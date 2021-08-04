Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Students and parents welcome school -- with or without masks -- in Georgia

Students and parents welcome school -- with or without masks -- in Georgia

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 5:40 PM
Updated: Aug 4, 2021 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Nick Valencia, Devon M. Sayers and Rachel Clarke, CNN

Schools are back in Barrow County, Georgia, with bulging bookbags, new shoes -- and masks optional.

In a rain-spattered car pool lane, both parents and students seemed more excited and anxious about the usual first day things -- different teachers, new kids and curricula -- than about the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm not too nervous about the coronavirus -- I know it's been handled well and I think everything's going to go well," said ninth-grader Joseph Wren.

His mom Sylinda Wren added she wasn't worried either. "I'll send him a mask if he needs to wear it -- it's his decision."

The Barrow Arts and Science Academy in Winder, in common with the rest of the county's schools, is recommending but not mandating mask wearing. They have other precautions in place to guard against the spread of Covid-19, such as distancing, asking the sick to stay home, and contact tracing of people exposed to an infected teacher or student,.

A vaccination clinic was held for school staff but there wasn't enough interest in the county to have one for eligible students, officials said.

Cases have been rising in Barrow County, reaching an average of almost 29 new cases a day on Tuesday, according to the Georgia department of public health.

The area has high community transmission on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker, which means the CDC recommends everyone wears masks indoors.

But in hallways, classrooms and the cafeteria, high schoolers and the staff often chose to go maskless.

"In our school system we are really honoring the parents' and the students' personal decisions, while also really encouraging them to make a wise decision to keep themselves and others safe," said Barrow Arts and Science Academy principal Dale Simpson.

Kennedy Momen said she was surprised by what she saw on her first day of ninth grade.

"I didn't know that many people would not be wearing masks," she said, adding that she still felt safe and would continue to wear her mask.

"Give kids a choice if they want to wear a mask or not," she told CNN. "If you've had your vaccine, you should have a choice."

Watching students climb off buses and move to their classes, it was striking how many Black students masked up compared to their White peers.

Ysheena Lyles, an eighth grade language arts teacher who is African American, said students were reflecting what they knew.

"African American kids are aware of what the pandemic has done to that demographic and their families," she said. And the fact that students still wanted to attend in person rather than using virtual learning showed something else, she added.

"At the same time they are also aware of the value in education and coming into a school to be able to propel my environment, my culture to a different level."

Lyles said she supported the policies of her district and her school to keep everyone safe. She said would have a mask on or off depending on the situation and available space.

"When I'm around my students, I'll have my mask on," she said.

Many of the parents and high schoolers who talked to CNN on Tuesday said they believed that politics likely played a role in the masking decisions in this conservative county that voted more than 70% for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

But in contrast to heated school board meetings in Virginia and a threat to withhold funding from schools mandating masks in Florida, the atmosphere at the Barrow County school was calm, inclusive and courteous.

Parents, students and staff said they respected each others' decisions to mask or not, even if CDC guidance calls for all of them to mask indoors to stop the spread of the virus.

Principal Simpson said cases and the spread of the pandemic would continue to be monitored.

"If a mandate becomes necessary in the future or additional precautions -- we just have to be responsive to the situation," he said.

A key sentiment was that school was important -- and being on campus was important.

That view was echoed by parent Miriam Robinson, who was dropping off her 14-year-old son Micah.

She said she was excited that students did not have to wear masks as she believed it made it easier for them to interact and learn, and as she felt the risks were lower in her more rural area.

But above all, she wanted her children in school.

"If given the option, I would choose face to face, with masks, all day, for the rest of life, than being online," she said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 614990

Reported Deaths: 7771
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1276671805
Ramsey53587912
Dakota47636477
Anoka43650466
Washington27897298
Stearns22870227
St. Louis18418321
Scott17814139
Wright16652153
Olmsted13678104
Sherburne1221696
Carver1084049
Rice8336112
Clay831592
Blue Earth775144
Crow Wing694099
Kandiyohi675385
Chisago631855
Otter Tail594387
Benton590498
Goodhue489174
Douglas481781
Mower480334
Winona467852
Itasca465768
Isanti448567
McLeod438061
Morrison431162
Beltrami413563
Nobles411950
Steele403219
Polk391673
Becker390557
Lyon367354
Carlton357958
Freeborn356234
Pine339023
Nicollet335745
Mille Lacs317256
Brown310040
Le Sueur302128
Todd290533
Cass290033
Meeker269044
Waseca243923
Martin238333
Roseau213121
Wabasha20963
Hubbard199241
Dodge19383
Renville184746
Redwood179541
Houston177916
Cottonwood168324
Wadena166023
Fillmore162310
Faribault158420
Chippewa154838
Pennington154320
Kanabec148328
Sibley148110
Aitkin140337
Watonwan13699
Rock130219
Jackson123212
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11467
Murray107910
Swift107818
Koochiching96919
Stevens92911
Clearwater89617
Marshall89118
Lake85421
Wilkin84813
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6134
Grant5958
Lincoln5893
Mahnomen5679
Norman5519
Unassigned51293
Kittson49322
Red Lake4037
Traverse3865
Lake of the Woods3504
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 81°
Rain Chances are Up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Minority Donor Awareness Month felt right at home

Image

Gift of Life

Image

Returning to school during a Delta surge

Image

Community debates need for another mask mandate

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (8/4/21)

Image

Sean's Weather 8/4

Image

Mayo Clinic employee reaches a milestone

Image

National Night Out returns to Rochester

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast (8/3/21)

Image

Kasson-Mantorville fishing team

Community Events