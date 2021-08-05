Clear

Researchers find people spend half their time not in the moment. But they aren't doomed

Researchers find people spend half their time not in the moment. But they aren't doomed

Posted: Aug 5, 2021 7:30 AM
Updated: Aug 5, 2021 7:30 AM
Posted By: By Rachel Trent, CNN

"A wandering mind is an unhappy mind."

That's what Harvard researchers Matthew A. Killingsworth and Daniel T. Gilbert of Harvard University wrote after their 2010 study found people spend nearly half of their waking hours thinking about something other than what is going on right in front of them.

There is good news, however: We are not doomed to a life of distraction.

By taking up a mindfulness practice, you can strengthen your ability to focus on the task at hand, experts on the form of meditation told CNN.

Mindfulness is about paying attention to the present moment "without a story about it or reacting to it," said Amishi Jha, professor of psychology at the University of Miami and author of the forthcoming "Peak Mind: Find Your Focus, Own Your Attention, Invest 12 Minutes a Day."

Jha said it's very beneficial to embrace a still practice, which she compared to endurance training for attention.

The goal is not about controlling the breath but "observing the breath and keeping your attention on the breath and when the mind wanders away to guide it back to the breath," she said.

"When we are still, it is much easier to take this kind of observational stance," Jha added. "We don't have to control our movement. We don't have to monitor where we are in space."

For many people, that stillness associated with mindfulness or meditation can be daunting. Fortunately, you don't have to sit still on the floor with your eyes closed to cultivate this mental exercise. There are more mobile ways to get mindful, including the following.

Take a mindful walk

If sitting still isn't your style, mindfulness experts recommend incorporating the practice into a walk.

It's not the kind of walk where you let your mind wander. Instead, you focus on the sensations of walking, noticing "the toe touching the ground, then the heel, then the lifting of the foot," Jha said.

If your mind starts to go somewhere else, instead of bringing your attention back to the breath as you would in a stillness practice, you bring your attention back to the sensations of walking.

Try mindful stretching

Another common physical practice is stretching, according to Diana Winston, director of mindfulness education at the Mindful Awareness Research Center at the University of California, Los Angeles and author of "The Little Book of Being."

"The difference between stretching versus making it into a formal mindfulness practice is what you do with your mind," she said. "The idea is to stretch and to feel the sensations of your body moving -- so your arms as they move through space, the air, the touch, the physicality."

Make everyday tasks mindful

You don't have to do a formal exercise to practice mindfulness.

"It's this quality of attention, and you can bring it into any physical practice," Winston said. "Rather than being lost in your worries and thinking about everything you have to do and catastrophizing and all the things we normally do, we turn the physical activity into a mindful practice."

This can be done during tasks as mundane as washing the dishes.

"Feel the sensations of your hands on the water, noticing the rubbing motion. This is all bringing mindfulness into your day," Winston said.

You can even incorporate the practice into your commute, Jha said.

"You could be sitting on the subway. You could be at a stop sign," she said. "At an elevator waiting. You stop, take a breath, observe and proceed."

Start small

Regardless of the form you try, you'll want to have success when you're beginning a mindfulness practice, Jha said, which is why she recommended starting with small goals.

People will also find some practices work better for them than others, said Mallika Chopra, author of "My Body is a Rainbow" and "Just Be You," children's books about emotional awareness.

"It changes at different times and ages and different phases of our own life," Chopra said. She suggested taking on something enjoyable. "People tend to think these exercises are very serious and stoic, and the goal is to make it fun."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 615923

Reported Deaths: 7776
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1279061807
Ramsey53670911
Dakota47738479
Anoka43706466
Washington27959298
Stearns22889227
St. Louis18436321
Scott17835139
Wright16676153
Olmsted13691104
Sherburne1222596
Carver1085749
Rice8349112
Clay831892
Blue Earth775544
Crow Wing695099
Kandiyohi676485
Chisago633255
Otter Tail594687
Benton590998
Goodhue489774
Douglas482081
Mower481134
Winona468552
Itasca466068
Isanti448967
McLeod438761
Morrison431362
Beltrami414763
Nobles412850
Steele404219
Polk392273
Becker391257
Lyon367754
Carlton358958
Freeborn356835
Pine339723
Nicollet336145
Mille Lacs317456
Brown310140
Le Sueur302928
Todd291233
Cass290633
Meeker269344
Waseca244223
Martin238833
Roseau213021
Wabasha20963
Hubbard200041
Dodge19393
Renville184746
Redwood179741
Houston178116
Cottonwood168324
Wadena166023
Fillmore162910
Faribault158420
Chippewa154838
Pennington154320
Kanabec148629
Sibley148310
Aitkin140637
Watonwan13709
Rock130519
Jackson123912
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11477
Murray108010
Swift107818
Koochiching96919
Stevens93011
Clearwater90017
Marshall89618
Lake85421
Wilkin84813
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6144
Grant5958
Lincoln5903
Mahnomen5679
Norman5539
Unassigned51393
Kittson49522
Red Lake4037
Traverse3865
Lake of the Woods3514
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking multiple rain chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The history behind vaccine opposition

Image

The Med City is growing amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Image

Mayo Clinic visitors are turning downtown traffic light poles into art with stickers

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast

Image

Community members protest vaccine mandate in Mason City

Image

Protest over vaccine mandate for MercyOne employees

Image

Returning to school during Delta surge

Image

National Minority Donor Awareness Month felt right at home

Image

Gift of Life

Image

Returning to school during a Delta surge

Community Events