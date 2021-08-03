Clear
SEVERE WX : Air Quality Alert View Alerts

Some skateboarders don't want to see their sport in the Olympics. Here's why others say it's a positive step

Some skateboarders don't want to see their sport in the Olympics. Here's why others say it's a positive step

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 9:31 AM
Updated: Aug 3, 2021 9:31 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Skateboarding is an Olympic event this year for the first time in the history of the Games.

For any other sport, that would be a cause for celebration. But skateboarding isn't like any other sport.

When Tokyo organizers first recommended that skateboarding be added to the lineup, thousands of people signed a petition asking the International Olympic Committee to decide otherwise. Once it became official, many in the skateboarding community reacted with disdain.

Thrasher, the San Francisco-based skateboarding magazine, put it like this: "Like many skaters, we have mixed feelings about skateboarding appearing in the next Olympics. And by mixed feelings we mean disgust combined with a headache."

Ask any skater and they'll tell you skateboarding isn't a sport so much as a lifestyle, a community, a state of mind. Over the years, it's battled an outlaw reputation, persisting even as skateboarders were allowed few spaces where they could skate freely.

For skateboarding to go from the counterculture to the most mainstream of sporting events is, to a certain subset of skaters, selling out.

"What people are against, what they're worried about is that they're going to lose a little bit of that freedom to explore," said Neftalie Williams, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of Southern California and a visiting fellow at the Yale Schwarzman Center who studies skate culture.

For other skaters, however, Olympic skateboarding is an inevitable next step for a multibillion dollar industry with major professional competitions. More importantly, it has the potential to transform how the world sees skateboarding -- and people who skate.

Here's why some are welcoming the sport's inclusion.

It's expanding the platform for marginalized skaters

Some of the most vocal arguments against Olympic skateboarding have come from men and male-dominated spaces.

It's a reality not lost on Adrian Koenigsberg. She's the founder of Quell Skateboarding, a media outlet dedicated to increasing the visibility of women, gender non-conforming people and other marginalized skateboarders.

Men, Koenigsberg says, have always had the platforms and the opportunities to express themselves through skateboarding. They've dominated the covers of magazines, been able to secure big-name sponsorships and had contests to compete in that women didn't.

While the landscape has started to change, it's hard to deny the opportunity that the Olympics affords women and LGBTQ skateboarders.

"For a very long time, our history as nontraditional skateboarders has been erased in media, so it is really exciting right now to see that playing out in the Olympics and having that public space," she said. "Because for so long, we have had to fight for those public spaces and any sort of visibility."

The Olympics are one of those rare occasions where women's sports seem to garner just as much attention, if not more, than men's sports. When Japan's Momiji Nishiya and Brazil's Rayssa Leal, both 13-year-old girls, took home gold and silver in last week's street competition, a global audience was cheering them on.

It's also huge for representation. Team USA's roster includes world-class skater Alexis Sablone, who identifies as queer, and Alana Smith, who identifies as non-binary. For Nora Rector, a volunteer with the Montana-based skateboarding community Girls on Shred who identifies as non-binary, it was refreshing.

"That's a really awesome thing to see, especially for young people who are feeling those same feelings, where they don't quite fit into one gender or another," Rector said.

It's exposing more people to skateboarding

The Olympics also have the potential to introduce skateboarding to people who otherwise might not have engaged with the sport.

For staff members at the iconic KCDC Skateshop in Brooklyn, skateboarding is a vehicle for building self-confidence, learning to overcome challenges and expressing yourself creatively. That even a few more young people might reap those same benefits is reason to applaud its inclusion at the Olympics, said shop owner Amy Ellington.

"If that means that a kid in some small town is able to be exposed to that and get what we feel about skateboarding because they saw skateboarding in the Olympics, it's such a positive thing," she said.

Nathan Hutsenpiller, KCDC's shop manager, is under no illusions about the limitations of the Games. Contest skating is just a narrow slice of all that skateboarding encompasses. He feels that being judged on tricks and routines does something of a disservice to a sport as subjective as this one.

But he knows that were he a kid right now, he would love to see skateboarding in the Olympics.

"It's almost an honor," Hutsenpiller added. "Skateboarding's probably more popular than baseball in America right now."

