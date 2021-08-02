Clear
SEVERE WX : Air Quality Alert View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Raven Saunders' X podium protest: What it means and why the IOC is investigating

Raven Saunders' X podium protest: What it means and why the IOC is investigating

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 5:11 AM
Updated: Aug 2, 2021 5:11 AM
Posted By: By Ben Morse, CNN

US shot-putter Raven Saunders has explained what the gesture she made following her silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics meant.

The 25-year-old raised her hands and crossed them in an X as she and her fellow medal winners posed for photos, telling NBC that it represented "the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet."

Saunders -- a Black, LGBTQ athlete -- bagged her first Olympic medal on Saturday, finishing with a distance of 19.79 meters.

China's Gong Lijiao won gold and New Zealand's Valerie Adams the bronze.

And after winning her medal, she says she wants to be a role model for others like her.

"For me, just being who I always aspired to be, to be able to be me and not apologize for it (and) show the younger generation that no matter what they tell you, no matter how many boxes they try to fit you in, you can be you," she told the media.

"People tell me not to do tattoos and piercings, but now look at me, I'm popping."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said it is looking into the gesture Saunders made on the podium, a potential breach of rules banning protests on medal podiums.

"We're in contact with US Olympic and Paralympic Committee and with World Athletics," said IOC spokesman Mark Adams on Monday. "I don't want to say what those next steps would be until we fully understand what is going on. We don't want to pre-empt anything."

"We try to respect the views of all the athletes; we've given them more opportunity to express themselves. Freedom of expression in press conferences, social media, mixed zone. We've created possibilities before the sport begins to make protests.

"But one thing we have noted is we did a survey with 3,500 athletes (and) all those who answered wanted to protect the field of play. It would be good if everyone could respect the views of athletes."

In reply to a tweet about her gesture, Saunders tweeted: "Let them try and take this medal. I'm running across the border even though I can't swim."

READ: Depression drove her close to suicide. Now, Olympian Raven Saunders wants to 'destigmatize mental health'

'Keep fighting, keep pushing, keep finding value in yourself'

With her eye-catching mask and celebration after winning her medal -- she twerked and then followed it up with another dance for the cameras -- Saunders is one of the biggest characters at the Tokyo Summer Games.

However, she has previously faced a tough personal battle.

Between the 2016 Rio Games and Tokyo, Saunders faced difficult personal challenges, suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts. She spoke with CNN earlier this year about a time "it all boiled over" and how she found support through therapy, meditation and reaching out to close friends.

Now, she wants to encourage others who are struggling with their mental health to get the support they need.

"My message is to keep fighting, keep pushing, keep finding value in yourself, in everything you do," she said after winning her silver medal.

"It means a lot to be able to walk away with a silver medal because I do represent so many people. I know there are so many people that have been looking up to me, so many people that have messaged me, so many people that have been praying for me.

"I'm happy I get to bring this back for them, not just myself."

Mental health

The topic of athletes' mental health has been a topic of hot discussion during the Tokyo Games after US gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from numerous competitions citing her mental health.

Saunders' nickname -- 'Hulk' after the Marvel superhero -- originated because of the similarities between her mental health journey and the journey of the big, green superhero.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

"When I initially became the Hulk, I didn't know how to differentiate the Hulk from Raven. It was kind of hard to battle between the two, but as life went on, I was forced to deal with some things and learn how to compartmentalize, to control the Hulk and use the Hulk in the right way.

"I save it for competitions so that Raven can have fun, reach out to people, seek therapy, do yoga, meditate -- all those things to create a strong mind. Without a strong mind, you can't have a strong body."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 612701

Reported Deaths: 7761
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1270801803
Ramsey53350911
Dakota47466477
Anoka43482465
Washington27810296
Stearns22764227
St. Louis18353320
Scott17763139
Wright16615153
Olmsted13587104
Sherburne1218596
Carver1080349
Clay830792
Rice8300112
Blue Earth772844
Crow Wing691799
Kandiyohi673185
Chisago629955
Otter Tail592687
Benton588298
Goodhue487674
Douglas480881
Mower478834
Winona466452
Itasca463968
Isanti447567
McLeod436661
Morrison429562
Beltrami411863
Nobles411750
Steele401819
Polk391372
Becker390057
Lyon366454
Carlton357158
Freeborn353634
Pine338123
Nicollet335145
Mille Lacs316856
Brown309340
Le Sueur301228
Todd289633
Cass289133
Meeker267644
Waseca241823
Martin237633
Roseau212921
Wabasha20883
Hubbard198941
Dodge19173
Renville184246
Redwood178941
Houston176516
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165323
Fillmore160510
Faribault157820
Chippewa154438
Pennington154120
Kanabec148128
Sibley147710
Aitkin140237
Watonwan13629
Rock129919
Jackson123212
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11416
Murray107710
Swift107718
Koochiching96919
Stevens92711
Clearwater89517
Marshall89017
Lake85121
Wilkin84613
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6134
Grant5958
Lincoln5873
Mahnomen5669
Norman5519
Kittson49222
Unassigned49093
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3504
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Gradually warming back into the 80s
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Demolition Derby at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

KAATS Gymnastics owner weighs in on coaching high level competition

Image

Preventing fights at the fair

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (8/1/21)

Image

Autocross at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

American Legion ride for PTSD

Image

Cresco celebrates 100 years of wrestling

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (7/31/21)

Image

Find the Curling Club of Rochester at the fair

Image

Eviction moratorium expires this weekend

Community Events