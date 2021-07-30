Clear
SEVERE WX : Air Quality Alert View Alerts

Nearly 1,000 US elected officials identify as LGBTQ, but equitable representation is still a ways off, report finds

Nearly 1,000 US elected officials identify as LGBTQ, but equitable representation is still a ways off, report finds

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 11:21 AM
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 11:21 AM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

There are nearly 1,000 known LGBTQ elected officials in the US, according to a new report -- a significant increase from just four years ago, when fewer than 450 elected officials in the US were known to identify as LGBTQ.

All but one state -- Mississippi -- has elected an LGBTQ official, according to the LGBTQ Victory Institute, a group that identifies and trains potential LGBTQ candidates. Still, LGBTQ elected officials make up less than 0.2% of all US elected officials, and to reach equitable representation, another 28,000-plus LGBTQ people must be elected, the organization said.

"We need a moonshot effort to catch up, and that requires LGBTQ people to run for office in much greater numbers," said Elliot Imse, vice president of communications at the LGBTQ Victory Fund.

When queer and trans people hold elected office, their mere presence "has an outsize influence on policy and attitudes," according to Andrew Reynolds, a senior research scholar at Princeton University who studies LGBTQ politics, among other areas.

Their colleagues are able to "put a face to a community," Reynolds told CNN, noting that this engenders empathy for LGBTQ people and issues.

It's especially important to elect more LGBTQ people, Imse said, now that more than 30 states have introduced bills that target transgender residents.

"State legislatures and city councils across the nation are launching relentless legislative attacks on LGBTQ people -- and especially trans people -- and our best defense is having LGBTQ elected officials in those legislative bodies," he said.

Over 140 LGBTQ officials were elected in the last year

Between June 2020 and June 2021, 143 more LGBTQ leaders were elected, bringing the total of LGBTQ elected officials in the US to 986, most of whom serve in local office, the report found. (Precise data on LGBTQ officials has been difficult to collect both now and historically, as not every LGBTQ person has shared their sexual orientation with voters or while in office. The report draws from those officials who have disclosed that information.)

The US made significant progress in 2020: Tennessee, which before 2020 had never elected an LGBTQ official, elected two on the state level -- Rep. Torrey Harris, a Democrat, and Rep. Eddie Mannis, a Republican. US Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York became the first Black and Latinx gay man to serve in Congress. Transgender politicians such as Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride and Vermont state Rep. Taylor Small, among others, joined Virginia Del. Danica Roem, who in 2017 became one of the country's first trans elected officials.

The last year has also seen a 51% increase in the number of LGBTQ elected officials of color, the report found. Now, about 29% of all LGBTQ elected officials are people of color, compared to just 12.1% of the overall population of elected officials.

The election of former President Donald Trump and policies he supported that impacted LGBTQ people -- such as rolling back protections against discrimination for trans people and banning trans people from serving in the military -- were "major motivators for many LGBTQ people" to run for office, Imse said.

He said it remains essential to continue electing officials willing to protect the rights of LGBTQ constituents.

Working with LGBTQ officials can impact policy and attitudes

Electing queer and trans officials can play a significant role in the kinds of policies that are enacted and societal attitudes toward the LGBTQ community, said Reynolds, the Princeton University researcher.

Reynolds wrote a journal article in 2013 that found, once in office, gay leaders have a "transformative effect on the views and voting behavior of their straight colleagues." When in positions of power, LGBTQ officials can set agendas that benefit queer and trans people and build alliances with colleagues who are not LGBTQ to join their causes, he wrote.

That's still true, he said, but since then, LGBTQ issues have continued to polarize politicians, particularly when it comes to the rights of transgender people. Bills that would impact transgender children and teens have been introduced in more than half of US states and, if passed, would limit their access to gender-affirming health care, participation in school sports that align with their gender, and more.

Seeing queer and trans people in positions of power, though, is still meaningful to young LGBTQ people who seek a similar path, Reynolds said.

"Every out queer person in a highly visible position says that this is natural, normal and to be expected," Reynolds said.

In 2021, there are several high-profile examples of LGBTQ politicians: Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado is gay, and Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon is bisexual. In Congress, there's Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, one of the first lesbian women in the US Senate, and Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas, one of the first lesbian Native American women elected to federal office. And there are more than 600 local officials who are LGBTQ, the report found.

The US still needs to elect more than 28,000 LGBTQ leaders to reach equitable representation, according to the Victory Institute report -- LGBTQ people make up more than 5% of the population, according to polling firm Gallup, but less than 0.2% of all elected officials in the US. But LGBTQ people are increasingly running for office, and American voters are, in many cases, electing them.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 612001

Reported Deaths: 7756
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1269201801
Ramsey53281911
Dakota47414477
Anoka43426465
Washington27780296
Stearns22738227
St. Louis18329319
Scott17747139
Wright16603153
Olmsted13567103
Sherburne1217096
Carver1078349
Clay830492
Rice8283112
Blue Earth772444
Crow Wing691299
Kandiyohi672285
Chisago629355
Otter Tail591987
Benton587798
Goodhue487274
Douglas480381
Mower478634
Winona465452
Itasca463768
Isanti447267
McLeod435861
Morrison429262
Beltrami411563
Nobles410950
Steele401619
Polk391272
Becker389957
Lyon366154
Carlton357158
Freeborn353134
Pine338123
Nicollet335045
Mille Lacs315756
Brown309140
Le Sueur301028
Todd289233
Cass288933
Meeker267344
Waseca241723
Martin237433
Roseau212721
Wabasha20873
Hubbard198741
Dodge19133
Renville184246
Redwood178741
Houston176016
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165223
Fillmore160110
Faribault157420
Chippewa154238
Pennington154120
Kanabec148028
Sibley147410
Aitkin140037
Watonwan13629
Rock129719
Jackson123112
Pipestone117226
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11416
Swift107718
Murray107610
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89517
Marshall89017
Lake85020
Wilkin84213
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6114
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49222
Unassigned48393
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3504
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Drier conditions for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Here's a list of the events happening this weekend at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

We're taking a look back at the week at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast (7/29/21)

${item.thumbnail.title}

Feasting on the many flavors of the Olmsted County Fair

Image

Draft horses compete at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

Draft horses compete at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

Back to school for Longfellow Elementary School students

Image

Anthony Monzon feasts at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

KIMT cheese curd toss

Image

Anthony talks to vendors

Community Events