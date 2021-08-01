Clear
SEVERE WX : Air Quality Alert View Alerts

Biden's Buy American push is good politics but bad economics

Biden's Buy American push is good politics but bad economics

Posted: Aug 1, 2021 8:50 AM
Updated: Aug 1, 2021 8:50 AM
Posted By: Analysis by John Harwood, CNN

With votes in the Senate to advance his bipartisan compromise last week, President Joe Biden took a big step toward upgrading America's infrastructure.

And he took a small step toward ensuring Washington can upgrade less of it.

That step backward came with Biden's move last week to stiffen requirements that federal government purchases be limited to products made in the United States -- even if they're more expensive. Thus he followed the grooves set by both Democratic and Republican predecessors, who have consistently embraced crowd-pleasing "buy American" stances that make economists groan.

"Counter-productive," cautioned Melissa Kearney, a University of Maryland professor who favors much of Biden's economic agenda. "It really makes some of the administration's other goals harder to achieve."

Biden acted to strengthen the nearly-a-century-old Buy American Act, whose provenance alone hints at shaky economic foundations. It was signed into law by former President Herbert Hoover, who had earlier signed the Smoot-Hawley protective tariffs at the dawn of the Great Depression.

That association has not diminished its political appeal as America's economy over the decades has become steadily more integrated with the rest of the world. Former President Ronald Reagan signed a companion law as America lost industrial jobs in the 1980s.

Former President Barack Obama incorporated Buy American provisions into his 2009 stimulus plan in response to the Great Recession. And Buy American provided a natural component for former President Donald Trump's pledge to "Make America Great Again."

Trump signed a series of executive orders advancing the theme. But as with steps taken by earlier presidents, they allowed ample room for such exemptions as complying with international trade agreements and permitting purchase of some foreign-made goods when suitable domestic alternatives were unavailable.

Now Biden -- who has placed revival of American manufacturing at the center of his economic agenda -- has moved to limit that wiggle room. Proposed rules he announced last week would boost the minimum value of American-made components in products purchased with taxpayer dollars to 60% from 55% immediately, and to 75% over time.

In the name of national security, the administration would enlarge price preferences for some American-made "critical products and components." It would simultaneously strengthen reporting requirements for federal suppliers to demonstrate the domestic content of their products.

"It's not lip service," said William Reinsch, a former Commerce Department official under President Bill Clinton now at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. "It's a genuine effort to change the rules."

By demonstrating America's reliance on China and other foreign sources for medical supplies, the coronavirus pandemic has fueled the effort. Even economists who celebrate free-market forces acknowledge that Buy America policies make sense in limited circumstances to protect vital national interests.

"It's a question of scope," said Kyle Pomerleau of the conservative American Enterprise Institute. He worries that Biden's policy -- which has not yet specified what it considers "critical components and products" -- will be too broad.

Heather Boushey, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, defended Buy American by noting "mission critical" objectives it can advance. One example: stocking the federal government's fleet with domestic-made electric vehicles can accelerate a sector crucial for competing economically and fighting climate change.

"I do not think it's bad economics," Boushey said. "Everything in balance."

'It's like being for puppies'

No one doubts that it's good politics. As Biden seeks to recapture the allegiance of some Trump-friendly blue-collar workers, Buy American policies fare "extremely well" among voters, observed Democratic pollster Mark Mellman.

"It's like being for puppies," cracked Republican counterpart Glen Bolger. In fact, Bolger added, the idea that Washington can boost the domestic economy through federal purchasing power strikes plenty of Americans as too good to be true.

They have some basis for skepticism. In 2018, the Government Accountability Office found that foreign-made products exempt from the Buy American Act made up just 4% of federal government purchases the previous year.

That makes the sphere of economic activity affected by Biden's initiative fairly small even if it achieves its intended goals.

"You're talking about $300 billion of goods in a $22 trillion economy," Reinsch concluded. "The question is whether it's going to change very much."

To that extent, the added costs Buy American initiatives impose threaten less economic havoc than protectionism in other forms, such as import tariffs. Jason Furman, who chaired Obama's Council of Economic Advisers, considers relative harmlessness an argument in their favor.

"The ratio of good politics to bad economics," Furman said, "might make it fully justified."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 612701

Reported Deaths: 7761
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1270801803
Ramsey53350911
Dakota47466477
Anoka43482465
Washington27810296
Stearns22764227
St. Louis18353320
Scott17763139
Wright16615153
Olmsted13587104
Sherburne1218596
Carver1080349
Clay830792
Rice8300112
Blue Earth772844
Crow Wing691799
Kandiyohi673185
Chisago629955
Otter Tail592687
Benton588298
Goodhue487674
Douglas480881
Mower478834
Winona466452
Itasca463968
Isanti447567
McLeod436661
Morrison429562
Beltrami411863
Nobles411750
Steele401819
Polk391372
Becker390057
Lyon366454
Carlton357158
Freeborn353634
Pine338123
Nicollet335145
Mille Lacs316856
Brown309340
Le Sueur301228
Todd289633
Cass289133
Meeker267644
Waseca241823
Martin237633
Roseau212921
Wabasha20883
Hubbard198941
Dodge19173
Renville184246
Redwood178941
Houston176516
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165323
Fillmore160510
Faribault157820
Chippewa154438
Pennington154120
Kanabec148128
Sibley147710
Aitkin140237
Watonwan13629
Rock129919
Jackson123212
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11416
Murray107710
Swift107718
Koochiching96919
Stevens92711
Clearwater89517
Marshall89017
Lake85121
Wilkin84613
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6134
Grant5958
Lincoln5873
Mahnomen5669
Norman5519
Kittson49222
Unassigned49093
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3504
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Cooler Temperatures for Sunday, but Haze Remains
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Autocross at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

American Legion ride for PTSD

Image

Cresco celebrates 100 years of wrestling

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (7/31/21)

Image

Find the Curling Club of Rochester at the fair

Image

Eviction moratorium expires this weekend

Image

Patriot Tour travels through North Iowa

Image

Exploring the National Eagle Center

Image

Disruptive teens prompt fair security changes

Image

Mayo Clinic Doctors explain how the air quality affects us

Community Events