Clear

Madonna Fast Facts

Madonna Fast Facts

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 10:30 AM
Updated: Aug 4, 2021 10:30 AM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look at the life of Madonna, singer and actress.

Personal

Birth date: August 16, 1958

Birth place: Bay City, Michigan

Birth name: Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone

Father: Silvio Ciccone, an engineer

Mother: Madonna (Fortin) Ciccone

Marriages: Guy Ritchie (December 22, 2000-November 21, 2008, divorced); Sean Penn (August 16, 1985-September 14, 1989, divorced)

Children: adopted: Mercy, Stella and Esther (twins); adopted with Guy Ritchie: David; with Guy Ritchie: Rocco; with Carlos Leon: Lourdes

Education: Attended University of Michigan on a dance scholarship, 1976-1978

Other Facts

Has sold more than 64 million albums in the United States with 12 multi-platinum records. (RIAA)

Nominated for 28 Grammy Awards, with seven wins.

Timeline

Early 1980s - Performs in New York dance clubs with bands including the Millionaires, Modern Dance and Emmy.

1982 - Signs a contract with Sire Records, an affiliate of Warner Bros. Records.

July 1983 - Her self-titled debut album is released. It features such hits as "Borderline," "Lucky Star" and "Burning Up."

1984 - Madonna performs the song, "Like a Virgin," in a wedding dress, on the first MTV Video Music Awards. The provocative performance helps propel the song to the top of the Billboard singles chart. It's her first #1 single.

1985 - Stars in the film, "Desperately Seeking Susan," and launches her first major concert tour.

1988 - Makes her Broadway acting debut in the David Mamet play, "Speed-the-Plow."

1990 - MTV bans her sexually explicit video "Justify My Love."

May 10, 1991 - "Truth or Dare," a documentary about Madonna's Blond Ambition tour, is released.

February 25, 1992 - Wins a Grammy for Best Music Video, Long Form for "Madonna - Blond Ambition World Tour Live."

April 1992 - Time Warner signs her to a multimedia deal that includes albums, books and videos. With the deal, Madonna launches her own record label, Maverick Records. Reportedly, the contract is worth $60 million.

1992 - Madonna's photo book titled "Sex" is published, and within a week, it tops the New York Times bestseller list.

1992-2004 - Head of Maverick Records.

March 1994 - Appears on "The Late Show with David Letterman." The expletive-laced interview garners high ratings but also prompts viewers to write letters of complaint to the FCC. Rolling Stone magazine later ranks it as one of Letterman's most iconic TV moments.

December 14, 1996 - "Evita," starring Madonna as the title character in a movie adaptation of the Broadway musical, premieres in Los Angeles. The film goes on to win an Oscar for best original song and it earns four nominations in technical categories.

February 24, 1999 - Wins three Grammy Awards, for Best Dance Recording for "Ray of Light," Best Pop Album for "Ray of Light " and Best Short Form Music Video for "Ray of Light."

February 23, 2000 - Wins a Grammy for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media for "Beautiful Stranger," from the soundtrack of "Austin Powers - The Spy who Shagged Me."

August 28, 2003 - Kisses Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards.

August 16, 2005 - Falls off a horse at her home outside London, suffering three cracked ribs, a broken collarbone and a broken hand.

2006 - Establishes a nonprofit group called Raising Malawi, providing aid to children in Malawi.

October 2006 - Madonna and Ritchie begin the process of adopting a baby boy named David Banda from Malawi, despite laws that forbid non-residents from adopting Malawian children. Children's rights groups attempt to block the adoption, but Madonna and Ritchie are eventually allowed to adopt the child.

February 11, 2007 - Wins a Grammy for Best Electronic/Dance Album for "Confessions on a Dance Floor."

February 10, 2008 - Wins a Grammy for Best Long Form Music Video for "The Confessions Tour."

February 11, 2008 - Directorial debut, "Filth and Wisdom," premieres at the Berlin International Film Festival.

