At least 22 people taken to hospital after Boston transit trains collide

Multiple people are being evaluated by Boston EMS for injuries, according to a tweet from the Boston Fire Department, after the Massachusetts Bay Transport Authority said two B Line trains collided with one another on the Commonwealth Avenue rail line.

Twenty-two people have non-life-threatening injuries after an MBTA train accident Friday evening, according to a tweet from the fire department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

