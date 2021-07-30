Clear
SEVERE WX : Air Quality Alert View Alerts

Jodie Whittaker, the first female Doctor, will step down from 'Doctor Who' next year

Jodie Whittaker, the first female Doctor, will step down from 'Doctor Who' next year

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 11:21 AM
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 11:21 AM
Posted By: By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Jodie Whittaker, the first woman to play the Doctor in "Doctor Who," is leaving the long-running sci-fi show, the BBC has announced.

The 39-year-old British actress made history in 2017 when her appointment as the TARDIS-traveling Time Lord was revealed.

The BBC said Thursday that she will be bowing out of the show after season 13 -- due to air on BBC America later this year -- and "in a trio of specials, culminating in an epic blockbuster to air in autumn 2022 as part of the BBC's centenary celebrations."

Chris Chibnall, who succeeded Steven Moffat in 2016 as "Doctor Who" showrunner and cast Whittaker in the lead role, is also departing.

Commenting on her decision to step down, Whittaker said her time on the show was "the best job I have ever had."

"In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them," she said in a statement.

"My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side and pass on the baton together."

She added: "So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don't think I'll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I've learnt forever."

Whittaker is the show's 13th Doctor and the latest in a new generation of Doctors that has included Christopher Ecclestone, David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi.

When she succeeded Capaldi in one of the most sought-after roles in TV, she described her casting as "completely overwhelming; as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human."

According to Chibnall, the pair made "a 'three series and out' pact" when he hired Whittaker and "our shift is done." He had previously worked with Whittaker on the acclaimed ITV drama "Broadchurch."

"So now our shift is done, we're handing back the TARDIS keys," he said in the BBC statement. "Jodie's magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations."

The BBC has yet to announce who will replace Whittaker in the leading role.

Jo Martin appeared in the most recent series as the first Black person to play Doctor Who.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 612001

Reported Deaths: 7756
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1269201801
Ramsey53281911
Dakota47414477
Anoka43426465
Washington27780296
Stearns22738227
St. Louis18329319
Scott17747139
Wright16603153
Olmsted13567103
Sherburne1217096
Carver1078349
Clay830492
Rice8283112
Blue Earth772444
Crow Wing691299
Kandiyohi672285
Chisago629355
Otter Tail591987
Benton587798
Goodhue487274
Douglas480381
Mower478634
Winona465452
Itasca463768
Isanti447267
McLeod435861
Morrison429262
Beltrami411563
Nobles410950
Steele401619
Polk391272
Becker389957
Lyon366154
Carlton357158
Freeborn353134
Pine338123
Nicollet335045
Mille Lacs315756
Brown309140
Le Sueur301028
Todd289233
Cass288933
Meeker267344
Waseca241723
Martin237433
Roseau212721
Wabasha20873
Hubbard198741
Dodge19133
Renville184246
Redwood178741
Houston176016
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165223
Fillmore160110
Faribault157420
Chippewa154238
Pennington154120
Kanabec148028
Sibley147410
Aitkin140037
Watonwan13629
Rock129719
Jackson123112
Pipestone117226
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11416
Swift107718
Murray107610
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89517
Marshall89017
Lake85020
Wilkin84213
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6114
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49222
Unassigned48393
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3504
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Drier conditions for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Here's a list of the events happening this weekend at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

We're taking a look back at the week at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast (7/29/21)

${item.thumbnail.title}

Feasting on the many flavors of the Olmsted County Fair

Image

Draft horses compete at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

Draft horses compete at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

Back to school for Longfellow Elementary School students

Image

Anthony Monzon feasts at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

KIMT cheese curd toss

Image

Anthony talks to vendors

Community Events