest-drafted Canadian player in NWSL history when the Washington Spirit picked them third overall in 2018.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have been billed as the most inclusive Games to date, with Outsports reporting in July that there would be at least 180 out LGBTQ+ Olympians in Tokyo and at least four ​athletes who are out ​and either trans or non-binary.

In Rio, ​the number of out LGBTQ+ athletes was just 56 and there were no out transgender athletes​. ​It was a 2004 ruling from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that first formally allowed trans athletes to compete.

Quinn is joined by history maker Laurel Hubbard, the first out transgender woman to compete in the Olympics.

Hubbard, a weightlifter from New Zealand, failed all three of her snatch lift attempts​, including one at 120kg and two at 125kg, meaning she was no longer in contention to win a medal. After her attempts she waved to the crowd and bowed before she walked off stage.

There has been much debate about the inclusion of transgender athletes in the Games, with the IOC saying that they will review guidelines for trans athletes after Tokyo 2020.

"I am not entirely unaware of the controversy which surrounds my participation at these Games," Hubbard said after competing on Monday.

"And as such, I would particularly like to thank the IOC for, I think, really affirming its commitment to the principles of Olympism and establishing that sport is something for all people. It is inclusive, accessible."

'They have embraced change'

Team USA skateboarder Alana Smith, who identifies as non-binary, ​competed in Tokyo, and fellow American Chelsea Wolfe, ​who is trans, was in Tokyo as an alternate for team USA's BMX team.

Canadian midfielder Quinn ​shared on Instagram in September 2020 that they were trans. Quinn has since been vocal about their personal journey, saying they want to be a role model for future generations of athletes to feel that they can compete as their ​authentic selves.

"I know for me it's something I'll be doing over again for the rest of my life. As I've lived as an openly trans person with the people I love most for many years, I did always wonder when I'd come out publicly," said Quinn.

"Instagram is a weird space. I wanted to encapsulate the feelings I had towards my trans identity in one post but that's really not why anyone is on here, including myself.

"So instead, I want to be visible to queer fo(lks who don't see people like them on their feed. I know it saved my life years ago. I want to challenge cis folks [...] to be better allies."

​Cis, or cisgender, is a term that refers to people whose gender is aligned with the sex they were assigned at birth.

Quinn has said that Canada and their teammates have welcomed their transition, saying on Instagram that "they have embraced change and turned into uncomfortable conversations and I love them for it." ​

Canada will be aiming for their first Olympic gold medal in women's football on Friday when they face Sweden.

The final has been moved to a later kick-off time and switched to a different venue over heat concerns.

The match had been due to take place at 11 a.m. (local time) on Friday in Tokyo but both teams expressed concerns over heat and humidity.

Organizers confirmed on Thursday that the gold medal match will now take place at 9 p.m. (local time) in Yokohama.

The change also means that the men's bronze medal match between Mexico and Japan will now kick off at 6 p.m. (local time) at the Saitama Stadium.

"In order to continue to provide the best possible conditions for the players, and having taken into consideration the impact of weather conditions at the Olympic Stadium over the last few days, it has been confirmed that this match (Olympic women's football final) will now take place at 21:00 at the International Stadium Yokohama," read a Tokyo 2020 statement.

Sweden is aiming to go one step better than the 2016 Games when they lost 2-1 to Germany in the final.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 615923

Reported Deaths: 7776
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1279061807
Ramsey53670911
Dakota47738479
Anoka43706466
Washington27959298
Stearns22889227
St. Louis18436321
Scott17835139
Wright16676153
Olmsted13691104
Sherburne1222596
Carver1085749
Rice8349112
Clay831892
Blue Earth775544
Crow Wing695099
Kandiyohi676485
Chisago633255
Otter Tail594687
Benton590998
Goodhue489774
Douglas482081
Mower481134
Winona468552
Itasca466068
Isanti448967
McLeod438761
Morrison431362
Beltrami414763
Nobles412850
Steele404219
Polk392273
Becker391257
Lyon367754
Carlton358958
Freeborn356835
Pine339723
Nicollet336145
Mille Lacs317456
Brown310140
Le Sueur302928
Todd291233
Cass290633
Meeker269344
Waseca244223
Martin238833
Roseau213021
Wabasha20963
Hubbard200041
Dodge19393
Renville184746
Redwood179741
Houston178116
Cottonwood168324
Wadena166023
Fillmore162910
Faribault158420
Chippewa154838
Pennington154320
Kanabec148629
Sibley148310
Aitkin140637
Watonwan13709
Rock130519
Jackson123912
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11477
Murray108010
Swift107818
Koochiching96919
Stevens93011
Clearwater90017
Marshall89618
Lake85421
Wilkin84813
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6144
Grant5958
Lincoln5903
Mahnomen5679
Norman5539
Unassigned51393
Kittson49522
Red Lake4037
Traverse3865
Lake of the Woods3514
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking multiple rain chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seans Weather 8/5

Image

The history behind vaccine opposition

Image

The Med City is growing amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Image

Mayo Clinic visitors are turning downtown traffic light poles into art with stickers

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast

Image

Community members protest vaccine mandate in Mason City

Image

Protest over vaccine mandate for MercyOne employees

Image

Returning to school during Delta surge

Image

National Minority Donor Awareness Month felt right at home

Image

Gift of Life

Community Events