Clear
SEVERE WX : Air Quality Alert - Special Weather Statement View Alerts

How much are Olympic medals worth?

How much are Olympic medals worth?

Posted: Jul 31, 2021 7:10 PM
Updated: Jul 31, 2021 7:10 PM
Posted By: By Jack Guy, CNN

Olympians taking part in Tokyo 2020 are competing for a chance to write a page in the history books -- and hopefully bring home a medal.

If you do win a medal -- be it gold, silver or bronze -- they're pretty much priceless.

Former British heptathlete Kelly Sotherton, who won a bronze in heptathlon at Athens 2004 and another for the 4 x 400-meter relay at Beijing 2008, told CNN Sport that her medals are a reminder of how her hard work and effort paid off.

"I would never sell my medals," Sotherton told CNN Sport on Friday. "They mean a lot."

Sotherton said she keeps her medals accessible rather than putting them up in a frame.

"I think it's nice to sometimes put them on," she added.

The design of the medals changes for each games, and this time around they are the work of Junichi Kawanishi.

Each of the gold, silver and bronze medals are 85 millimeters in diameter and range in thickness from 7.7 mm to 12.1 mm.

The gold medal is in fact made from gold-plated pure silver, with around 6 grams of gold out of a total weight of 556 grams.

The silver medal is made from pure silver and weighs around 550 grams, while the bronze medal weighs approximately 450 grams and is in fact made from 95% copper and 5% zinc.

At today's prices that means the gold medal would be worth around $800 if you melted it down, while the silver would be worth about $450 and the bronze around $5.

Earlier this month a winner's medal from the 1896 Athens Olympics sold for $180,000 at auction, Cuban shooter Leuris Pupo's gold medal from the London 2012 Olympics fetched $73,200, and his compatriot Iván Pedroso's long jump gold medal from Sydney 2000 went for $71,335. All three were sold by Boston-based RR Auction.

At the 1896 Games -- the inaugural modern Olympics -- winners were awarded silver medals and those finishing second earned bronze, according to RR Auction.

But those prices pale into insignificance next to the $1.46 million paid for Jesse Owens' gold medal from the 1936 Berlin Olympics at auction in 2013.

This medal is considered one of the most important in Olympics history and is one of four that Owens, a Black American, won at the 1936 game, spoiling Adolf Hitler's planned showcase of Aryan superiority.

Olympians tend to hold on to medals they have won, according to Richard Gladdle, from Baldwin's auction house in London, told CNN Sport on Thursday.

"They very rarely come up for sale," Gladdle told CNN Sport on Friday.

When they put for auction it tends to be for philanthropic reasons, Gladdle added.

The only Olympic medal Baldwin's has sold was a gold medal from 1912, the last year that they were made from gold.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 612701

Reported Deaths: 7761
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1270801803
Ramsey53350911
Dakota47466477
Anoka43482465
Washington27810296
Stearns22764227
St. Louis18353320
Scott17763139
Wright16615153
Olmsted13587104
Sherburne1218596
Carver1080349
Clay830792
Rice8300112
Blue Earth772844
Crow Wing691799
Kandiyohi673185
Chisago629955
Otter Tail592687
Benton588298
Goodhue487674
Douglas480881
Mower478834
Winona466452
Itasca463968
Isanti447567
McLeod436661
Morrison429562
Beltrami411863
Nobles411750
Steele401819
Polk391372
Becker390057
Lyon366454
Carlton357158
Freeborn353634
Pine338123
Nicollet335145
Mille Lacs316856
Brown309340
Le Sueur301228
Todd289633
Cass289133
Meeker267644
Waseca241823
Martin237633
Roseau212921
Wabasha20883
Hubbard198941
Dodge19173
Renville184246
Redwood178941
Houston176516
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165323
Fillmore160510
Faribault157820
Chippewa154438
Pennington154120
Kanabec148128
Sibley147710
Aitkin140237
Watonwan13629
Rock129919
Jackson123212
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11416
Murray107710
Swift107718
Koochiching96919
Stevens92711
Clearwater89517
Marshall89017
Lake85121
Wilkin84613
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6134
Grant5958
Lincoln5873
Mahnomen5669
Norman5519
Kittson49222
Unassigned49093
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3504
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Drier conditions for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (7/31/21)

Image

Find the Curling Club of Rochester at the fair

Image

Eviction moratorium expires this weekend

Image

Patriot Tour travels through North Iowa

Image

Exploring the National Eagle Center

Image

Disruptive teens prompt fair security changes

Image

Mayo Clinic Doctors explain how the air quality affects us

Image

OCFF Fun: Exploring the Monkey Maze

Image

Give curling a try at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Rochester declares July 30 as 'Mayo Clinic Day'

Community Events