Clear

Clinton. Trump. Cuomo. Powerful men in politics are often rewarded.

Clinton. Trump. Cuomo. Powerful men in politics are often rewarded.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 7:50 PM
Updated: Aug 3, 2021 7:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

The most powerful men in politics. They're often rewarded for having no shame.

That New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, hasn't yet resigned his position puts his ego and gall in league with Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, two other US politicians accused of wrongdoing but who would not back down.

Cuomo is a serial harasser, according to his own state attorney general, who investigated allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation that first surfaced last year and conducted a thorough investigation.

While New York Attorney General Letitia James did not recommend criminal legal action against Cuomo, she did identify a "deeply disturbing yet clear picture" of sexual harassment, a hostile work environment and intimidation for those who came forward.

That's not a one-off. It's not a single accuser. It's alleged harassment of current and former state employees along with people outside of government. It's 11 credible claims.

"I believe women. And I believe these 11 women," James said.

Read the full 168 page report here.

Cuomo denies the allegations. He answered two of them in a recorded speech, where he said one allegation was a case of mistaken intentions and another was simply false. He surely has an explanation for the other nine. He also tried to appear respectful of his accusers while at the same time denying their claims. Answering a charge in The New York Times that he kissed a woman at a party who didn't want to be kissed, he showed pictures of himself kissing and touching all manner of people and argued kissing and touching are a sign of warmth he learned from his mother and father.

"There are hundreds if not thousands of photos of me using the exact same gesture. I do it with everyone. Black and White, young and old, straight and LGBTQ, powerful people, friends, strangers, people who I meet on the street," the governor said.

Cuomo may genuinely believe himself to be innocent and the target of a political attack. Clinton may have believed the same when he was sued for harassment and later, when the Starr Report uncovered his infidelity in the White House. Trump has said he's the target of multiple "witch hunts," that odd phrase he's latched onto and that he's used when he's been accused of harassment or worse by multiple women, which he's denied.

In their cases, tribalism won.

Clinton refused to resign and emerged from impeachment proceedings stronger than ever. Democrats in the Senate protected him from impeachment. His approval rating actually rose.

Trump used allegations against Clinton to divert from allegations against him in 2016. Then he refused to drop out of the 2016 presidential election, shot the moon, and got elected after he talked about grabbing women by their genitals in leaked audio shortly before Election Day. He survived it all.

The playbook Clinton and Trump wrote, and which Cuomo appears to be following, goes something like this: deny, deflect, do not resign or back down.

Unlike, say, Sen. Al Franken, the former Minnesota senator who was pushed to resign at the height of the #MeToo reckoning in 2017, essentially ending his political career even though he claimed some of the allegations were not true.

The difference for Cuomo may be that his own party is turning on him, like Democrats did on Franken.

President Joe Biden called for Cuomo to step down following the report's findings on Tuesday. Before him, it was New York's Democratic power players, including both senators, and numerous members of Congress, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying the governor should resign.

New York City's mayor has also called for impeachment proceedings against him.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is among the shameless politicians to face sexual misconduct allegations. He didn't resign in 2018, however, until he was indicted on a felony computer tampering charge related to his campaign donor list. The charges against him -- which the St. Louis circuit attorney said would not have been serious enough to merit jail time -- were dropped. He admitted to an affair, but denied accusations of blackmail and sexual violence.

But even that isn't the end of a shameless man's career. Greitens is running for the US Senate in Missouri this year, with help from Trump allies like Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend.

It seems unlikely that Cuomo, at the top of New York politics for years, has another elected position in his career. A middle ground for him could be to serve out the remainder of his term and not run for reelection next fall. That's assuming the state Legislature doesn't impeach and remove him first.

Regardless, he asked for an investigation, perhaps hoping it would clear his name. It did the opposite.

What else?

Eviction moratorium, cont'd. The Biden administration announced a new targeted eviction moratorium to be in place in places of high Covid spread. They'll impose it without the vote in Congress requested by the Supreme Court. Nearly 58% of the country (and growing) is listed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as having "high" transmission. This could lead to an interesting ruling from the Court.

Related: CNN talked to this mother, one of potentially millions bracing for eviction.

Travel. The CDC added 16 international locations to its "very high" Covid-19 travel risk list.

Hospitalizations. For the first time since February, more than 50,000 Covid patients are hospitalized, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. That's triple the figure from one month ago.

Masks. Utah won't require masks in schools. But it's buying KN95 masks to give to children in them.

Mandates. Florida's Broward County school district reverses its mask requirement after funding threat from the governor.

Tyson Foods one-ups the vaccine requirements. Most companies like Walmart that imposed requirements focused on their corporate staff, not their front line workers. Meat producer Tyson Foods, however, will require the vaccine of everyone, but still needs to negotiate with unions in some plants. Read more

Union opposition to vaccine requirements is an important emerging storyline, especially among some teacher unions, who fought returning to the classroom when there was no vaccine, and now are fighting a vaccine requirement. Hard to have it both ways!

Shooting outside the Pentagon. A police officer was killed in a shooting at a bus stop outside US military headquarters.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 613325

Reported Deaths: 7767
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1272401805
Ramsey53413912
Dakota47517477
Anoka43523466
Washington27836297
Stearns22791227
St. Louis18382321
Scott17778139
Wright16624153
Olmsted13605104
Sherburne1219596
Carver1081449
Rice8311112
Clay831092
Blue Earth773244
Crow Wing693199
Kandiyohi673285
Chisago630455
Otter Tail593187
Benton589098
Goodhue488174
Douglas481081
Mower479134
Winona466552
Itasca464268
Isanti447667
McLeod437061
Morrison429862
Beltrami412163
Nobles411950
Steele402219
Polk391372
Becker390457
Lyon366754
Carlton357358
Freeborn354434
Pine338323
Nicollet335345
Mille Lacs316856
Brown309840
Le Sueur301328
Todd290033
Cass289533
Meeker267644
Waseca241923
Martin237833
Roseau213121
Wabasha20893
Hubbard199041
Dodge19243
Renville184446
Redwood179141
Houston176716
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165623
Fillmore160610
Faribault157920
Chippewa154638
Pennington154220
Kanabec148128
Sibley147910
Aitkin140237
Watonwan13639
Rock130019
Jackson123212
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11416
Murray107710
Swift107718
Koochiching96919
Stevens92911
Clearwater89517
Marshall89117
Lake85321
Wilkin84613
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6134
Grant5958
Lincoln5883
Mahnomen5679
Norman5519
Unassigned49593
Kittson49222
Red Lake4037
Traverse3865
Lake of the Woods3504
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Hazy days are back this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Urban Heat Island Impact Study

Image

Online Learning

Image

Urban heat island impact study takes flight at Mayo High School

Image

Olmsted County recommending masks indoors again

Image

New Severe Thunderstorm Alerts

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (8/3/21)

Image

Olmsted County board to vote on affordable housing plan

Image

Law enforcement to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday

Image

Sean's Weather 8/3

Image

Rochester City Council approves day center extension with conditions

Community Events