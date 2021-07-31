Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement - Air Quality Alert View Alerts

'My heart was totally broken': The agony of the Olympics and how we measure athlete success

'My heart was totally broken': The agony of the Olympics and how we measure athlete success

Posted: Jul 31, 2021 4:00 AM
Updated: Jul 31, 2021 4:00 AM
Posted By: By George Ramsay, CNN

After years of dominance that equated to a glut of 20 medals across the past three Olympic Games, Great Britain's rowers reached choppy waters in Tokyo.

They leave these Games with two rowing medals -- silver in the men's quadruple sculls and bronze in the men's eight -- and, agonizingly, six fourth-place finishes.

"Fourth is just an awful place to come," said Graeme Thomas after missing out on third by three seconds in the men's double earlier this week.

The results pages will likely make grim reading for the British rowing team. But amid the disappointing results, some of the athletes, namely Helen Glover and Polly Swann, have found perspective.

Glover, a two-time gold medalist from the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, returned to rowing earlier this year having become a mother of three since her last Games, while Swann has been working as a doctor at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK. They finished fourth in the women's pair on Thursday.

"For Helen, she was looking after three kids. For me, I was working in a hospital a year ago today," said Swann. "I don't think there's many people in the Olympic athlete setup that can say these things and be in a final."

Olympians are so often defined by medal counts that our perception of success can be easily clouded -- an argument Cath Bishop, a former British rower and author of "The Long Win: The Search for a Better Way to Succeed," has propounded.

Bishop remembers the moment she and Katherine Grainger finished second in the coxless pair at the 2004 Olympics; at the time, commentators observed that they were "only in silver."

"I left thinking: have I failed at the last hurdle?" Bishop told CNN Sport.

"I always feel that everything is defined by the split second of crossing the line, when the story of my career is about all of the things I went through beyond that, before that, the things that I actually carry with me.

"I don't carry the medal around, I carry the experiences I had ... the expectations and the definitions that we give to what the medal means, and, in fact, what fourth place means, or sixth place means -- that's what determines what we take with us."

For many athletes, the Olympics are viewed as the pinnacle of sporting achievement, and many will judge themselves against the number next to their name once the competition is over.

But Bishop has argued for a "broadening of success criteria."

"The purpose of sport isn't just about medals. It's about connecting communities; it's about exploring human, physical, and mental boundaries," she said. "And we need to get back to that."

The 'privilege' of perfecting a craft

Another Olympian who has mulled the concept of success is former American cyclist Mara Abbott.

On the opening weekend of the 2016 Rio Olympics, Abbott led the women's road race with 100 meters to go and the finish line in sight. At that point, she was caught by a chasing group of three riders and finished the race without a medal.

As fourth-place finishes go, this seemed particularly brutal. Yet Abbott, her body and mind emptied of all energy reserves, found perspective and gratitude after crossing the line in Rio.

"My heart was totally broken that night, but at the same time, that was everything I had mentally, physically, emotionally; those four hours were living everything that I was possibly capable of, and everything that I had worked towards," she told CNN Sport last year.

"It didn't work out, and that was heartbreaking, but it is so rare to have all the experiences of your life culminate in a single moment. And it is so rare to have the privilege of working to perfect a craft and to see how good you can become at something."

The Rio Olympics was Abbott's last race as a professional cyclist having always planned to retire after the Games. That, in turn, shaped her outlook on her Olympic experience.

"Even when I was sitting there talking to my coach at the race, part of the heartbreak was realizing that I would never probably in my life ever have the opportunity to feel that vast experience of emotion and accomplishment again," she added.

"I felt like I got everything I needed out of the sport. It was really sad, but I felt a sense of closure. I felt that I got in the learning and I've gotten the experience that I wanted."

Re-framing success

During the London 2012 Olympics, a UK bookshop owner decided to hand out specially-designed medals to athletes who finished fourth at the Games. David Mitchell told the BBC that he started the project to compensate for "an increase in competitiveness and higher standards" at the Olympics.

How an athlete processes their performance of course depends on their own standards and expectations; the same finishing position could be despair for one and joy for another.

"I feel a little bit dead inside and it's killing me," British taekwondo athlete Bianca Walkden said after winning her second Olympic bronze medal in Tokyo. "It's a medal, just not the color I wanted. I might paint it over when I get home, no one has to know."

According to Bishop, the conflation of success with the color of an Olympic medal is partly driven by the media and the language that surrounds the Games -- as evidenced during her own silver-medal-winning race -- and partly by the value governments confer on medal-winning athletes.

Indeed, the irony that her own medal has given her a platform to challenge perceptions of sporting success doesn't escape her.

"I'm obviously not against trying to do your best and trying to deliver your best performance," she said. "I have nothing against that, it's a great human pursuit. But to do that in isolation is where it becomes less fulfilling."

The Tokyo Olympics -- which have so far seen gymnast Simone Biles withdraw from events to protect her mental health and tennis player Naomi Osaka speak of the pressure of performing in front of a home crowd -- perhaps provide an opportunity to re-frame the concept of success.

Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time with 23 gold medals, has described experiencing "a major state of depression" after each Olympics. Today, Phelps is a passionate advocate for mental health awareness.

"Those moments and those feelings and those emotions for me are light years better than winning the Olympic gold medal," Phelps has said of being able to help others by sharing his experience of depression.

That the Olympics are ongoing in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic may also allow athletes to view their performances in a new light.

"I think in many ways, athletes are grateful that they have the opportunity to race," Bishop said.

"Gratitude is a great frame of mind to take into a sporting event. It's a privilege; nobody dies; it's not a life and death situation. And we've seen lots of life and death situations over the last year."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 612001

Reported Deaths: 7756
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1269201801
Ramsey53281911
Dakota47414477
Anoka43426465
Washington27780296
Stearns22738227
St. Louis18329319
Scott17747139
Wright16603153
Olmsted13567103
Sherburne1217096
Carver1078349
Clay830492
Rice8283112
Blue Earth772444
Crow Wing691299
Kandiyohi672285
Chisago629355
Otter Tail591987
Benton587798
Goodhue487274
Douglas480381
Mower478634
Winona465452
Itasca463768
Isanti447267
McLeod435861
Morrison429262
Beltrami411563
Nobles410950
Steele401619
Polk391272
Becker389957
Lyon366154
Carlton357158
Freeborn353134
Pine338123
Nicollet335045
Mille Lacs315756
Brown309140
Le Sueur301028
Todd289233
Cass288933
Meeker267344
Waseca241723
Martin237433
Roseau212721
Wabasha20873
Hubbard198741
Dodge19133
Renville184246
Redwood178741
Houston176016
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165223
Fillmore160110
Faribault157420
Chippewa154238
Pennington154120
Kanabec148028
Sibley147410
Aitkin140037
Watonwan13629
Rock129719
Jackson123112
Pipestone117226
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11416
Swift107718
Murray107610
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89517
Marshall89017
Lake85020
Wilkin84213
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6114
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49222
Unassigned48393
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3504
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
Mason City
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Mostly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: °
Austin
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
Charles City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Drier conditions for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Find the Curling Club of Rochester at the fair

Image

Eviction moratorium expires this weekend

Image

Patriot Tour travels through North Iowa

Image

Exploring the National Eagle Center

Image

Disruptive teens prompt fair security changes

Image

Mayo Clinic Doctors explain how the air quality affects us

Image

OCFF Fun: Exploring the Monkey Maze

Image

Give curling a try at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Rochester declares July 30 as 'Mayo Clinic Day'

Image

Police address recent incidents at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Community Events