Clear
SEVERE WX : Air Quality Alert View Alerts

'A moral obligation': Black ministers are leading rallies for voting rights just as they did during the civil rights era

'A moral obligation': Black ministers are leading rallies for voting rights just as they did during the civil rights era

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 10:10 AM
Updated: Aug 2, 2021 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Nicquel Terry Ellis, CNN

The Rev. Jesse Jackson marched alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other Black faith leaders in Selma, Alabama, in 1965 in a push for voting rights that had been largely galvanized by the Black church.

Jackson was still a seminarian at the time, but said he understood that religious leaders had a "moral obligation" to fight for justice.

"Preachers stand up, people listen to them, they hear them and they respond," Jackson said.

Today, Jackson is still marching and rallying for voting rights, but with a new generation of Black pastors answering to a call similar to that followed by King and other ministers in the 1960s.

This week, some of these pastors are rallying in Washington, DC, to make what some are calling the final push for Congress to pass sweeping voting rights legislation that would counter state-level voter restrictions proposed in Texas and passed in other states. The rally comes ahead of the 56th anniversary of the signing of the Voting Rights Act and on the heels of a four-day voting rights march across Texas led by Rev. William J. Barber II.

The events underscore the historic significance of Black pastors in the fight for voting rights dating back to the civil rights era when King, Jackson and minister Joseph Lowery stood at the helm. Pastors have advocated for equality from the pulpit, led protesters through neighborhoods, allowed their churches to be used as resting points for marchers and hosted training for young activists. Black ministers say it is their influence that makes them pivotal to any movement demanding equal rights.

A 'moral consciousness'

Barber said the church has always brought a "moral consciousness" to the fight for voting rights.

"This is a critical part of pastoral work," said Barber, who serves as co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign. "I have to look at the people who get hurt when people steal public votes and get in office and pass public policies that hurt them."

Barber said he expects religious leaders of all races and faiths to gather in Washington, DC, for the two-day rally that begins Monday. The events include a march to the Capitol, a meeting with the Texas Democrats who fled the state in July to block Republicans from passing voter restrictions and an evening worship service at Allen Chapel AME Church.

Barber said the church also played a key role in his Texas march last week with prominent ministers including Jackson and Bishop James Dixon, who serves as president of NAACP Houston, helping lead it. Several churches in Georgetown, Round Rock and Austin, Texas, were stops along the march.

Jackson and Barber have been arrested together at least twice in the last several weeks while rallying in Washington, DC, and Arizona for Congress to end the filibuster and pass the For the People and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement acts. Both leaders say they aren't deterred by police arresting them and they remain committed to lobbying for equal voting access.

"I'm going to keep marching until I can walk no more," Jackson said. "We can turn society in the right direction if we can make a sacrifice for it."

One historian said Black Americans have often relied on ministers to lead social justice movements because they have the ability to bring communities together during difficult times.

Dr. Keisha Blain, an associate professor of history at the University of Pittsburgh and president of the African American Intellectual History Society, said the church historically has been ground zero for faith leaders to speak out against injustice and for civil rights groups to operate.

"During the civil rights movement, churches were essential for organizations like the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference to reach into rural communities and inspire local activists," Blain said. "The Black ministers of today are employing many of the same tactics of religious leaders in the past."

The power of the church

Dixon, who also leads The Community of Faith Church in Houston, said the Black church is the foundation for the fight for equality. Its leaders have also been trusted and respected voices in the Black community, he said.

Dixon pointed to King and Frederick Douglas who were both preachers who spoke from a "biblical perspective" and elevated conversations about inequality from the political space, he said.

King also founded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 1957 which brought together Black ministers and civil rights leaders dedicated to abolishing segregation and ending the disfranchisement of Black southerners with a nonviolent approach. The SCLC ultimately played a key role in getting the Voting Rights Act passed in 1965.

The church "has been the engine," Dixon said. "Everything we've done in terms of social justice has come out of the church. There's no doubt that the single most influential, impressive and inspiring institution in our community remains the Black church."

Some Black church leaders say they view their advocacy for voting rights as a responsibility.

Rev. Frederick Haynes, of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, marched in Texas last week and planned to travel to Washington, DC, for the two-day rally. Haynes said the Bible makes references to fighting for justice for all people.

For this reason, it has always been a "Black faith tradition" to march, protest and be a voice for the oppressed, he said.

"Whenever there is injustice I think people of the church have a responsibility to step up and speak out," Haynes said. "We have spent the better part of our journey trying to make this country live up to its promise especially as it relates to how it treats those who are marginalized and most vulnerable."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 612701

Reported Deaths: 7761
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1270801803
Ramsey53350911
Dakota47466477
Anoka43482465
Washington27810296
Stearns22764227
St. Louis18353320
Scott17763139
Wright16615153
Olmsted13587104
Sherburne1218596
Carver1080349
Clay830792
Rice8300112
Blue Earth772844
Crow Wing691799
Kandiyohi673185
Chisago629955
Otter Tail592687
Benton588298
Goodhue487674
Douglas480881
Mower478834
Winona466452
Itasca463968
Isanti447567
McLeod436661
Morrison429562
Beltrami411863
Nobles411750
Steele401819
Polk391372
Becker390057
Lyon366454
Carlton357158
Freeborn353634
Pine338123
Nicollet335145
Mille Lacs316856
Brown309340
Le Sueur301228
Todd289633
Cass289133
Meeker267644
Waseca241823
Martin237633
Roseau212921
Wabasha20883
Hubbard198941
Dodge19173
Renville184246
Redwood178941
Houston176516
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165323
Fillmore160510
Faribault157820
Chippewa154438
Pennington154120
Kanabec148128
Sibley147710
Aitkin140237
Watonwan13629
Rock129919
Jackson123212
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11416
Murray107710
Swift107718
Koochiching96919
Stevens92711
Clearwater89517
Marshall89017
Lake85121
Wilkin84613
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6134
Grant5958
Lincoln5873
Mahnomen5669
Norman5519
Kittson49222
Unassigned49093
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3504
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Gradually warming back into the 80s
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RPU to resume disconnections for customers with outstanding balances

Image

COVID-19 recession was the shortest in history

Image

Sean's Weather 8/2

Image

Demolition Derby at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

KAATS Gymnastics owner weighs in on coaching high level competition

Image

Preventing fights at the fair

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (8/1/21)

Image

Autocross at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

American Legion ride for PTSD

Image

Cresco celebrates 100 years of wrestling

Community Events