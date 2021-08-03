Clear

Cuomo's political power no longer comes with impunity

Aug 3, 2021
Updated: Aug 3, 2021 11:01 PM
Opinion by Kara Alaimo

On Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the results of a stunning report finding that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo "sexually harassed multiple women and violated state law." Many brave women have come forward in recent years to share credible, shocking stories of harassment and misconduct they have faced by powerful men (including James' predecessor, Eric Schneiderman, who contested the allegations but stepped down in the wake of them). But, even amid a grim environment for women, one thing is clear: Cuomo's misconduct appears to have reached an unusually ugly level.

According to the attorney general's report, Cuomo treated the women around him as prey. Women who worked with Cuomo described "having the governor seek them out, stare intently at them, look them up and down or gaze at their chest or butt," said Anne Clark, a former federal prosecutor who co-authored the report with employment lawyer Joon H. Kim. And he "harassed multiple women, many of whom were young women, by engaging in unwanted groping, kisses, hugging, and by making inappropriate comments," James said.

What's more, the report found that "the Executive Chamber's culture -- one filled with fear and intimidation, while at the same time normalizing the Governor's frequent flirtations and gender-based comments -- contributed to the conditions that allowed the sexual harassment to occur and persist." And, according to the report, at least one of the women was retaliated against for speaking publicly about the abuse she faced.

The exhaustive report is based on allegations by 11 different women who worked in and outside of state government. Investigators painstakingly interviewed 179 individuals and reviewed 74,000 pieces of evidence before delivering a 165-page report that corroborates the women's claims and presents what James describes as a "deeply disturbing yet clear picture" of a serial sexual harasser.

"We found all 11 women to be credible," said Clark. "I am inspired by all the brave women who came forward, but more importantly I believe them," James said.

Cuomo responded to the report by saying, "The facts are much different than what has been portrayed," and insisting he "never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances."

As part of his defense, he argued that a woman who has accused him was a survivor of sexual assault, implying that her experiences led her to misinterpret his actions and take them out of context. The way Cuomo tried to use a woman's sexual assault as a way to exonerate himself by attacking her credibility and then showing pictures of himself hugging and kissing people to suggest this behavior is normal for him -- even with "strangers" -- made for a particularly ugly, tone-deaf and inappropriate spectacle. It suggests he doesn't understand that it is unacceptable to touch people without their consent. What matters in these kinds of situations, of course, isn't that men have a desire to touch -- it's whether such behavior is acceptable to the people who are on the receiving end of it.

Why did Cuomo allegedly treat women this way -- and how on earth did he think he could get away with it? We live in a culture that celebrates men who mistreat and sleep with lots of women, Donna Freitas writes in "The End of Sex: How Hookup Culture is Leaving a Generation Unhappy, Sexually Unfulfilled, and Confused About Intimacy." She points out that blockbuster movies such as "Animal House" and "Knocked Up" glorify men who act like "bros." As a result, college men who she has interviewed report that they think they must sleep with lots of women to be seen as masculine.

Of course, not all men (or male politicians) act this way. Cuomo, however, grew up in an influential political family and commands powerful office. If these allegations are true, It's unclear whether this gave him an outsized sense of entitlement -- or whether he was trying to prove his adequacy by acting like a stereotypical male.

Either way, it's clear that our culture needs to powerfully rethink the kinds of men we extol. And men who act like Cuomo should be put on notice that powerful families and positions no longer come with impunity.

