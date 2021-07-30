Clear
SEVERE WX : Air Quality Alert View Alerts

January 6 rioters followed Trump's blueprint

January 6 rioters followed Trump's blueprint

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 11:20 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 11:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Michael D'Antonio

When Congressman Mo Brooks attended Donald Trump's "Save America Rally" at the Ellipse Wednesday, January 6 -- the day Trump loyalists attacked the US Capitol and tried to overturn the 2020 election -- the Alabama Republican's big punchline was, "Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass." Faced, now, with a lawsuit alleging that he incited the violence that ensued, Brooks claimed he never advocated for violence. And he has said that his comment about "kicking ass" was about the 2022 and 2024 elections.

But now, thanks to Brooks' own revelation, made to Slate writer Jim Newell this week, that he wore body armor that day, we know that like so many other Trumpists, he was ready for a rumble.

"I was warned on Monday that there might be risks associated with the next few days," Brooks told Newell. "And as a consequence of those warnings, I did not go to my condo. Instead, I slept on the floor of my office. And when I gave my speech at the Ellipse, I was wearing body armor."

After Newell's report, Brooks' office told a local Alabama station that he had "zero warnings of any kind" about Trump supporters posing a risk on January 6 and that he wore armor because he was warned of a "risk of threatened violence by BLM & ANTIFA" and that he took it seriously because he had been shot at before.

But it seems like Brooks, realizing that he may have made things worse for himself, might just be walking back the comments he made to Newell. After all, blaming Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA is a routinely used tactic of many on the right.

The telling bit of news about the tough-talking Brooks, and the attackers Capitol officers described during their testimony this week before the House select committee investigating the riot, in many ways is a mass embodiment of the ugly values Trump himself had long validated for his supporters.

The bigotry Trump had modeled for years, for example, spewed from the mouth of a woman, in a pink "Make America Great Again" shirt, who led a crowd that screamed racist epithets at Black Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, Dunn recalled at the hearing. The violence that Trump had regularly toyed with at his rallies became manifest as DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone was beaten by attackers who called him a "traitor." The degrading way Trump has spoken about many people seemed to be channeled by an attacker who DC Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges said taunted him with the words, "You will die on your knees."

Like Trump, members of the mob claimed to be pro-police, even as they fought officers hand-to-hand. Like Trump, they talked of treason, though some rallied around the battle flag of the traitorous Confederacy. This was the moment that experts had warned might come, when Trump's followers expressed all the rage, cruelty and aggression he had normalized though his lifelong effort to sell himself as the ideal American man of action.

Attackers dressed in combat gear represented Trump's militaristic leanings, which he had expressed most vividly by requiring that the military display its hardware at his 2019 July 4th celebration. The countless Trump flags waved by the mob recalled his longtime branding strategy of putting his name, in huge letters, everywhere he can. Finally, there was the nonsense slogan --"Stop the Steal!" -- that aped the former president's blunt catchphrase style in both meter and tone.

As described at the House hearing and revealed in many videos, the riot was the product of Trump's recent incitements, including false claims about election fraud and the pre-riot speech in which he told thousands of followers to go immediately to the Capitol to express their outrage. However, the process that led to January 6 began decades ago, as Donald Trump sold himself to the country as a crude, tough guy who spoke "politically incorrect" truths.

Much of Trump's schtick back then involved talking about the world in apocalyptic terms and describing politicians as feckless weaklings. In 1987, he lashed officials who he said let other countries humiliate the US in trade agreements. In 1989, he said the country was enduring "the complete breakdown of life as we knew it." In 1990, he would express admiration for China's violent crackdown on protesters because the government demonstrated "the power of strength." Throughout his life Trump also modeled cruelty and aggression, especially in statements about women. In one smarmy exchange he told a contestant on his TV show, "Must be a pretty picture, you dropping to your knees."

