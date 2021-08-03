Clear

Andrew Cuomo indefensibly treats women like Don Draper did in 'Mad Men'

Andrew Cuomo indefensibly treats women like Don Draper did in 'Mad Men'

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 9:31 PM
Updated: Aug 3, 2021 9:31 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Paul Callan

In a dramatic news conference Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James claimed that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had engaged in shockingly inappropriate behavior, including alleged sex abuse, sexual harassment and the "bullying" of female state employees and others. And hours later, President Joe Biden called on the governor to resign.

In a news conference this morning, James characterized the governor's behavior as indicative of a "hostile work environment," created and perpetuated by Cuomo himself, in the highest echelons of New York state government.

One of the more graphic examples of gubernatorial misbehavior recounted by James came from "Executive Assistant #1" who told investigators that Cuomo had slid his hand up the woman's blouse, "cup(ping her) breast over her bra," leaving her in a state of "shock." Executive Assistant #1 stated that she had never consented to nor anticipated such repulsive conduct by the governor.

"I remember thinking to myself who -- I knew what just went on, I knew and he knew too that was wrong. And that I in no way, shape or form invited that nor did I ask for it. I didn't want it. I feel like I was being taken advantage of ..."

According to the report, Cuomo "denied having ever touched Executive Assistant #1's breasts." The claims made by Executive Assistant #1, if true, would not only be a form of civil sexual harassment under state and federal law but could also constitute the criminal offense of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree under existing New York law (see New York Penal Law Section 130.55).

All of the details revealed by James were included in a 168-page report summarizing the results of an investigation that was requested by Cuomo himself. James, described by many Cuomo supporters as an aspirant to the governor's job, readily accepted the assignment.

She retained the services of two attorneys, Anne L. Clark and Joon H. Kim, rather than employing one of the 700 lawyers on the attorney general's payroll to conduct the investigation. Clark is a nationally known and respected lawyer specializing in employment law and sexual harassment cases while Joon is the former acting US attorney for the prestigious Southern District of New York. Given the investigation's politically damaging revelations and conclusions, it appears that Cuomo may have commissioned his own political destruction.

The political implications of the claims against Cuomo are ominous. The New York Legislature is considering the possibility of impeachment but had deferred any action pending issuance of the attorney general's report. After the report was issued, New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie stated that "the details provided by the victims are gut-wrenching."

The speaker, who will exercise enormous influence in any Cuomo impeachment proceedings, also opined that, "The conduct by the governor outlined in this report would indicate someone who is not fit for office." US Sen. Kirstin Gillibrand and many other influential political figures across the state are calling for Cuomo's resignation.

The allegations against Cuomo, if true, indicate that he ran the governor's office like Don Draper ran his 1960s advertising agency in the TV show "Mad Men." Cuomo appears to believe that he still lives in that age, but those days are long gone.

Women demand and deserve respect in the workplace and the law prohibits sexual harassment. Men who forget that, including powerful governors, do so at their own peril. If accurate, this is a lesson Gov. Andrew Cuomo is about to learn. And unlike "Mad Men," there will be no reruns for Cuomo.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 613325

Reported Deaths: 7767
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1272401805
Ramsey53413912
Dakota47517477
Anoka43523466
Washington27836297
Stearns22791227
St. Louis18382321
Scott17778139
Wright16624153
Olmsted13605104
Sherburne1219596
Carver1081449
Rice8311112
Clay831092
Blue Earth773244
Crow Wing693199
Kandiyohi673285
Chisago630455
Otter Tail593187
Benton589098
Goodhue488174
Douglas481081
Mower479134
Winona466552
Itasca464268
Isanti447667
McLeod437061
Morrison429862
Beltrami412163
Nobles411950
Steele402219
Polk391372
Becker390457
Lyon366754
Carlton357358
Freeborn354434
Pine338323
Nicollet335345
Mille Lacs316856
Brown309840
Le Sueur301328
Todd290033
Cass289533
Meeker267644
Waseca241923
Martin237833
Roseau213121
Wabasha20893
Hubbard199041
Dodge19243
Renville184446
Redwood179141
Houston176716
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165623
Fillmore160610
Faribault157920
Chippewa154638
Pennington154220
Kanabec148128
Sibley147910
Aitkin140237
Watonwan13639
Rock130019
Jackson123212
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11416
Murray107710
Swift107718
Koochiching96919
Stevens92911
Clearwater89517
Marshall89117
Lake85321
Wilkin84613
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6134
Grant5958
Lincoln5883
Mahnomen5679
Norman5519
Unassigned49593
Kittson49222
Red Lake4037
Traverse3865
Lake of the Woods3504
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Hazy days are back this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Night Out returns to Rochester

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast (8/3/21)

Image

Kasson-Mantorville fishing team

Image

House of Shields offers officer lodging

Image

Rochester celebrates National Night Out

Image

RPS defining COVID-19 safety plan

Image

Pop-up chess downtown

Image

Freeborn County Fair offers free COVID-19 vaccines

Image

Urban Heat Island Impact Study

Image

Online Learning

Community Events