It could change skateboarding's reputation

While skateboarding is ever popular in the US, the sport faces challenges here and around the world. Some communities have few, if any, places to skate, while others penalize skaters for daring to ride in public spaces.

"The way that we experience skateboarding in the US is not the same as we experienced skateboarding in Cuba. It is not the way we experience it in South Africa," said Williams, who has worked as an envoy for skateboarding abroad.

Even in Japan, where the inaugural Olympics skateboarding competitions are being held, skateboarding was long considered dangerous and those who did it were seen as rebels and misfits. Though the arrival of the Olympics has somewhat shifted the country's attitudes toward skateboarding, it's still frowned upon in some public places.

Seeing the International Olympic Committee recognize skateboarding as a sport and watching skaters from all kinds of backgrounds compete in Tokyo could be a game changer for countries where skateboarding is still discouraged.

"That's what the opportunity is: For people to gain a new level of respect for all of us," Williams added. "Skateboarding is individual, and it's collective. We individually skate, and as we grow we add to the collective of who it looks like and the histories that we have."

It's skateboarding's latest frontier

When Williams hears from people who don't feel skateboarding belongs in the Olympics, he's reminded of a catchphrase popularized by a legendary Los Angeles skate collective: "Never stop hopping fences."

For skateboarding as a culture to shy away from as an institution as powerful as the Olympics would be to go against so much of what skating stands for: pushing boundaries and unlocking potential, he said.

"If we stop exploring all the avenues, we wouldn't be skateboarders," Williams said.

What's beautiful about skateboarding, Williams says, is that it can coexist in a myriad of ways. It can be an opportunity for elite athletes to flex their muscles, it can be a creative outlet expressed on city streets and it can be a fun way to spent time with friends.

"The key thing is to remember that it does not have to change for you," he added. "If you don't want to skate in the Olympics, you don't have to skate in the Olympics."

There may come a time when skateboarders decide the Olympics no longer serves their best interests, Williams says. But for now these Tokyo Games offer a chance to redefine the sport and allow a broader range of skaters to see themselves represented on a global stage. And that, he says, is what the spirit of skateboarding is really about.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 613325

Reported Deaths: 7767
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1272401805
Ramsey53413912
Dakota47517477
Anoka43523466
Washington27836297
Stearns22791227
St. Louis18382321
Scott17778139
Wright16624153
Olmsted13605104
Sherburne1219596
Carver1081449
Rice8311112
Clay831092
Blue Earth773244
Crow Wing693199
Kandiyohi673285
Chisago630455
Otter Tail593187
Benton589098
Goodhue488174
Douglas481081
Mower479134
Winona466552
Itasca464268
Isanti447667
McLeod437061
Morrison429862
Beltrami412163
Nobles411950
Steele402219
Polk391372
Becker390457
Lyon366754
Carlton357358
Freeborn354434
Pine338323
Nicollet335345
Mille Lacs316856
Brown309840
Le Sueur301328
Todd290033
Cass289533
Meeker267644
Waseca241923
Martin237833
Roseau213121
Wabasha20893
Hubbard199041
Dodge19243
Renville184446
Redwood179141
Houston176716
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165623
Fillmore160610
Faribault157920
Chippewa154638
Pennington154220
Kanabec148128
Sibley147910
Aitkin140237
Watonwan13639
Rock130019
Jackson123212
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11416
Murray107710
Swift107718
Koochiching96919
Stevens92911
Clearwater89517
Marshall89117
Lake85321
Wilkin84613
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6134
Grant5958
Lincoln5883
Mahnomen5679
Norman5519
Unassigned49593
Kittson49222
Red Lake4037
Traverse3865
Lake of the Woods3504
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Gradually warming back into the 80s
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Olmsted County board to vote on affordable housing plan

Image

Law enforcement to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday

Image

Sean's Weather 8/3

Image

Rochester City Council approves day center extension with conditions

Image

Former NIACC athlete competes in the Olympics

Image

Mayo Clinic updates masking policy to include all employees

Image

Traffic impacts Rochester restaurants

Image

Day Center to continue operations through April

Image

More Than A Membership

Image

Mayo Clinic employees required to mask up

Community Events