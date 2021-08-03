Clear
The tragedy of Covid victims who said no to the vaccine

Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

They didn't have to die.

This is the terrible truth of America's new pandemic battlefront, as the malicious, highly infectious Delta variant surges, targeting millions who sadly left it too late to protect themselves with safe, free and effective vaccines.

Michael Freedy, a Las Vegas father of five, could still be the light of his kids' lives. Instead, they will be always haunted by one of his wrenching final texts before he died on Thursday: "I should have gotten the damn vaccine."

Kim Maginn, a 63-year-old Arkansas grandma and fitness enthusiast, should still have years to watch her family grow. Instead, her daughter, Rachel Rosser, a nurse, is left to ask why she couldn't convince her late mom to get her shots.

"I'm angry that she didn't get vaccinated. And I personally feel guilty that I didn't try harder," Rosser said.

Unfortunately, Maginn had reasoned that if she was going to come down with Covid she would have gotten it by now.

The loved ones of the dead are not alone in their poignant laments.

Some of those who survived a bout with Covid -- after long days struggling for breath or saddled with debilitating side-effects -- wonder why they didn't take a simple step to spare themselves and their loved ones from the nightmare.

Ganeene Starling, a Floridian who has eight kids, shivered to think what would have happened to her 6-year-old had Starling not made it through what she said was a "horrifying" spell in the intensive care unit. She admitted listening to people who said the government was forcing people to fill their bodies with an untested substance.

"I was one of those people that was like, 'I can't believe people are just going to just inject their body with this medication that we don't know enough about,' " Starling, 43, said. "Now I'm like, 'It's just a shot. Just get the stupid shot.' "

"That vaccine could have stopped all of this. Just one little shot. I feel foolish that I didn't get it."

As Alicia Ball sat by her husband William's bedside, where he slumbered in an exhausted sleep in an oxygen mask last week, she said they had delayed getting their shots. But she told CNN from Mississippi: "I wouldn't want my worst enemy to go through this."

A vast tragedy

As infections grow, powered by the Delta variant of Covid-19, these devastating stories of needless human loss and pain shared in recent days with CNN anchors and reporters -- including John Berman, Martin Savidge, Randi Kaye, Miguel Marquez, Chris Cuomo and others -- will be repeated thousands of times over. Some of those offering testimony agreed to speak out even while mourning and experiencing personal agony, to help others avoid their fate.

The vast human tragedy of the pandemic -- with more than 600,000 American deaths alone -- was already almost unbearable. But many of those lost in earlier waves of disease didn't have a chance.

Some succumbed to comorbidities that left them vulnerable to Covid-19 -- an illness for which there are few effective therapies. Others got sick after not taking the disease -- and the social distancing advice of government scientists -- seriously enough. Many were just unlucky and condemned to their fate by biology or chance.

But the idea that many such tragedies can now be avoided -- but won't be because, for whatever reason, millions of American adults won't get vaccinated -- may herald the most painful phase yet of this cursed global emergency.

Most people who get Covid-19 will still not die or get seriously sick, a factor that has clearly colored the calculations of many in the country who are suspicious of public health advice or think the worst won't happen to them.

But the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, combined with the vicious march of the Delta variant, weights the calculation even further towards getting vaccinated before it is too late.

For all the talk of "breakthrough infections," only a tiny proportion of those who are inoculated against Covid-19 actually contract the virus. A smaller number get sick and need to go to the hospital. An even tinier number die. So, getting the shots, while not offering a 100% guarantee of survivability -- the fragility of human life mitigates against that -- offers enormous and stunning protection.

The CDC said on Saturday for example that less than 0.004% of people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 experience a breakthrough case resulting in hospitalization. Less than 0.001% died from the disease. While the tally of those breakthrough cases -- 6,587 -- and deaths -- 1,263 -- seems like a lot, they need to be set against the fact that more than 163 million people in the United States were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of July 26.

And the CDC reported on Monday that 70% of all US adults have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot, reaching a benchmark goal that President Joe Biden had hoped to hit a little less than one month ago.

Reasons for vaccine reluctance

Given the staggering success of vaccines, even as the Delta variant lays siege to the country, the decision of many Americans to forgo the protection that could save their lives comes across as puzzling to those who have their shots.

There are many reasons why people are reluctant. Some wanted to wait and see whether there were any side effects over time for the vaccinated. Suspicion of government runs deep in the American soul, undermining some of the Biden White House's pleas for people to go ahead and protect themselves.

In some parts of the country, left largely untouched by earlier Covid assaults that emptied the streets in great cities, there was a feeling that the disease didn't pose a serious threat. And since most people get better from their infections, there is a strong sense that your chances are still pretty good if you do get sick -- especially if you are young and don't have preexisting health conditions.

In many cases, the pressure of work and busy lives causes some people to put off their shots. Politics also undeniably played a role. The fact that ex-President Donald Trump, despite presiding over an administration that helped fund the development of vaccines, politicized Covid-19 so grievously and mocked mask wearing means it can hardly be a coincidence that almost all the least vaccinated states voted for him last November and are now badly exposed to the Delta variant.

