Clear

5 things to know for August 4: Coronavirus, Andrew Cuomo, housing, Afghanistan, India

5 things to know for August 4: Coronavirus, Andrew Cuomo, housing, Afghanistan, India

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 7:51 AM
Updated: Aug 4, 2021 7:51 AM
Posted By: By Dominic Rech, CNN

It could be February before all eligible Americans get at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to CNN analysis of CDC data.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

New York City will require proof of vaccination to enter all restaurants, fitness centers and indoor entertainment venues, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. "If you're unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things," he said. Countries in Europe have rolled out similar measures and incentives to try to get people vaccinated. New York's move comes as a surge of Covid-19 -- fueled by the Delta variant and low vaccination rates -- is sending the US backward in the pandemic, with hospitalizations reaching wintertime levels. Covid-19 cases in children and teens just jumped 84% in a week, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported. The Delta variant is also wreaking havoc in China and across Africa. China is grappling with its worst outbreak in months and introducing mass travel restrictions, while deaths in Africa surged by 80% in a month.

2. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and created a "hostile" work environment for women, a report released by the state attorney general said. Investigators said they found a "pattern" of inappropriate behavior by Cuomo, which included both "unwanted" touching and comments of a "suggestive and sexual nature." President Biden said Cuomo should resign. State legislators in both parties vehemently condemned Cuomo's conduct, with the investigation prompting renewed calls for his impeachment. Cuomo denies the allegations and has shown no willingness to resign over them. "I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," Cuomo said. CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's role in his brother's inner circle, which raises questions about journalistic ethics, is also detailed in the report.

3. Housing 

The CDC has issued a fresh stop to certain evictions, saying that evicting people could be detrimental to public health and interfere with efforts to slow the pandemic. The new moratorium comes after Biden and his administration called on Congress to extend the prior one, setting off fury among members of his own party. The new ban applies to parts of the country with high or substantial transmission of Covid-19 and will last until October 3. Even if this new moratorium isn't legal or sustainable, crushing humanitarian and political pressure left Biden no choice but to take a chance on it, CNN's Stephen Collinson writes. The expiration of the original eviction moratorium left millions of Americans struggling to pay rent in the pandemic in the lurch.

4. Afghanistan  

A car bomb exploded yesterday near the home of Afghanistan's acting defense minister in Kabul. The blast went off close to Bismillah Mohammadi's residence, where four assailants were also killed by Afghan security, a defense ministry spokesman said. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack. Earlier Tuesday, an Afghan army commander had urged people in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province, to leave their homes if the Taliban was active in their area. "We won't spare the Taliban alive at any cost," he said. Concerns keep mounting over the civilian toll of the militant group's advance on some of the country's biggest cities. In recent days, the US has ramped up airstrikes on Taliban positions to try to halt militants' advances. A US defense official detailed a deteriorating situation, telling CNN: "It's not going well."

5. India 

Hundreds protested today in the Indian capital Delhi for the fourth day straight as outrage continues to build over the alleged rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl from one of India's most oppressed castes. Protesters marched holding signs demanding accountability for the girl's death. "We want justice," they chanted, with placards that read: "Justice for India's daughter." The parents of the girl attended the protests as well. Her mother sobbed and screamed, at times calling out for her daughter to "come back." Police are investigating the crime as an incident of caste violence and have arrested four men alleged to be involved in the girl's death. Some protesters yesterday burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as anger grew over his silence on the issue and the perceived failure of the government to protect young girls.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Archaeological 'treasures' include (really) old fruit 

If you thought eating an overripe banana was bad, you might want to steer clear of this 2,400-year-old discovery.

Vaccine developer gets a Barbie doll 

How can you honor someone who innovates a Covid-19 vaccine? Well, with a Barbie doll, obviously (navy pantsuit included).

The 'Venom' sequel trailer is here 

This one isn't for the fainthearted.

Dramatic scenes from the Olympic velodrome 

Sometimes, things in life boil over. Especially when the pressure is high. Case in point: The bizarre confrontation that ensued when Denmark and Great Britain cyclists collided at Tokyo 2020.

Machu Picchu is older than previously thought

The Inca citadel wasn't built in 1450, for your information. It was actually decades earlier, according to a new study.

OLYMPICS UPDATE

If you thought the velodrome fallout wasn't feisty enough, it turns out badminton can get heated, too. South Korea plans to pursue a formal complaint after a Chinese Olympian repeatedly swore during a match.

Follow the latest Olympic updates and highlights here.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$15 trillion

That's just about what US household debt soared to in the last quarter. A surge in credit card spending and home purchases caused US household debt to increase by $313 billion, or 2.1%, in the second quarter, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In total, American consumers held $14.96 trillion in debt at the end of June.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"What I saw on 4 August killed my heart."

It's been one year since the devastating blast that tore through Beirut, Lebanon. Samia Doughan, who lost her husband in the port explosion, recalls the horrors from one of the largest nonnuclear blasts in history.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Meet Dominator, the domino robot with a new record 

Watch this unusual robot attempt a world record by laying 100,000 dominoes in around 24 hours. Oh, and it's Mario-themed. (Click here to view.)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 614990

Reported Deaths: 7771
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1276671805
Ramsey53587912
Dakota47636477
Anoka43650466
Washington27897298
Stearns22870227
St. Louis18418321
Scott17814139
Wright16652153
Olmsted13678104
Sherburne1221696
Carver1084049
Rice8336112
Clay831592
Blue Earth775144
Crow Wing694099
Kandiyohi675385
Chisago631855
Otter Tail594387
Benton590498
Goodhue489174
Douglas481781
Mower480334
Winona467852
Itasca465768
Isanti448567
McLeod438061
Morrison431162
Beltrami413563
Nobles411950
Steele403219
Polk391673
Becker390557
Lyon367354
Carlton357958
Freeborn356234
Pine339023
Nicollet335745
Mille Lacs317256
Brown310040
Le Sueur302128
Todd290533
Cass290033
Meeker269044
Waseca243923
Martin238333
Roseau213121
Wabasha20963
Hubbard199241
Dodge19383
Renville184746
Redwood179541
Houston177916
Cottonwood168324
Wadena166023
Fillmore162310
Faribault158420
Chippewa154838
Pennington154320
Kanabec148328
Sibley148110
Aitkin140337
Watonwan13699
Rock130219
Jackson123212
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11467
Murray107910
Swift107818
Koochiching96919
Stevens92911
Clearwater89617
Marshall89118
Lake85421
Wilkin84813
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6134
Grant5958
Lincoln5893
Mahnomen5679
Norman5519
Unassigned51293
Kittson49322
Red Lake4037
Traverse3865
Lake of the Woods3504
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Hazy days are back this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Clinic employee reaches a milestone

Image

Mayo Clinic employee reaches a milestone

Image

National Night Out returns to Rochester

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast (8/3/21)

Image

Kasson-Mantorville fishing team

Image

House of Shields offers officer lodging

Image

Rochester celebrates National Night Out

Image

RPS defining COVID-19 safety plan

Image

Pop-up chess downtown

Image

Freeborn County Fair offers free COVID-19 vaccines

Community Events