Clear

Delhi leaders order judicial inquiry into alleged rape and murder of 9-year-old girl

Delhi leaders order judicial inquiry into alleged rape and murder of 9-year-old girl

Posted: Aug 5, 2021 4:51 AM
Updated: Aug 5, 2021 4:51 AM
Posted By: By Jessie Yeung and Manveena Suri, CNN

Delhi's chief minister has ordered a judicial inquiry into the alleged rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in the Indian capital, as protests continue for a fifth day.

Since Sunday, crowds have taken to the streets to demand action taken against the alleged perpetrators -- as well as broader change to address India's high rates of rape, sexual violence and caste discrimination.

"The injustice this family has faced is unfortunate and cannot be compensated, but the government will give 10 lakh rupees ($13,480) to them and order a magisterial inquiry into the matter," said Arvind Kejriwal, the head of the Delhi provincial government and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday.

"There is a need to strengthen law and order in Delhi," he added. "I appeal to the central government to take firm steps in this direction. We (Delhi government) will cooperate fully."

Kejriwal added that the Delhi government would appoint top lawyers to represent the family.

Kejriwal made the comments to reporters on Wednesday, shortly after meeting the parents of the victim at a protest near the site of the alleged crime.

The 9-year-old girl -- a member of the Dalit community, the most oppressed group in India's Hindu system of caste hierarchy -- had gone to fetch water from a Delhi crematorium on Sunday, according to Ingit Pratap Singh, a senior Delhi police official, citing a statement from the victim's mother.

After the girl did not return for half an hour, the crematorium's priest, 55-year-old Radhey Shyam, called the mother and showed her the body of her deceased daughter, said Singh.

The priest and three other crematorium employees told the mother that the girl had been electrocuted while trying to fetch water, and convinced the mother to cremate the body, claiming it would be a hassle to involve the police, said Singh. About 200 villagers began protesting that night.

Police have since arrested the four men alleged to be involved in the girl's death, though they have not yet been charged, said Singh. Police are investigating the crime as an incident of caste violence, and are also investigating allegations of rape made by the victims' family and other villagers.

Apart from the judicial inquiry, several government bodies are also investigating the incident. On Thursday, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights ordered Delhi police to provide a report of what happened, including the autopsy report and any action taken against the alleged perpetrators, within 48 hours.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Commission for Women issued a summons for police to appear before the commission on Thursday, and to provide the relevant case documents.

Numerous opposition leaders, including former opposition party president Rahul Gandhi, have called for justice and expressed their support for the family.

But many activists and members of the Dalit community have voiced anger at a perceived lack of response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

So far, Modi has yet to comment on the issue or release a statement of regret.

Sambit Patra, a BJP spokesperson, released a statement on Wednesday calling rape "a very saddening and unfortunate incident."

"We heavily condemn the manner in which a small girl was raped in," Patra said, adding that "we all want the victim and her family to get justice."

However, the bulk of his statement accused opposition parties, specifically Rahul Gandhi -- who visited the protests on Wednesday and met with the victim's parents -- of politicizing the issue.

According to India's National Crime Records Bureau, more than 32,000 cases of alleged rape were reported in the latest available figures from 2019 -- one rape roughly every 17 minutes. But experts say that the real number is likely much higher, owing to the shame attached to reporting sexual assault and the social barriers faced by victims.

Those in low-ranking and oppressed castes -- about 201 million people out of India's 1.3 billion population, according to government figures -- are especially vulnerable, say human rights organizations and activists.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 615923

Reported Deaths: 7776
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1279061807
Ramsey53670911
Dakota47738479
Anoka43706466
Washington27959298
Stearns22889227
St. Louis18436321
Scott17835139
Wright16676153
Olmsted13691104
Sherburne1222596
Carver1085749
Rice8349112
Clay831892
Blue Earth775544
Crow Wing695099
Kandiyohi676485
Chisago633255
Otter Tail594687
Benton590998
Goodhue489774
Douglas482081
Mower481134
Winona468552
Itasca466068
Isanti448967
McLeod438761
Morrison431362
Beltrami414763
Nobles412850
Steele404219
Polk392273
Becker391257
Lyon367754
Carlton358958
Freeborn356835
Pine339723
Nicollet336145
Mille Lacs317456
Brown310140
Le Sueur302928
Todd291233
Cass290633
Meeker269344
Waseca244223
Martin238833
Roseau213021
Wabasha20963
Hubbard200041
Dodge19393
Renville184746
Redwood179741
Houston178116
Cottonwood168324
Wadena166023
Fillmore162910
Faribault158420
Chippewa154838
Pennington154320
Kanabec148629
Sibley148310
Aitkin140637
Watonwan13709
Rock130519
Jackson123912
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11477
Murray108010
Swift107818
Koochiching96919
Stevens93011
Clearwater90017
Marshall89618
Lake85421
Wilkin84813
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6144
Grant5958
Lincoln5903
Mahnomen5679
Norman5539
Unassigned51393
Kittson49522
Red Lake4037
Traverse3865
Lake of the Woods3514
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking multiple rain chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Med City is growing amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Image

Mayo Clinic visitors are turning downtown traffic light poles into art with stickers

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast

Image

Community members protest vaccine mandate in Mason City

Image

Protest over vaccine mandate for MercyOne employees

Image

Returning to school during Delta surge

Image

National Minority Donor Awareness Month felt right at home

Image

Gift of Life

Image

Returning to school during a Delta surge

Image

Community debates need for another mask mandate

Community Events