Clear

A big night for Clyburn and Trump

A big night for Clyburn and Trump

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 12:50 PM
Updated: Aug 4, 2021 12:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Paul Sracic

At first glance, it's odd that Tuesday night's two special primary elections in Ohio garnered so much national attention (and millions of dollars in campaign donations). Why all this hype for congressional districts that in November are sure to remain in the hands of the parties that controlled them after the last general election and which, because Ohio lost one seat in the new reapportionment, will fail to exist in their present form for the 2022 midterms?

The simple answer is that these primaries were both proxy elections. In other words, although Shontel Brown became the Democrat Party's nominee in Ohio's 11th District and Mike Carey captured the Republican nomination in the 15th District, the real winners were US Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina and former President Donald Trump. The losers were progressive followers of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and those Republicans who want their party to move past Trump.

Of the two races, the contest in the 11th District attracted the most attention and the largest number of campaign dollars. The battle to fill the seat vacated by Marcia Fudge when she became the Housing and Urban Development Secretary involved 13 candidates but was seen as a contest mainly between and former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner and Cuyahoga County, Ohio, Councilwoman Shontel Brown.

Prominent politicians such as Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Hillary Clinton all got involved in the race, alongside actor Danny Glover and celebrity academic Cornel West. Campaign contributions arrived from around the country. Even some noted Republican donors, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, donated money to the race.

Defying the old adage that "all politics is local," the 11th District battle seemed to be more about Turner's tweets in support of the Palestinians and lack of support for President Joe Biden as it was about traditional themes such as securing money for the Cleveland-area district. The 11th District primary also became somewhat of a replay in microcosm of the battle between Biden and Sanders to secure the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. Turner had been a national cochair for Sanders' presidential run and often harshly criticized the eventual nominee, Biden. Brown, meanwhile, positioned herself as someone friendly to the Biden administration.

Recall that in February of 2020, it was Clyburn's endorsement of Biden that helped the former Vice President crush Sanders in South Carolina, helping to relaunch Biden's campaign, which had struggled in the early primary states. With the Vermont senator strongly backing Turner's bid, Clyburn reprised his role as kingmaker when he endorsed Brown. Indeed, it might not be much of an exaggeration to say that Congressman Clyburn's endorsement is now crucial for Democrats facing a primary challenge.

Of course, on the GOP side, that is a claim that has also been made regarding an endorsement from Trump. Last week's special election primary in Texas's 6th Congressional District, where a Trump-endorsed candidate was defeated, may have signaled this was no longer the case. Tuesday's Republican primary in Ohio's 15th Congressional District provided a second test of Trump's clout. Incumbent GOP Congressman Steve Stivers created the vacancy in the 15th when he resigned to take over as president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Stivers had endorsed state Rep. Jeff LaRe to succeed him. LaRe was one of four state legislators seeking the Republican nomination in the 15th District. Normally, state legislators have an advantage when running to become their party's nominee for a seat in Congress. Stivers, for example, had served in the Ohio Senate before running for Congress. On Tuesday, however, a political newcomer, energy lobbyist Mike Carey, defeated all four legislators to earn the GOP nomination. How did Carey accomplish this feat? He was endorsed by Trump.

Whether we are discussing the two Ohio special elections or the recent election in Texas's 6th Congressional District, it's very important to keep in mind that, while these elections may provide data points, they are not necessarily strong data points. Turnout in primaries for special elections is notoriously low.

The 2022 primaries are still roughly half a year away, and we have no way of knowing whether the voters who turn out now are a valid sample of the expected much larger 2022 primary electorate. Still, after Tuesday night's results, it is difficult to deny that both Clyburn and Trump are looked to by many voters in their respective parties for guidance when they go to polls.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 614990

Reported Deaths: 7771
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1276671805
Ramsey53587912
Dakota47636477
Anoka43650466
Washington27897298
Stearns22870227
St. Louis18418321
Scott17814139
Wright16652153
Olmsted13678104
Sherburne1221696
Carver1084049
Rice8336112
Clay831592
Blue Earth775144
Crow Wing694099
Kandiyohi675385
Chisago631855
Otter Tail594387
Benton590498
Goodhue489174
Douglas481781
Mower480334
Winona467852
Itasca465768
Isanti448567
McLeod438061
Morrison431162
Beltrami413563
Nobles411950
Steele403219
Polk391673
Becker390557
Lyon367354
Carlton357958
Freeborn356234
Pine339023
Nicollet335745
Mille Lacs317256
Brown310040
Le Sueur302128
Todd290533
Cass290033
Meeker269044
Waseca243923
Martin238333
Roseau213121
Wabasha20963
Hubbard199241
Dodge19383
Renville184746
Redwood179541
Houston177916
Cottonwood168324
Wadena166023
Fillmore162310
Faribault158420
Chippewa154838
Pennington154320
Kanabec148328
Sibley148110
Aitkin140337
Watonwan13699
Rock130219
Jackson123212
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11467
Murray107910
Swift107818
Koochiching96919
Stevens92911
Clearwater89617
Marshall89118
Lake85421
Wilkin84813
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6134
Grant5958
Lincoln5893
Mahnomen5679
Norman5519
Unassigned51293
Kittson49322
Red Lake4037
Traverse3865
Lake of the Woods3504
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Rain Chances are Up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 8/4

Image

Mayo Clinic employee reaches a milestone

Image

National Night Out returns to Rochester

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast (8/3/21)

Image

Kasson-Mantorville fishing team

Image

House of Shields offers officer lodging

Image

Rochester celebrates National Night Out

Image

RPS defining COVID-19 safety plan

Image

Pop-up chess downtown

Image

Freeborn County Fair offers free COVID-19 vaccines

Community Events