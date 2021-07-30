Clear
SEVERE WX : Air Quality Alert View Alerts

Video shows Texas sheriff's deputy on top of teen and then detaining mother during police encounter

Video shows Texas sheriff's deputy on top of teen and then detaining mother during police encounter

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 8:10 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 8:10 PM
Posted By: By Chris Boyette and Paul Murphy, CNN

Video taken by a family member shows a Kaufman County, Texas, sheriff's deputy on top of an 18-year-old woman, and then arresting her mother during a police encounter on Tuesday afternoon in Forney, Texas.

In the video, the woman being held down is heard yelling, "I can't breathe."

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Deputy Conner Martin was using an approved control technique to detain her after responding to a 911 call that a young woman was suicidal and walking into traffic in an attempt to get hit by a car.

In a recording of a 911 call released by Kaufman County, a caller tells a dispatcher that a young woman is walking in the middle of the street and when the caller had to swerve to miss her, the woman said she wanted to be run over and wanted someone to end her life.

"Three people already had to swerve out of the way, me including," the caller said in the recording.

Martin's body-worn camera shows him arriving at the scene and asking a young woman what is wrong and why she is crying.

The woman, who her family would later identify as Nekia Trigg, 18, was crying but said she was OK and was just going home.

She denied walking in front of cars.

In the body camera footage, Martin explained he can't let her leave on her own.

"I don't want you to hurt me," Trigg said.

Martin, holding Trigg's arm, responded, "I'm not going to hurt you, but if you keep pulling away, I have got to put you in handcuffs."

Trigg can be heard saying, "You're hurting me," before the camera fell to the ground.

According to the sheriff's office, the camera kept recording, but it fell underneath Trigg and Martin as they went to the ground.

Trigg's sister, Jads Levels, 19, and her friend, Jermany Sims, 20, witnessed part of the incident. They told CNN that they became aware of the police encounter after a phone call from Trigg on Tuesday evening.

"She's screaming and crying," Levels told CNN by phone, saying that she remembers Trigg saying, "Police got me, police got me, please come help me."

Levels said her mother, Antanique Ray, then arrived at their house from work. They found Trigg's location -- just a neighborhood over -- and jumped back in the car, Levels said. She said they were able to determine the location because Trigg had shared it with a friend.

When they arrived, Levels and Sims said they heard Trigg yelling and saw a Kaufman County sheriff's deputy sitting on top of her holding her hands above her head.

That's when Sims began filming the incident.

The video shows that the family tried to calm Trigg, telling her to "just breathe" and holding her hands. They also plead with the deputy to get off of Trigg. A brief time later, another Kaufman County sheriff's deputy is seen and Trigg is rolled onto her stomach and put into handcuffs.

As deputies walk Trigg away her mother is seen approaching them.

She is heard in the video asking the officers if they could loosen Trigg's cuffs. Martin can be heard telling her to get back at which point a scuffle ensues and Ray is taken into custody.

The sheriff's office says Ray struck Martin, but this is unclear in the family video or from his body-worn camera.

Ray was arrested for interfering with public duties and assault of a public servant, according to the sheriff's office.

CNN has reached out to the Kaufman County Criminal District Attorney's Office to inquire which charges they are pursuing, if any.

The Kaufman County Sheriff's office said Trigg was taken to a mental health facility for evaluation. The family tells CNN that Trigg was taken to the Terrell State Hospital.

Ray has bonded out of custody but has yet to make an initial appearance and Trigg has been released from the mental health facility, according to the family's lawyer, Kim T. Cole.

Cole says Trigg underwent an evaluation at the facility and that she was "promptly released because they found no reason to keep her."

When asked about the 911 call recording, Cole said if that was Trigg's state of mind, the officer only made it worse.

"Physical injuries from an auto accident will eventually heal, however, the psychological damage this deputy caused will be with Nekia for the rest of her life," Cole said.

Cole says Trigg was not suicidal.

"She was simply trying to get home. She didn't care about traffic. She wanted to get home," Cole said.

Martin has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, in accordance with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office policy, the news release said.

CNN has been unable to reach Martin for comment and the sheriff's office said there is no statement from him available.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 612001

Reported Deaths: 7756
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1269201801
Ramsey53281911
Dakota47414477
Anoka43426465
Washington27780296
Stearns22738227
St. Louis18329319
Scott17747139
Wright16603153
Olmsted13567103
Sherburne1217096
Carver1078349
Clay830492
Rice8283112
Blue Earth772444
Crow Wing691299
Kandiyohi672285
Chisago629355
Otter Tail591987
Benton587798
Goodhue487274
Douglas480381
Mower478634
Winona465452
Itasca463768
Isanti447267
McLeod435861
Morrison429262
Beltrami411563
Nobles410950
Steele401619
Polk391272
Becker389957
Lyon366154
Carlton357158
Freeborn353134
Pine338123
Nicollet335045
Mille Lacs315756
Brown309140
Le Sueur301028
Todd289233
Cass288933
Meeker267344
Waseca241723
Martin237433
Roseau212721
Wabasha20873
Hubbard198741
Dodge19133
Renville184246
Redwood178741
Houston176016
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165223
Fillmore160110
Faribault157420
Chippewa154238
Pennington154120
Kanabec148028
Sibley147410
Aitkin140037
Watonwan13629
Rock129719
Jackson123112
Pipestone117226
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11416
Swift107718
Murray107610
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89517
Marshall89017
Lake85020
Wilkin84213
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6114
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49222
Unassigned48393
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3504
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Drier conditions for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

OCFF Fun: Exploring the Monkey Maze

Image

Give curling a try at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Rochester declares July 30 as 'Mayo Clinic Day'

Image

Police address recent incidents at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Anthony Gets On A Ride

Image

Med City establishes Mayo Clinic Day

Image

Fair Fun and COVID-19 Safety

Image

Balancing fair fun and coronavirus safety

Image

Wild fire smoke in Minnesota

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/30/21)

Community Events