Clear
SEVERE WX : Air Quality Alert View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

This Las Vegas mom of 3 could be kicked out of her home at any time

This Las Vegas mom of 3 could be kicked out of her home at any time

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 9:50 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2021 9:50 PM
Posted By: By Kimberly Berryman and Nick Watt, CNN

When CNN knocked on her door, Dasha Kelly panicked, thinking the eviction she's been dreading was finally at hand.

"You guys honestly freaked me out this morning when you knocked," she said.

Kelly and her three daughters -- Sharron, 8; Kia, 6; and Imani, 5 -- are living on borrowed time, two months behind on rent at their two-bedroom Las Vegas apartment. The eviction notice she received is kept in a drawer in the kitchen; out of sight but top of mind.

"I'm not going to lie, because I'm really thinking they're coming at any moment."

The federal eviction moratorium that was helping to keep renters in their homes through the pandemic expired Saturday at midnight, paving the way for landlords to vacate tenants that are past due on rent. States are stepping up to help stave off a mass eviction, but not everyone can be reached or helped in time.

Kelly lost her job as a card dealer when Covid-19 forced Las Vegas' famed casinos to shut their doors last year. She's had a few temporary positions since, but not enough to keep up with rent. Now, desperate to stay in her home, the 32-year-old has pawned most of her furniture for cash.

The apartment is bare save for a small sofa in the living room and a television. Kelly sleeps on the floor in the larger bedroom while her daughters share a smaller room with nothing but a few doll boxes piled neatly in the corner. They play board games together, giggling on the wide swath of carpet, unaware they may soon be forced out.

"There are days I don't even want to roll out the bed (or) roll out the floor, you get what I mean?" she said. "How do you explain that to your kids?"

She paused. "I don't have any words. I think I'll just break down crying and just hug them, I guess, and let them know everything's going to be all right and we're going to figure it out, I guess."

More than 11 million Americans are behind on their rent, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Congress approved $46 billion to help, but very little of that money has been handed out. In Nevada, a new law states that tenants who have applied for the Cares Housing Assistance Program (CHAP) may not be evicted while their case is being processed. However, the bureaucratic process can be complicated and not every landlord or tenant is keeping up with the ever-changing rules.

Nevada has extended its eviction protection to those who are in the process of applying for rental assistance. The state has also passed a law to seal eviction records from the pandemic.

"I did apply for a CHAP back in June and I thought it was something like they would reach out to you soon, but apparently it's a process," Kelly said. "I don't know if they'll even be able to help me in time."

Kelly said she once made as much as $5,600 a night in tips working at a card table near the Las Vegas Strip. Now, she relies on food stamps, meager unemployment and $100 payments for selling her blood plasma as often as she can.

"I've always worked. I've been working since I was 16 years old," she said. "it's just crazy to me that something can come take your job without you doing wrong. I mean, you're actually doing what you're supposed to ... getting good reviews, showing up to work. Then a virus comes in and then, 'Oh sorry, you have no job' ... and you didn't do anything."

With no money for child care or car payments, the options for returning to work are few. Kelly said she's hoping a friend may help, but she admitted she doesn't have many in this city.

"I really don't have a lot of friends out here, but just the coworkers that I've met ... I'm hoping they can help, because my parents, they're in another state and they're kind of having a hard time themselves."

Kelly recently posted a GoFundMe account out of desperation, with the goal of raising $2,000.

By Monday evening, it had raised more than $66,000 via more than 800 donations.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 612701

Reported Deaths: 7761
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1270801803
Ramsey53350911
Dakota47466477
Anoka43482465
Washington27810296
Stearns22764227
St. Louis18353320
Scott17763139
Wright16615153
Olmsted13587104
Sherburne1218596
Carver1080349
Clay830792
Rice8300112
Blue Earth772844
Crow Wing691799
Kandiyohi673185
Chisago629955
Otter Tail592687
Benton588298
Goodhue487674
Douglas480881
Mower478834
Winona466452
Itasca463968
Isanti447567
McLeod436661
Morrison429562
Beltrami411863
Nobles411750
Steele401819
Polk391372
Becker390057
Lyon366454
Carlton357158
Freeborn353634
Pine338123
Nicollet335145
Mille Lacs316856
Brown309340
Le Sueur301228
Todd289633
Cass289133
Meeker267644
Waseca241823
Martin237633
Roseau212921
Wabasha20883
Hubbard198941
Dodge19173
Renville184246
Redwood178941
Houston176516
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165323
Fillmore160510
Faribault157820
Chippewa154438
Pennington154120
Kanabec148128
Sibley147710
Aitkin140237
Watonwan13629
Rock129919
Jackson123212
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11416
Murray107710
Swift107718
Koochiching96919
Stevens92711
Clearwater89517
Marshall89017
Lake85121
Wilkin84613
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6134
Grant5958
Lincoln5873
Mahnomen5669
Norman5519
Kittson49222
Unassigned49093
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3504
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Gradually warming back into the 80s
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (8/2/21)

Image

River City Renaissance update

Image

Local gymnasts weigh in on Simone Biles

Image

Looking forward to the 2022 Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Olmsted County introduces new computerized kiosks

Image

RPU to resume disconnections for customers with outstanding balances

Image

COVID-19 recession was the shortest in history

Image

Sean's Weather 8/2

Image

Demolition Derby at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

KAATS Gymnastics owner weighs in on coaching high level competition

Community Events