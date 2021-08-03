Gunman shot 3 workers at SmileDirectClub in Antioch, Tennessee, before officers killed him, police say

An employee of a SmileDirectClub manufacturing facility in Tennessee opened fire there Tuesday morning, injuring three co-workers before police officers shot and killed him, authorities said.

The gunman, a 22-year-old day-shift employee, walked into the facility in Nashville neighborhood of Antioch just before 6 a.m. during a change of shifts and shot three people, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

Police officers encountered the gunman shortly afterward, and the gunman directed a semiautomatic pistol at them after being told to drop his weapon, police spokesperson Don Aaron said. Police then shot the gunman, Aaron said.

The gunman had shot one employee in the chest; one in the abdomen; and one in a leg, Aaron said. All were sent to a hospital; at least one of the three was in critical condition Tuesday morning, police said.

Earlier, police said the gunman had shot two people.

A fourth worker injured her ankle while running, Aaron said.

The pistol had an extended magazine, Aaron said. No names were immediately released. Police also have not commented about a motive.

The gunman had worked started his most recent stint at the company in June, but also worked there from late 2019 to early 2020, police said.

SmileDirectClub, a Nashville-based company that makes clear plastic teeth aligners, said "the incident was contained quickly by security personnel on site."

"The safety of our team members is a top priority for our company and we maintain strict security protocols and a no weapons policy at all of our facilities," the company said Tuesday in a Twitter statement.

SmileDirectClub is known primarily for working with dentists and orthodontists to sell clear aligners online as an alternative to traditional braces.

The Antioch neighborhood is about a 12-mile drive southeast of downtown Nashville.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.