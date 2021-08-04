Clear

Ben Affleck Fast Facts

Ben Affleck Fast Facts

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 12:11 PM
Updated: Aug 4, 2021 12:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the life of actor, filmmaker, activist and philanthropist Ben Affleck.

Personal

Birth date: August 15, 1972

Birth place: Berkeley, California

Birth name: Benjamin Geza Affleck

Father: Tim Affleck, a social worker

Mother: Chris Affleck, a teacher

Marriage: Jennifer Garner (June 29, 2005-November 7, 2018, divorced)

Children: Samuel Garner (February 27, 2012), Seraphina Rose Elizabeth (January 6, 2009), Violet Anne (December 1, 2005)

Education: attended University of Vermont and Occidental College

Other Facts

He has been nominated for an Academy Award twice and won both; and has been nominated for an Emmy Award four times.

Affleck and Matt Damon met as children, shared an Oscar for writing and four Emmy nominations, started a production company and have appeared in four films together, "School Ties" (1992), "Chasing Amy" (1997), "Good Will Hunting" (1997) and "Dogma" (1999).

Casey Affleck, Ben's brother, has worked with him in three films, "Chasing Amy" (1997), "Good Will Hunting" (1997) and "Gone Baby Gone" (2007).

During his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, the media nicknamed the couple "Bennifer." They appeared in two films together, "Gigli" (2003) and "Jersey Girl" (2004).

Affleck starred in, directed, and produced the movie "Argo" (2012), which earned awards for acting, directing, producing and writing.

Timeline

February 1981 - First film, "Dark at the End of the Street" opens.

March 23, 1998 - Wins, with Damon, the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for "Good Will Hunting."

2000 - Develops, along with Damon, Project Greenlight, a multi-media contest project aimed at aspiring filmmakers. The grand prize winner directs his/her own movie with a $1,000,000 budget. The reality program has led to four Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

January 2001 - Starts production company LivePlanet with Damon.

August 3, 2001 - Checks into the Promises Rehabilitation Center in Malibu, California for alcohol abuse treatment.

October 19, 2007 - The opening of his directorial debut for a major film, "Gone Baby Gone."

December 18, 2008 - Documentary short, "Gimme Shelter" directed by Affleck, depicting the work of the UNHCR in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, is released.

2010 - The Eastern Congo Initiative, an advocacy and grant-making initiative which is wholly focused on working with and for the people of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, is founded by Affleck and other philanthropists.

March 8, 2011 - Gives testimony before the House Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health and Human Rights on the Democratic Republic of the Congo: Securing Peace in the Midst of Tragedy.

October 12, 2012 - "Argo" is released. The film is based on a true story about the rescue of six US diplomats during the Iran hostage crisis, and is co-produced and directed by Affleck.

February 24, 2013 - "Argo" wins the Oscar for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

January 2017 - Steps down as director of the Batman standalone film, titled "The Batman," to focus on his role acting as Batman in the film.

March 14, 2017 - Discloses his treatment for alcohol abuse.

October 11, 2017 - Apologizes for acting inappropriately after he is accused of groping a woman on the set of MTV's Total Request Live in 2003. The accusation, and his subsequent apology, came moments after Affleck posted a Twitter message denouncing embattled movie executive Harvey Weinstein for his unacceptable behavior towards women.

August 22, 2018 - Affleck enters rehab for treatment of alcohol abuse.

October 4, 2018 - Posts an Instagram statement in which he reveals that he completed a 40-day stay at a treatment center and continues his outpatient care for alcohol addiction.

April 11, 2020 - Hosts a virtual poker tournament to raise money for Feeding America, a hunger relief organization. The charity event raises around $1.75 million for Covid-19 relief.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 614990

Reported Deaths: 7771
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1276671805
Ramsey53587912
Dakota47636477
Anoka43650466
Washington27897298
Stearns22870227
St. Louis18418321
Scott17814139
Wright16652153
Olmsted13678104
Sherburne1221696
Carver1084049
Rice8336112
Clay831592
Blue Earth775144
Crow Wing694099
Kandiyohi675385
Chisago631855
Otter Tail594387
Benton590498
Goodhue489174
Douglas481781
Mower480334
Winona467852
Itasca465768
Isanti448567
McLeod438061
Morrison431162
Beltrami413563
Nobles411950
Steele403219
Polk391673
Becker390557
Lyon367354
Carlton357958
Freeborn356234
Pine339023
Nicollet335745
Mille Lacs317256
Brown310040
Le Sueur302128
Todd290533
Cass290033
Meeker269044
Waseca243923
Martin238333
Roseau213121
Wabasha20963
Hubbard199241
Dodge19383
Renville184746
Redwood179541
Houston177916
Cottonwood168324
Wadena166023
Fillmore162310
Faribault158420
Chippewa154838
Pennington154320
Kanabec148328
Sibley148110
Aitkin140337
Watonwan13699
Rock130219
Jackson123212
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11467
Murray107910
Swift107818
Koochiching96919
Stevens92911
Clearwater89617
Marshall89118
Lake85421
Wilkin84813
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6134
Grant5958
Lincoln5893
Mahnomen5679
Norman5519
Unassigned51293
Kittson49322
Red Lake4037
Traverse3865
Lake of the Woods3504
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Rain Chances are Up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 8/4

Image

Mayo Clinic employee reaches a milestone

Image

National Night Out returns to Rochester

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast (8/3/21)

Image

Kasson-Mantorville fishing team

Image

House of Shields offers officer lodging

Image

Rochester celebrates National Night Out

Image

RPS defining COVID-19 safety plan

Image

Pop-up chess downtown

Image

Freeborn County Fair offers free COVID-19 vaccines

Community Events