6 reasons to watch the final days of the Olympics

6 reasons to watch the final days of the Olympics

Posted: Aug 5, 2021
Updated: Aug 5, 2021 7:21 AM
By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

It may seem like all the stars of the 32nd Olympiad have already competed, but there are several Americans who are fighting for the gold before the games come to a close on Sunday.

Beach volleyball duo is going for gold

Alix Klineman and April Ross of the United States have advanced to the gold medal game in beach volleyball. They are the last surviving US team in the sport.

The US seeks a record-extending fourth Olympic gold medal in the event. Famed duo Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor won gold three times in a row for the US from 2004-2012.

Klineman and Ross will face Australia in the final match on Friday.

Who will be the new 400m champion?

The last man to claim the gold for the men's 400-meter final is not a contender, so the track world is watching to see who will take South African runner Wayde van Niekerk's spot on the podium.

American Norman Michael will lead the charge for the US as he'll try to chase down World Champion Stephen Gardiner of the Bahamas, the favorite going into the race.

Kirani James of Grenada will also be one to watch. He was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease in 2017 and lost his mom before qualifiers in 2019, according to the Olympic Committee, so he is out to claim a spot on the podium.

Women's golf is a family affair

Sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda have taken to the course for the US in women's golf. Nelly is ranked number one in the world and is currently sitting in second before the start of round two.

Each sister has six LPGA victories and Nelly recently won the LPGA championship in Atlanta.

"It's surreal, it's so much fun," Nelly said in a news conference. "I'm super grateful to have her every step of the way."

The final round of golf will be played Saturday.

Will Allyson Felix be the most decorated female track athlete?

Allyson Felix has been a household name on the track for the US, but she is chasing more than just a gold medal. Felix is hoping to become the most decorated Olympic track and field female athlete of all time. She is currently tied for first with nine medals.

Felix has a chance to break the tie in the women's 400 meter run Friday.

The veteran sprinter is the only female track and field athlete ever to win six Olympic gold medals and the only USA track and field athlete, male or female, to win 13 gold medals at the world championships.

Men's basketball is trying to keep the gold streak alive

The US men's basketball team is hoping to keep the gold streak alive as they stare down the top of the podium Friday.

Kevin Durant led the team to four victories in a row to rally the US after some early losses. Win or lose Durant has already won a new record as the top scorer in US Olympic history, surpassing Carmelo Anthony.

Team USA has only lost the gold once since 1992, so the team is hoping to continue the tradition.

Will the women's volleyball team win it all?

The US women's volleyball team has fought hard to be a medal contender and is looking for redemption after a semifinal loss in Rio five years ago.

Early in the tournament the team had its ups and downs, losing to Turkey and Russia before entering the elimination rounds where they scraped by Italy and pounded the Dominican Republic, without the help of two of their starters, who were out due to injury.

The team plays Serbia on Friday in the quarterfinals to earn the right to play in the gold medal match.

This is the sixth time in the past eight Olympics that Team USA has made it to this point.