March 10, 2008 - Is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

2008 - Writes and produces the documentary, "I Am Because We Are," about AIDS in Malawi.

June 12, 2009 - Malawi's high court overturns a lower court ruling, deciding that Madonna will be allowed to adopt a three-year-old girl from the country.

October 2009 - Announces plans to break ground on a girls' school in Lilongwe, the capital of Malawi. Two years later, the project is abandoned.

February 5, 2012 - Performs at the halftime show for Super Bowl XLVI.

April 2013 - A Malawi government spokesman accuses Madonna of demanding VIP treatment during a goodwill visit to the country earlier in the month. In a statement, Madonna denies asking for special treatment and says that she traveled to Malawi to visit schools funded by her nonprofit, Raising Malawi.

September 17, 2013 - Announces a new project called Art for Freedom, aimed at fighting intolerance and oppression through art.

February 8, 2017 - Madonna announces via Instagram she's adopted twin girls from Malawi.

July 11, 2017 - Opens the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care. The hospital in Blantyre, Malawi, is named after her adopted daughter.

April 19, 2018 - A New York Supreme Court judge rules that online auction site GottaHaveRockandRoll.com can proceed with the sale of memorabilia that once belonged to Madonna, which includes a 1995 letter from rapper Tupac Shakur. Madonna filed a preliminary injunction in July 2017 to prevent the auction of the items.

November 4, 2019 - Nate Hollander, a fan, files a lawsuit in Miami-Dade County court against both Live Nation and Madonna, alleging that the change in start times for her Madame X Tour is a breach of contract made between the singer and the ticket buyer.

July 28, 2020 - Instagram flags and removes a post by Madonna after she shares a video featuring a group of doctors making false and dubious claims related to the coronavirus. The video, published by the right-wing media outlet Breitbart News, featured a group of people wearing white lab coats calling themselves "America's Frontline Doctors" staging a press conference in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 614990

Reported Deaths: 7771
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1276671805
Ramsey53587912
Dakota47636477
Anoka43650466
Washington27897298
Stearns22870227
St. Louis18418321
Scott17814139
Wright16652153
Olmsted13678104
Sherburne1221696
Carver1084049
Rice8336112
Clay831592
Blue Earth775144
Crow Wing694099
Kandiyohi675385
Chisago631855
Otter Tail594387
Benton590498
Goodhue489174
Douglas481781
Mower480334
Winona467852
Itasca465768
Isanti448567
McLeod438061
Morrison431162
Beltrami413563
Nobles411950
Steele403219
Polk391673
Becker390557
Lyon367354
Carlton357958
Freeborn356234
Pine339023
Nicollet335745
Mille Lacs317256
Brown310040
Le Sueur302128
Todd290533
Cass290033
Meeker269044
Waseca243923
Martin238333
Roseau213121
Wabasha20963
Hubbard199241
Dodge19383
Renville184746
Redwood179541
Houston177916
Cottonwood168324
Wadena166023
Fillmore162310
Faribault158420
Chippewa154838
Pennington154320
Kanabec148328
Sibley148110
Aitkin140337
Watonwan13699
Rock130219
Jackson123212
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11467
Murray107910
Swift107818
Koochiching96919
Stevens92911
Clearwater89617
Marshall89118
Lake85421
Wilkin84813
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6134
Grant5958
Lincoln5893
Mahnomen5679
Norman5519
Unassigned51293
Kittson49322
Red Lake4037
Traverse3865
Lake of the Woods3504
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Hazy days are back this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 8/4

Image

Mayo Clinic employee reaches a milestone

Image

National Night Out returns to Rochester

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast (8/3/21)

Image

Kasson-Mantorville fishing team

Image

House of Shields offers officer lodging

Image

Rochester celebrates National Night Out

Image

RPS defining COVID-19 safety plan

Image

Pop-up chess downtown

Image

Freeborn County Fair offers free COVID-19 vaccines

Community Events