Months of anti-vaccine propaganda by conservative news networks watched by Trump supporters stigmatized the vaccine for many. In Missouri, which is being hammered by Delta, CNN reported that some people are getting their shots in secret to avoid social and political pressure to hold out.

"They didn't want to have to deal with the peer pressure or the outbursts from other people about them ... 'giving in to everything,' " Dr Priscilla Frase, an internist and chief medical information Officer at Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, told CNN's Anderson Cooper.

Even now, many Republicans appear to be making a political decision to avoid the vaccine despite its life-saving potential. A Monmouth University poll published on Monday found that 17% remain opposed to getting the vaccine at all. Among that group, 70% either identify with or lean toward the Republican Party, while just 6% align with the Democrats.

The idea that anyone would not save themselves because they are listening to a politician (not just Trump) who is downplaying the pandemic to boost their own career, or a right-wing pundit spiking their ratings, is its own tragedy.

But no matter the reason, it's increasingly clear that people who refuse the vaccine are now taking a significant risk with their own lives and health -- and the well-being of those who might be left behind if they die. With kids under 12 still ineligible to be vaccinated, the skeptics also risk exposing the youngest and vulnerable members of society to a serious disease. Ultimately, they are laying a wager in what West Virginia's Republican Gov. Jim Justice called "a death lottery."

'It's not worth it'

The controversy over vaccines has once again exposed the deep political and societal chasm cleaving the United States. And it raises the question of whether getting vaccinated is not just a personal choice but a step that should be considered in terms of an individual's debt to society.

This question is especially difficult for many doctors and nurses, who have spent more than a year surrounded by Covid deaths in ICUs. Many share stories of people refusing to believe that they have Covid-19 even up until the moment they are intubated. Others beg for the vaccine -- even though once you get sick it's too late.

"Some people insist that we're lying to them about their Covid positive diagnosis, even sick people," nurse Morgan Babin told CNN last week in Louisiana where the virus is rampant.

The reality of unnecessary death is adding to stress and damaging morale among many medical professionals as the nation gears up for another prolonged battle against the virus.

"It's also very frustrating. We're human, too. As physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, etc., we have basically a miracle drug," Dr. Murtaza Akhter, an emergency physician at Florida International University, told CNN's Ana Cabrera last week. "We have something that can help prevent infection and especially completely prevent severe infection and yet people refuse to get it. And they come in begging for help but also refusing the vaccine."

"It's utterly ironic. It's very, quite frankly, anger-inducing."

One patient who learned that lesson was Aimee Matzen, 44, who told CNN in a hospital last week that she was "furious" with herself because she was not vaccinated.

"(I) just don't want anyone else winding up like me, especially when the vaccine is so easy to get now," she said.

Michael Freedy's fiancé Jessica DuPreez -- who got her shots as soon as he tested positive -- told CNN's Berman on Monday that she believes that he would still be with her if he got vaccinated.

"I do, I think that it at least would have lessened the symptoms and he could have fought longer and had a better chance," she said. DuPreez said the loss of Freedy, 39, still feels surreal. His 7-year-old son still sends texts to his phone. "The very first one was Dad, are you still alive?" she said on "New Day."

"Those of you that are hesitating and think 'it can't happen to me because I am young' -- it can and then you're going to be sitting there wondering why you didn't and you're not going to be able to hug your family again."

"It's not worth it."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 612701

Reported Deaths: 7761
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1270801803
Ramsey53350911
Dakota47466477
Anoka43482465
Washington27810296
Stearns22764227
St. Louis18353320
Scott17763139
Wright16615153
Olmsted13587104
Sherburne1218596
Carver1080349
Clay830792
Rice8300112
Blue Earth772844
Crow Wing691799
Kandiyohi673185
Chisago629955
Otter Tail592687
Benton588298
Goodhue487674
Douglas480881
Mower478834
Winona466452
Itasca463968
Isanti447567
McLeod436661
Morrison429562
Beltrami411863
Nobles411750
Steele401819
Polk391372
Becker390057
Lyon366454
Carlton357158
Freeborn353634
Pine338123
Nicollet335145
Mille Lacs316856
Brown309340
Le Sueur301228
Todd289633
Cass289133
Meeker267644
Waseca241823
Martin237633
Roseau212921
Wabasha20883
Hubbard198941
Dodge19173
Renville184246
Redwood178941
Houston176516
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165323
Fillmore160510
Faribault157820
Chippewa154438
Pennington154120
Kanabec148128
Sibley147710
Aitkin140237
Watonwan13629
Rock129919
Jackson123212
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11416
Murray107710
Swift107718
Koochiching96919
Stevens92711
Clearwater89517
Marshall89017
Lake85121
Wilkin84613
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6134
Grant5958
Lincoln5873
Mahnomen5669
Norman5519
Kittson49222
Unassigned49093
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3504
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
