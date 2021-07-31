Clear
SEVERE WX : Air Quality Alert - Special Weather Statement View Alerts

Hollywood's shift to streaming is rewriting the script for stars' big paydays

Hollywood's shift to streaming is rewriting the script for stars' big paydays

Posted: Jul 31, 2021 8:30 AM
Posted By: By Brian Lowry and Frank Pallotta, CNN

Like other changes to entertainment distribution through the years, the studio shift toward streaming — hastened by the unforeseen consequences of the pandemic — has Hollywood talent and their representatives demanding a different way to be paid.

Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Disney over the simultaneous streaming release of "Black Widow" marks perhaps the most significant push back thus far, setting the stage for a significant battle that promises to rewrite the rules over how stars get paid.

While Johansson received an upfront salary for starring in the movie — $20 million, according to Disney's response to the lawsuit — her complaint notes that making the film available via Disney+ enhanced the value of the streaming service but reduced box-office revenue, depriving her of "box office bonuses" that would be calculated based on what "Black Widow" earned in theaters.

And it follows other expressions of discontent during the past year, as top actors and directors have chafed against studios prioritizing streaming in a way that threatens the theatrical model, and the way that actors traditionally shared in revenue from major hits. Unlike box-office totals, it's more difficult to cleanly measure that in relation to streaming-service subscriptions.

The lawsuit comes at a pivotal moment for Hollywood — as the industry faces a moment that asks how audiences watch entertainment in the future, and how those who create it be compensated.

"We're in a bit of a transitional period where the contracts that were struck did not anticipate this type of change in strategy," Michael Nathanson, a media analyst at MoffettNathanson, told CNN Business. "I would think going forward from this point on every new contract will have to include language that figures out a way to compensate the talent for the potential of a direct-to-video, a direct-to-streaming watch."

A topsy turvy Hollywood

Disney is not alone in advancing this change, nor is Johansson the first star to be irked by the move to streaming.

Warner Bros. (like CNN, a unit of WarnerMedia) surprised talent by announcing plans to simultaneously release its entire 2021 movie slate on its streaming service, HBO Max. Paramount shifted several of its movies to streaming, including "Coming 2 America" and "Infinite," with the Hollywood Reporter saying that the latter's star, Mark Wahlberg, wasn't warned about the change.

Other issues have popped up as studios shifted their major blockbusters to streaming as the pandemic continues. For example, Warner Bros. reportedly paid star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins each more than $10 million as the studio released "Wonder Woman 1984" on streaming service HBO Max as well as theaters in December.

"It's been a tumultuous year since theaters reopened, and with day-and-date obliterating release windows, and in some cases shattering them beyond repair, the state of Hollywood present and Hollywood future has never been more topsy- turvy," Jeff Bock, a senior analyst at entertainment research firm Exhibitor Relations, told CNN Business.

Studios have argued that they need latitude to survive a changing business — a process seriously exacerbated and accelerated when the pandemic closed theaters in 2020 and virtually shut off entire streams of revenue.

Disney's statement in response to Johansson's lawsuit suggests that the company doesn't intend to roll over in this fight. The company responded on Thursday saying that it has fully complied with her contract and that there is "no merit whatsoever to this filing."

But historically, major players tend to reach some kind of accommodation.

The nature of the changes, however, have implications that go well beyond just top stars, and could affect the relationships between studios and the major guilds that represent actors, writers and directors.

Talent vs. Studios: a tale as old as time

The history of Hollywood shows that these kinds of disputes frequently wind up in court.

In 1943, actress Olivia de Havilland sued Warner Bros., arguing that her seven-year contract violated labor law and forced her to take roles that didn't interest her. De Havilland won the case a year later after a hard-fought trial that upended the old studio system, establishing performers' rights to become free agents.

The battlefield shifted to television in the 1990s, when the producers of "Home Improvement" and the producer and star of "The X-Files" sued Disney and Fox, respectively, for what they argued was self-dealing as studios became vertically integrated — or, put more simply production companies and networks were owned by the same entities. All of those cases were settled out of court.

Two decades later, questions about profits in such instances persist.

In 2019 Disney settled a subsequent lawsuit brought by the "Home Improvement" team, arguing that the studio shortchanged them on profits from syndication rights, for an undisclosed sum.

That same year the stars of "Bones," David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel, settled a lawsuit against Fox over profits from that series, after an arbitrator awarded the show's producers and stars $178 million.

The problem, as studio executives have pivoted to prioritize streaming, is that it's not always clear how to measure success: studios have been less than transparent about publicly sharing data that would indicate how much money they make from their releases and how many people are watching them.

Do subscribers sign up for Disney+ because they want to see "Black Widow," given the array of content that's available on the service? It's hard to know precisely.

"As talent and a talent representative, how do you measure and how do you monetize success?" Nathanson said. "The metrics have to change... Box office is an easy metric. The data comes out. It's really hard with streaming to actually know what's a success or not."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 612701

Reported Deaths: 7761
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1270801803
Ramsey53350911
Dakota47466477
Anoka43482465
Washington27810296
Stearns22764227
St. Louis18353320
Scott17763139
Wright16615153
Olmsted13587104
Sherburne1218596
Carver1080349
Clay830792
Rice8300112
Blue Earth772844
Crow Wing691799
Kandiyohi673185
Chisago629955
Otter Tail592687
Benton588298
Goodhue487674
Douglas480881
Mower478834
Winona466452
Itasca463968
Isanti447567
McLeod436661
Morrison429562
Beltrami411863
Nobles411750
Steele401819
Polk391372
Becker390057
Lyon366454
Carlton357158
Freeborn353634
Pine338123
Nicollet335145
Mille Lacs316856
Brown309340
Le Sueur301228
Todd289633
Cass289133
Meeker267644
Waseca241823
Martin237633
Roseau212921
Wabasha20883
Hubbard198941
Dodge19173
Renville184246
Redwood178941
Houston176516
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165323
Fillmore160510
Faribault157820
Chippewa154438
Pennington154120
Kanabec148128
Sibley147710
Aitkin140237
Watonwan13629
Rock129919
Jackson123212
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11416
Murray107710
Swift107718
Koochiching96919
Stevens92711
Clearwater89517
Marshall89017
Lake85121
Wilkin84613
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6134
Grant5958
Lincoln5873
Mahnomen5669
Norman5519
Kittson49222
Unassigned49093
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3504
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Drier conditions for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Find the Curling Club of Rochester at the fair

Image

Eviction moratorium expires this weekend

Image

Patriot Tour travels through North Iowa

Image

Exploring the National Eagle Center

Image

Disruptive teens prompt fair security changes

Image

Mayo Clinic Doctors explain how the air quality affects us

Image

OCFF Fun: Exploring the Monkey Maze

Image

Give curling a try at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Rochester declares July 30 as 'Mayo Clinic Day'

Image

Police address recent incidents at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Community Events