Clear
SEVERE WX : Air Quality Alert View Alerts

Too much zucchini is never enough! How to use up summer squash in so many ways

Too much zucchini is never enough! How to use up summer squash in so many ways

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 3:40 AM
Updated: Aug 2, 2021 3:40 AM
Posted By: By Casey Barber, CNN

The cry goes out from over-ambitious gardeners every summer: "What can I do with all this zucchini?" If you've ever been such a gardener, or the unwitting recipient of a surprise stack of squash on your front stoop, you can understand.

It might seem like zucchini is nothing to get excited about. But its strength is a chameleon-like ability to blend seamlessly into many dishes. There's so much more to do with zucchini and the entire family of summer squash than baking up endless loaves of zucchini bread and muffins.

Zucchini and its ilk are the little black dresses -- make that little green dresses -- of summer vegetables. You can show off squash as the star of the meal or hide it away in a stew or a cake. It's as easy to eat and easy to love as it is to grow.

Zucchini is a powerhouse of vitamins and nutrients, according to Michelle Dudash, registered dietitian, chef and author of "The Low-Carb Mediterranean Cookbook: Quick and Easy High-Protein, Low-Sugar, Healthy-Fat Recipes for Lifelong Health." It's a good source of fiber, potassium, and vitamins C and B6.

"Like most vegetables, zucchini is low-carb and cholesterol-free and low in total and saturated fat," she added in an email. "Additionally, zucchini contains carotenoids like lutein, which helps support skin health by providing a level of protection from the sun (but still wear your sunscreen)."

Whether you're eating batons of zucchini, scalloped pattypans or curvy crooknecks, all varieties of summer squash are similar in nutritional value. However, Dudash notes that yellow squash contains a lot more seeds than zucchini, giving it a slightly higher fiber content.

Yes, you can eat it raw

Shaved squash salads are perhaps the simplest way to savor this vegetable in all its shapely varieties. Use a mandoline or hand-held vegetable slicer to make paper-thin slices of zucchini or other squash, then dress them up with vinaigrette.

Health-conscious eaters may want to skip the dressing, but Dudash recommends adding it. "Try to pair fat with your zucchini, since it helps boost the absorption of fat-soluble nutrients, including lutein," she said. "Drizzle on the olive oil, pair it with Parmesan, and so on."

Zucchini carpaccio is one way to do that. This vegetarian riff on traditional Italian beef carpaccio is frequently topped with olive oil, shaved Parmesan cheese and herbs like mint, parsley or basil. However, the sky's the limit in terms of toppings, and you can make this dish completely vegan or as the base of a full vegetable salad.

There's also a slight vitamin benefit to eating raw zucchini. "When you cook zucchini, it releases a lot of water, therefore reducing the water content in the vegetable. Water-soluble nutrients, like vitamins B and C, will be higher in raw zucchini, since they leach out of the water released," Dudash said.

Eat it cooked

Fritters are a time-tested way to get even the pickiest eater to consume vegetables -- after all, who can argue with a crispy battered bite? These pan-fried zucchini fritters can be adjusted to include other shredded vegetables, like sweet potatoes or winter squash, and don't need a lot of oil to get the job done.

Stuffed zucchini boats are another easily adaptable dish that can fit with any culture's cuisine. Dudash riffs on her Lebanese grandmother's traditional stuffed koosa recipe by using a mixture of ground beef, quinoa and dill, and simmering or baking them in tomato sauce. They can also be made taco-style to replace your usual tortillas for Taco Tuesday.

Slurp up zoodles

Time-crunched cooks can always buy packaged fresh or frozen zoodles at the store, but with so much fresh zucchini in season, why not take a stab at making your own?

Inexpensive vegetable noodle gadgets are widely available online and in home goods stores, but you can also use a multipurpose julienne slicer to make thin wisps of zucchini noodles that melt into sauces and baked casseroles.

Use your fresh ribbons of squash in zucchini alfredo, a lighter take on the cheesy Italian comfort food, or tossed with marinara and meatballs. Or use zoodles as a replacement for ramen noodles in coconut curry soup or a vegan take on cold peanut noodles.

You can also freeze your homemade zoodles for serving after squash is out of season. Spiralize the zucchini, then gently squeeze and pat out any excess moisture with a non-terry cloth kitchen towel.

Freeze in a single layer on a baking sheet, then transfer to a freezer-safe bag and store for no more than three months. Drop frozen zoodles directly into boiling water or thaw in the bag in your refrigerator before using, draining any extra liquid that might come out of the zoodles once they thaw.

Bake it into sweets

With its neutral flavor, zucchini has long been the go-to vegetable for parents trying to sneak a few more vitamins into their families' desserts. Whether mixed with nuts and spices, chocolate or citrus, summer squash can adapt to any sweet disguise.

Zucchini brownies are a standard for the old vegetable sneak-in, since the moist, rich texture is an ideal foil for squash. To make it even more foolproof, puree the zucchini, as recommended in this recipe, instead of shredding it.

For those times when you don't mind letting others know you're baking with zucchini, a classic quick bread or cake is the way to go. The crunchy lemon glaze on this zucchini Bundt cake takes it from an everyday snack to something you'd be proud to serve at a party. For a spiced-up take on classic zucchini bread, a cardamom pistachio zucchini loaf will make any midday coffee break feel like a vacation.

Finally, why not have zucchini for breakfast? A zucchini bread-inspired baked oatmeal is a weekend brunch that could easily get you through most of your day.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 612701

Reported Deaths: 7761
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1270801803
Ramsey53350911
Dakota47466477
Anoka43482465
Washington27810296
Stearns22764227
St. Louis18353320
Scott17763139
Wright16615153
Olmsted13587104
Sherburne1218596
Carver1080349
Clay830792
Rice8300112
Blue Earth772844
Crow Wing691799
Kandiyohi673185
Chisago629955
Otter Tail592687
Benton588298
Goodhue487674
Douglas480881
Mower478834
Winona466452
Itasca463968
Isanti447567
McLeod436661
Morrison429562
Beltrami411863
Nobles411750
Steele401819
Polk391372
Becker390057
Lyon366454
Carlton357158
Freeborn353634
Pine338123
Nicollet335145
Mille Lacs316856
Brown309340
Le Sueur301228
Todd289633
Cass289133
Meeker267644
Waseca241823
Martin237633
Roseau212921
Wabasha20883
Hubbard198941
Dodge19173
Renville184246
Redwood178941
Houston176516
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165323
Fillmore160510
Faribault157820
Chippewa154438
Pennington154120
Kanabec148128
Sibley147710
Aitkin140237
Watonwan13629
Rock129919
Jackson123212
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11416
Murray107710
Swift107718
Koochiching96919
Stevens92711
Clearwater89517
Marshall89017
Lake85121
Wilkin84613
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6134
Grant5958
Lincoln5873
Mahnomen5669
Norman5519
Kittson49222
Unassigned49093
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3504
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Cooler Temperatures for Sunday, but Haze Remains
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Demolition Derby at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

KAATS Gymnastics owner weighs in on coaching high level competition

Image

Preventing fights at the fair

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (8/1/21)

Image

Autocross at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

American Legion ride for PTSD

Image

Cresco celebrates 100 years of wrestling

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (7/31/21)

Image

Find the Curling Club of Rochester at the fair

Image

Eviction moratorium expires this weekend

Community Events