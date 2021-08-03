Clear
5 things to know for August 3: Covid-19, housing, voting rights, Belarus, immigration

5 things to know for August 3: Covid-19, housing, voting rights, Belarus, immigration

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 7:41 AM
Updated: Aug 3, 2021 7:41 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Those of us on the Gulf and East coasts are in for a rainy week.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

For a while there, it seemed like this whole pandemic situation was looking up. But the Delta variant is spreading rapidly and Americans' pessimism about the pandemic is back on the rise, new polling finds. Louisiana is battling one of the worst Covid-19 surges in the country right now. The ICU of its largest hospital is being stretched to its limit, with symptomatic patients waiting in line for a bed. "We no longer think we're giving adequate care to anybody," a hospital administrator said. Cases are rising around the world, too. The CDC recently added 16 destinations to its "very high" Covid-19 travel risk list.

2. Housing

Millions of renters are at risk of losing their homes over the next months after a nationwide temporary ban on evictions expired last week. The CDC put the hold in place last year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and now that the Delta variant is surging, that's become a concern again. Still, the expiration of the eviction moratorium seemed to catch the White House and Democrats in Congress by surprise, as both scrambled in the last few days to find a fix to prevent a major housing crisis. All of this could have perhaps been avoided: The Supreme Court ruled in June that extending the freeze would require Congress' backing. But that authorization didn't come. Here's what's next for renters.

3. Voting rights

Texas Democrats are rallying in the nation's capital today to push Congress to pass voting rights legislation -- and they're bringing reinforcements. More than 100 Democratic state legislators are joining the effort, many of them from Republican-led states that have passed restrictive voting bills. Since the 2020 election, at least 18 states have enacted 30 new laws making it harder to vote. Democrats in Congress have pitched a sweeping voting and election bill, but it was shot down by Senate Republicans. Several Senate Democrats are now working on a revised bill in hopes of reaching a bipartisan compromise.

4. Belarus

The leader of an organization helping Belarusians flee the country has been found dead a day after he went missing. Ukrainian authorities have launched a criminal case into what they called a suspected premeditated murder. Belarus had already come under international scrutiny in recent days after an Olympic sprinter from the country alleged she was being forcibly removed from the Tokyo Games and told to head home against her will. She got a humanitarian visa from Poland yesterday after refusing to board a flight back. Belarus has been in turmoil since last year, when its longtime leader declared victory in a disputed election, leading to mass protests and a violent crackdown.

5. Immigration

The Biden administration plans to indefinitely extend a Trump-era policy that allows the government to swiftly expel migrants encountered at the US-Mexico border. The Trump administration instituted the policy at the start of the pandemic, citing coronavirus concerns. But immigrant advocates and health experts argue it has no public health basis and instead puts migrants in harm's way. Tens of thousands of migrants continue to cross into the US each month, and officials say facilities are overwhelmed. Meanwhile, a government watchdog announced it is looking into a facility for unaccompanied migrant children at Fort Bliss in Texas following complaints that it felt more like a warehouse.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Minivans are making a comeback

And so many people want them that they're selling above sticker price.

A two-headed baby sea turtle was found on a South Carolina beach

Now the sweet hatchling has been released into the ocean where it belongs.

Kathy Griffin announces she has lung cancer

The comedian and actress says her doctors are optimistic that the cancer is stage one and that she'll be back to normal soon.

450,000 honeybees have been living in the walls of a home for 35 years 

A couple discovered the bee colonies after they recently moved in.

Scientists have detected light from behind a black hole for the first time

Albert Einstein, apparently, saw it coming.

OLYMPICS UPDATE

Simone Biles bounced back today to take bronze in the final women's gymnastics event: the balance beam. She competes alongside fellow American Suni Lee.

Follow the latest Olympic updates and highlights here.

TODAY'S NUMBER

11

That's how many hours New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo spent last month in questioning by investigators in the state attorney general's office -- part of an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against him. Cuomo has denied ever touching anyone inappropriately.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"They wouldn't pull the trigger with no orders."

Haiti's first lady Martine Moise, saying in an interview with CNN that she believes the true masterminds behind the July 7 killing of her husband, President Jovenel Moise, are still at large.

AND FINALLY

Going for the gold

Lizzie Armanto became the first female skateboarder to land Tony Hawk's infamous loop in 2018. Today, she'll be representing Finland in the Olympic women's park competition. (Click here to view.)

