Clear
SEVERE WX : Air Quality Alert View Alerts

Here's why you're waiting months for that couch you ordered

Here's why you're waiting months for that couch you ordered

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 3:11 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 3:11 PM
Posted By: By Parija Kavilanz, CNN Business

Get ready to wait months, maybe even into 2022, for that new sofa to arrive at your doorstep.

Delays on furniture deliveries have already been frustrating during the pandemic, and they're about to get much worse.

The newest problem for furniture sellers is the increase in spread of Covid-19 and subsequent factory closures in a key region: Vietnam. Vietnam competes with China as a top exporter of furniture to the United States, according to the US Commerce Department. It exports everything from wooden bedroom and dining room sets to upholstered furniture, such as cushioned dining chairs, couches and ottomans.

The country is also currently in the throes of a coronavirus outbreak caused by a suspected new variant of the virus, which Vietnam's health minister said has led to new infections in its industrial zones.

The number of daily new infections of coronavirus have risen rapidly in Vietnam since late June, with 9,765 cases reported on July 30, up sharply from 371 confirmed new cases on June 30, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization.

The current surge in new infections has put pressure on the government there to increase its vaccine supply and speed up inoculations. So far only one half of 1% of Vietnam's population has been vaccinated.

In an effort to contain the outbreak, some factories have temporarily closed.

The situation in Vietnam will further impact US furniture sellers who are already grappling with a global supply chain slowdown tied to shipping container and labor shortages, among other factors. That's happening at the same time that demand for furniture is hotter than ever.

What this means for shoppers is that the current three to six months delay on furniture orders could drag out even longer. And for any new orders coming in at this time, you might be ringing in 2022 before you get your living room set.

With factories in Vietnam shutting down due to the outbreak, the front-end of the United State's furniture supply chain is badly affected, said Mark Schumacher, CEO of Home Furnishings Association, an industry group representing more than 1,500 retailers.

Schumacher said many of his members have already been notified by their suppliers in Vietnam that factories have shut down for at least two weeks. "These closures will cause production to dry up and no new supply coming in. In many cases, customers who are ordering furniture now are being told it can take nine months to a year for delivery," he said.

Even furniture that's made in the United States is impacted, said Schumacher. "Domestically-made furniture also uses components that are imported. Those pieces are caught in these delays," he said. "We're caught in this cycle of disruption. Every time we take two steps forward, it's two steps back."

Patience is running out

While shoppers may initially have been patient, "they are starting to push back," said David Koehler, CEO of Johnny Janosik, a Delaware-based large regional furniture chain.

"We're being upfront with them if we don't have a definite delivery date and tell them if it could be even longer than expected," said Koehler. He said the longest delays could be on upholstered furniture. New orders in that category could be 24 weeks to a year out, he said.

Keith Koenig, founder and owner of Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based furniture chain City Furniture is watching the situation in Vietnam closely.

His company does about $700 million in sales annually. "Vietnam is our biggest supplier," he said.

Koenig said furniture factories that supply product for City Furniture notified him that they started to shut down last week in Vietnam. "They will be closed until at least August 4th. But this shutdown can also stretch another two to three weeks after that," he said.

Customers are unhappy with the wait times. "We get it," he said. "We tell them that before you decide to cancel your order, please go out and see if you can find what you want in the time frame that you want. If you can't, and then you come back to us, you'll unfortunately be at the bottom of the queue."

Brian Morgan, co-owner of Austin's Couch Potatoes, operates four stores in Texas, three in Kansas and a factory in Austin.

"We sell thousands of pieces of furniture yearly," he said, adding that orders are typically delivered in a two to 10-week time frame. Now 75% of orders at one of his locations are taking six to eight months. "It's kind of nutty right now. Every single day we're hearing more bad news," he said.

IKEA, one of the largest furniture sellers in the world, said in an email to CNN Business that the company is "aware of the very concerning situation in Vietnam."

"Throughout the pandemic, it has created challenges and constraints in our operations. We are striving to make fast and wise decisions, providing timely support to our business partners around the world to mitigate the impact on their businesses and people, while focusing on making IKEA products available for our customers," the company said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 612001

Reported Deaths: 7756
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1269201801
Ramsey53281911
Dakota47414477
Anoka43426465
Washington27780296
Stearns22738227
St. Louis18329319
Scott17747139
Wright16603153
Olmsted13567103
Sherburne1217096
Carver1078349
Clay830492
Rice8283112
Blue Earth772444
Crow Wing691299
Kandiyohi672285
Chisago629355
Otter Tail591987
Benton587798
Goodhue487274
Douglas480381
Mower478634
Winona465452
Itasca463768
Isanti447267
McLeod435861
Morrison429262
Beltrami411563
Nobles410950
Steele401619
Polk391272
Becker389957
Lyon366154
Carlton357158
Freeborn353134
Pine338123
Nicollet335045
Mille Lacs315756
Brown309140
Le Sueur301028
Todd289233
Cass288933
Meeker267344
Waseca241723
Martin237433
Roseau212721
Wabasha20873
Hubbard198741
Dodge19133
Renville184246
Redwood178741
Houston176016
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165223
Fillmore160110
Faribault157420
Chippewa154238
Pennington154120
Kanabec148028
Sibley147410
Aitkin140037
Watonwan13629
Rock129719
Jackson123112
Pipestone117226
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11416
Swift107718
Murray107610
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89517
Marshall89017
Lake85020
Wilkin84213
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6114
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49222
Unassigned48393
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3504
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Drier conditions for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/30/21)

Image

Here's a list of the events happening this weekend at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

We're taking a look back at the week at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast (7/29/21)

${item.thumbnail.title}

Feasting on the many flavors of the Olmsted County Fair

Image

Draft horses compete at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

Draft horses compete at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

Back to school for Longfellow Elementary School students

Image

Anthony Monzon feasts at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

KIMT cheese curd toss

Community Events