During his 2016 campaign, Trump frequently encouraged his supporters to get tough with protesters and even promised to pay the legal bills for anyone arrested for assaulting them. Trump made a thinly-veiled threat of gun violence, saying "Second Amendment people" would act against Hillary Clinton. As Politico reported at the time, cries of "Kill her, kill her!" and "take the b***h down" could be heard at Trump events.

During his presidency, Donald Trump continued to use violent words to connect with his supporters and rally them against his opponents or critics. He called journalists the "enemy of the people" and praised the actions of a Republican congressman who physically assaulted a reporter. Trump's rhetoric surely contributed to the hostility, threats and physical attacks his backers directed at journalists.

Trump's aggression was blended with inflammatory statements related to race. Sources told CNN in 2018 that during a meeting, then-President Trump described Black majority nations as "shithole countries." Trump denied the claims. Something that he couldn't easily deny was his very public tweet suggesting that Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came." Three of the four women of color were born in the US, and one has been a naturalized citizen since 2000.

He railed against Black athletes who protested police violence and called Covid-19 "kung flu." Is it any wonder, after the years he invested in building up his anti-social, bad boy image and after a political career spent winding up his supporters into an emotional frenzy, that Trumpism produced January 6? All the evidence that it did was displayed as the Capitol attackers gave free rein to the dark impulses that Trump had cultivated. They became, like him, men and women of aggression and action, certain they were right and intolerant of those who disagreed.

The result was what the officers told the committee. "I was grabbed, beaten, tased, all while being called a traitor to my country," said Officer Fanone. Sergeant Aquilino Gonell heard shouts of "traitor" and was told he deserved to be "executed." Officer Dunn was met with racism of the kind he had never encountered while on duty at the Capitol. No doubt could be attached to the connection between these events and Trump. "All of them -- all of them -- were saying, 'Trump sent us,'" Gonell said. "Nobody else."

With his call for ass-kicking, Rep. Mo Brooks may as well have been Trump himself. In the rioters' violence and bigotry, the attackers at the Capitol showed the officers that they had absorbed Trump's message so well they too expressed the essence of Trump. In their snarling, violence they embodied what he has represented. And once again Trump got what he seemed to want: It was all about him.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 612001

Reported Deaths: 7756
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1269201801
Ramsey53281911
Dakota47414477
Anoka43426465
Washington27780296
Stearns22738227
St. Louis18329319
Scott17747139
Wright16603153
Olmsted13567103
Sherburne1217096
Carver1078349
Clay830492
Rice8283112
Blue Earth772444
Crow Wing691299
Kandiyohi672285
Chisago629355
Otter Tail591987
Benton587798
Goodhue487274
Douglas480381
Mower478634
Winona465452
Itasca463768
Isanti447267
McLeod435861
Morrison429262
Beltrami411563
Nobles410950
Steele401619
Polk391272
Becker389957
Lyon366154
Carlton357158
Freeborn353134
Pine338123
Nicollet335045
Mille Lacs315756
Brown309140
Le Sueur301028
Todd289233
Cass288933
Meeker267344
Waseca241723
Martin237433
Roseau212721
Wabasha20873
Hubbard198741
Dodge19133
Renville184246
Redwood178741
Houston176016
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165223
Fillmore160110
Faribault157420
Chippewa154238
Pennington154120
Kanabec148028
Sibley147410
Aitkin140037
Watonwan13629
Rock129719
Jackson123112
Pipestone117226
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11416
Swift107718
Murray107610
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89517
Marshall89017
Lake85020
Wilkin84213
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6114
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49222
Unassigned48393
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3504
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: °
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Drier conditions for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Find the Curling Club of Rochester at the fair

Image

Eviction moratorium expires this weekend

Image

Patriot Tour travels through North Iowa

Image

Exploring the National Eagle Center

Image

Disruptive teens prompt fair security changes

Image

Mayo Clinic Doctors explain how the air quality affects us

Image

OCFF Fun: Exploring the Monkey Maze

Image

Give curling a try at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Rochester declares July 30 as 'Mayo Clinic Day'

Image

Police address recent incidents at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Community Events