Clear
SEVERE WX : Air Quality Alert View Alerts

Curbing climate change is auto mechanics, not rocket science

Curbing climate change is auto mechanics, not rocket science

Posted: Aug 1, 2021 7:40 PM
Updated: Aug 1, 2021 7:40 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Dan Becker and James Gerstenzang

With the gas mileage and auto pollution decisions President Joe Biden is expected to announce in coming days, environmentalists are increasingly worried the administration will yield to automakers' pressure and adopt modest limits on greenhouse gas emissions from cars, instead of the strict standards they say are necessary to combat climate change.

The United States can begin to take the biggest single step of any nation in the fight against climate change. The President must set tough rules that restore, and later strengthen, tailpipe emissions standards that President Donald Trump trashed while putting us on course to phase in a new car fleet that is 100% electric by 2030.

Biden's actions will shape US greenhouse gas levels -- and what we drive -- for generations and send a message to the world that we are serious about fighting what he has called the "existential threat" of global warming.

Every gallon of gasoline we burn, whether in a hybrid vehicle or a Hummer, emits 25 pounds of carbon dioxide, the heat-trapping gas that is most responsible for warming the planet. Transportation spews more of that primary global warming pollutant than even power plants.

So, we can't tame climate change without aggressively reining in gas-guzzling and emissions from SUVs, pickups, minivans and cars.

Nine years ago, automakers and President Barack Obama reached a deal to make 5% annual improvements in gas mileage and emissions. Automakers added cost-effective efficiency technology they had sitting on their shelves, such as improved engines, transmissions and aerodynamics, to make their vehicles guzzle and pollute less. Fully enforced, by 2025, the standards would have delivered a new car fleet averaging 36 miles per gallon, compared to 24.9 mpg today. Furthermore, those standards would have kept six billion tons of CO2 out of the atmosphere while saving consumers $1 trillion on gas.

But in 2017, four days after Trump took office, auto company CEOs returned to the White House, asking to roll back the very rules they had negotiated with his predecessor. Trump complied, effectively freezing mileage and emissions at 2020 levels for the next six years -- and saddling the country with a fleet averaging no better than 29 mpg, costing consumers more at the pump. As a first step, with his upcoming decisions, President Biden must reinstate the Obama-era standards.

Manufacturers are taking advantage of Trump's rollback. They are rolling out prodigious numbers of gas-guzzling SUVs and other light trucks and slapping on monster markups -- for as much as $30,000 and more on some. Most of these trucks haul little more than a latte from Starbucks. Some automakers assert that they may plow some of these hefty profits into making EVs. But so far most carmakers have produced many promises but only a relative handful of EVs compared to the 17 million gas-powered cars, pickups and SUVs they churn out annually.

Notwithstanding their big talk about an electric future, automakers are devoting a huge share of their roughly $14 billion annual marketing budget to pushing the gas-guzzling trucks on consumers. Ford sold barely 11,000 EVs in the 12 months ending in April -- and 800,000 gas-powered F-150 pickups in 2020. Yet the company asserts it anticipates its 2030 global production will be 40% electric.

With its track record, the new electric F-150 it has dubbed "the Lightning" may be more Tinkerbell than Thor. General Motors' declaration that it "aspires to eliminate tailpipe emissions" by 2035 and go carbon neutral by 2040 is a far cry from pledging to halt production of gas-engine vehicles. We won't build back better banking on automakers' hopes.

Last summer, the California Air Resources Board completed a feeble agreement with Ford, Honda, Volkswagen, BMW and Volvo that Dave Cooke, a Union of Concerned Scientists senior vehicles analyst, told us would cut emissions by only half what the Obama rules would have saved. Automakers seized on it as a model for the rest of the country.

Don't be bamboozled. Applied nationally to all automakers, the mileage and pollution savings would be so slight that they would extend Trump's climate reach through most of Biden's term.

Dressing up those loophole-riddled Swiss cheese rules as a revived Obama plan would leave Biden far from his central -- and crucial -- climate goal: Bringing carbon dioxide emissions to near zero by 2050.

We won't fend off climate catastrophe with anything less than bold steps. We have no choice but to phase out internal combustion engines in new vehicles, and the pollution they emit, by 2030.

Just do the math: Many SUVs and other light trucks and cars sold in 2030 will last 20 years. They will still be rolling in 2050. Carbon dioxide persists for hundreds of years. So, with the invisible, ubiquitous tenacity of Lewis Carrol's Cheshire cat, the pollution will foul our atmosphere -- and overheat the globe -- far into the 22nd century.

Cutting emissions and boosting gas mileage by 7% a year -- two percentage points more than the companies agreed to a decade ago -- will ensure that the tens of millions of gas-powered vehicles built between now and 2030 won't bar us from protecting the climate.

This is auto mechanics, not rocket science. Nearly a decade ago, automakers started to meet Obama's 5% yearly improvements by using more efficient transmissions; safe, lightweight, high-strength steel and aluminum, and aerodynamic designs. If they fully deploy these and other efficiency technologies in all their vehicles, they can achieve the imperative 7% gains while phasing in EVs. Here's a bonus: the technology will save more than it costs.

If Biden takes bold action now -- boosting gas mileage, scrapping loopholes, and plugging in -- he can make history as the president who tackled the growing climate crisis. Global warming's challenge demands no less.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 612701

Reported Deaths: 7761
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1270801803
Ramsey53350911
Dakota47466477
Anoka43482465
Washington27810296
Stearns22764227
St. Louis18353320
Scott17763139
Wright16615153
Olmsted13587104
Sherburne1218596
Carver1080349
Clay830792
Rice8300112
Blue Earth772844
Crow Wing691799
Kandiyohi673185
Chisago629955
Otter Tail592687
Benton588298
Goodhue487674
Douglas480881
Mower478834
Winona466452
Itasca463968
Isanti447567
McLeod436661
Morrison429562
Beltrami411863
Nobles411750
Steele401819
Polk391372
Becker390057
Lyon366454
Carlton357158
Freeborn353634
Pine338123
Nicollet335145
Mille Lacs316856
Brown309340
Le Sueur301228
Todd289633
Cass289133
Meeker267644
Waseca241823
Martin237633
Roseau212921
Wabasha20883
Hubbard198941
Dodge19173
Renville184246
Redwood178941
Houston176516
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165323
Fillmore160510
Faribault157820
Chippewa154438
Pennington154120
Kanabec148128
Sibley147710
Aitkin140237
Watonwan13629
Rock129919
Jackson123212
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11416
Murray107710
Swift107718
Koochiching96919
Stevens92711
Clearwater89517
Marshall89017
Lake85121
Wilkin84613
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6134
Grant5958
Lincoln5873
Mahnomen5669
Norman5519
Kittson49222
Unassigned49093
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3504
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Cooler Temperatures for Sunday, but Haze Remains
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (8/1/21)

Image

Autocross at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

American Legion ride for PTSD

Image

Cresco celebrates 100 years of wrestling

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (7/31/21)

Image

Find the Curling Club of Rochester at the fair

Image

Eviction moratorium expires this weekend

Image

Patriot Tour travels through North Iowa

Image

Exploring the National Eagle Center

Image

Disruptive teens prompt fair security changes

Community Events