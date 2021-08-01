Clear
SEVERE WX : Air Quality Alert View Alerts

Racism stopped her from trying on a wedding dress. Seventy years later, her dream came true

Racism stopped her from trying on a wedding dress. Seventy years later, her dream came true

Posted: Aug 1, 2021 6:40 AM
Updated: Aug 1, 2021 6:40 AM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

When Martha Tucker was 24 years old, she found herself madly in love, ready to get married and start a family with her sweetheart, Lehman Tucker.

But it was 1952 in the Deep South. And unlike White women at the time, she was denied the simple pleasure of walking into a bridal shop and trying on a wedding dress.

Now, nearly 70 years later, Tucker finally got to try on the dress of her dreams.

The Tuckers' romance began in Birmingham, Alabama, where segregation laws suppressed Black people for generations.

"During that time, we couldn't just walk in those stores," Martha, now 94, told CNN. "I tried not to think about buying a wedding dress because I knew I wouldn't even be allowed inside. I was very upset about it, but it's not like there was anything I could do."

Despite her longing to be married in a lace white gown, complete with embroidered sleeves and buttons going down the back, the young woman had to accept the reality that it wouldn't happen.

Making her dream come true

The memory recently came flooding back while Martha and her granddaughter, Angela Strozier, were watching the wedding scene in the 1988 movie "Coming to America."

"I've always wanted to try on a wedding dress," Strozier, 46, said her grandmother told her.

"I never thought of my grandma's dream of wearing a wedding dress because I didn't even know it was a dream they were denied," Strozier added. "Women like my grandmother sacrificed so much for us to have the liberties we have now. For someone to be denied the simple opportunity of purchasing a dress of her choice really shone a light on the reality of our history."

Strozier says that she didn't know her grandmother didn't have a wedding dress "because we were told a lot of their earlier photos were destroyed in a fire."

But she was inspired to make her grandmother's dream come true.

On July 3, Martha, Strozier and some family and friends headed to brunch. Afterward, Martha put on make-up and entered David's Bridal in Hoover, Alabama, where she finally got to try on the dress of her dreams.

"When I first put on that dress, I was just so very excited," Martha said. "It was like I was getting married all over again. When I saw myself in the mirror, I was shocked. I said to myself, 'Who is that?' I can't even explain the feeling I got seeing myself in the wedding dress."

Wearing her dress, a V-neck gown with embroidered, sheer sleeves and sequins throughout, Martha strutted down the store's hallway as if it was a wedding aisle. Family members were overcome with emotions and immediately began crying, according to Strozier.

"Happy doesn't really paint the picture of how this made me feel," Strozier said. "My grandma has always been a giver, so to be able to finally give her an experience so dear to her was priceless. Happy is an understatement."

Amid the joy, Strozier says she and her family could not help but acknowledge the dark history that resulted in so much injustice against Black people in the United States.

"My grandma is a living, surviving citizen that went through segregation, fighting for equality, not just for Black Americans but for women, and she's still alive," she said. "We take for granted the basic things we do now without paying homage to those whose shoulders we stand on, even though we as Black people continue to fight for equality."

Lehman Tucker didn't live long enough to see his wife in a wedding dress. He died of a heart attack in 1975, just a couple years shy of their 25th wedding anniversary.

"I wish he was here to see me in the dress," Martha said. "When I got married, I promised myself I would wear a wedding dress one day, and at least I finally did."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 612701

Reported Deaths: 7761
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1270801803
Ramsey53350911
Dakota47466477
Anoka43482465
Washington27810296
Stearns22764227
St. Louis18353320
Scott17763139
Wright16615153
Olmsted13587104
Sherburne1218596
Carver1080349
Clay830792
Rice8300112
Blue Earth772844
Crow Wing691799
Kandiyohi673185
Chisago629955
Otter Tail592687
Benton588298
Goodhue487674
Douglas480881
Mower478834
Winona466452
Itasca463968
Isanti447567
McLeod436661
Morrison429562
Beltrami411863
Nobles411750
Steele401819
Polk391372
Becker390057
Lyon366454
Carlton357158
Freeborn353634
Pine338123
Nicollet335145
Mille Lacs316856
Brown309340
Le Sueur301228
Todd289633
Cass289133
Meeker267644
Waseca241823
Martin237633
Roseau212921
Wabasha20883
Hubbard198941
Dodge19173
Renville184246
Redwood178941
Houston176516
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165323
Fillmore160510
Faribault157820
Chippewa154438
Pennington154120
Kanabec148128
Sibley147710
Aitkin140237
Watonwan13629
Rock129919
Jackson123212
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11416
Murray107710
Swift107718
Koochiching96919
Stevens92711
Clearwater89517
Marshall89017
Lake85121
Wilkin84613
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6134
Grant5958
Lincoln5873
Mahnomen5669
Norman5519
Kittson49222
Unassigned49093
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3504
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Cooler Temperatures for Sunday, but Haze Remains
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Autocross at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

American Legion ride for PTSD

Image

Cresco celebrates 100 years of wrestling

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (7/31/21)

Image

Find the Curling Club of Rochester at the fair

Image

Eviction moratorium expires this weekend

Image

Patriot Tour travels through North Iowa

Image

Exploring the National Eagle Center

Image

Disruptive teens prompt fair security changes

Image

Mayo Clinic Doctors explain how the air quality affects us

Community Events