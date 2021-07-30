Clear
SEVERE WX : Air Quality Alert View Alerts

Jean-Claude Van Damme gets his kicks in 'The Last Mercenary,' but you won't

Jean-Claude Van Damme gets his kicks in 'The Last Mercenary,' but you won't

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 10:41 AM
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 10:41 AM
Posted By: Review by Brian Lowry, CNN

Jean-Claude Van Damme remains impressively limber, but that's a rare highlight in "The Last Mercenary," which features the Muscles from Brussels in a Paris-sent embarrassment.

Netflix acquired the French-language action comedy because, well, why not? But the movie proves that having a sense of humor about oneself and being funny can be two quite different things.

The allure of seeing Van Damme in action was the obvious come-on for this slim vehicle, whose tone approximates a live-action cartoon. Silly is fine, but stupid usually isn't.

Van Damme plays Richard Brumère, a legendary secret-service agent nicknamed "The Mist," who disappeared 25 years earlier. Before that he fathered a son, Archibald (Samir Decazza), who has grown up unaware of his lineage, other than the immunity arrangement that his dad negotiated with the government before dropping out of sight.

When the immunity gets abruptly lifted, Archibald is immediately endangered, drawing Brumère out of the shadows and into his life. But the kid proves that the apple can fall a long way from the tree, responding to threats with fright and flight, not fight.

Directed and co-written by David Charhon, "The Last Mercenary" offers decidedly low-brow gags and a weird mish-mash of characters. The criminal who has stolen Archibald's identity and immunity, for example, is obsessed with the movie "Scarface," constantly quoting and acting like Al Pacino's Tony Montana character.

Everyone except Archibald, meanwhile -- including his pals Dalila (Assa Sylla) and her brother (Djimo), who are pulled into the espionage plot -- learns that the spy is actually his long-lost dad, though the father-son bonding is tiresome and strained.

Van Damme tried something similar a few years ago in the Amazon series "Jean-Claude Van Johnson," and the results here might be even worse. Everything is absurdly over the top except the uninspired action sequences, made only slightly more palatable by the fact Van Damme's character endeavors to avoid killing anyone, even the assassins he winds up pummeling on multiple occasions.

The supporting cast includes French veterans Miou-Miou and Valérie Kaprisky, but nothing here really works, and some of the jokes -- such as references to Brumère's past sexual prowess -- fall to a cringe-worthy level.

Netflix is increasingly relying on international productions to stock its original-programming shelves, and Van Damme's box-office run in the 1990s makes him a marketable addition to those efforts.

After about 15 minutes of "The Last Mercenary," though, even if you can't do splits like Van Damme the temptation is to split -- and to paraphrase "Scarface," say goodbye to him and his little friends.

"The Last Mercenary" premieres July 30 on Netflix.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 612001

Reported Deaths: 7756
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1269201801
Ramsey53281911
Dakota47414477
Anoka43426465
Washington27780296
Stearns22738227
St. Louis18329319
Scott17747139
Wright16603153
Olmsted13567103
Sherburne1217096
Carver1078349
Clay830492
Rice8283112
Blue Earth772444
Crow Wing691299
Kandiyohi672285
Chisago629355
Otter Tail591987
Benton587798
Goodhue487274
Douglas480381
Mower478634
Winona465452
Itasca463768
Isanti447267
McLeod435861
Morrison429262
Beltrami411563
Nobles410950
Steele401619
Polk391272
Becker389957
Lyon366154
Carlton357158
Freeborn353134
Pine338123
Nicollet335045
Mille Lacs315756
Brown309140
Le Sueur301028
Todd289233
Cass288933
Meeker267344
Waseca241723
Martin237433
Roseau212721
Wabasha20873
Hubbard198741
Dodge19133
Renville184246
Redwood178741
Houston176016
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165223
Fillmore160110
Faribault157420
Chippewa154238
Pennington154120
Kanabec148028
Sibley147410
Aitkin140037
Watonwan13629
Rock129719
Jackson123112
Pipestone117226
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11416
Swift107718
Murray107610
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89517
Marshall89017
Lake85020
Wilkin84213
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6114
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49222
Unassigned48393
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3504
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Drier conditions for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Here's a list of the events happening this weekend at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

We're taking a look back at the week at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast (7/29/21)

${item.thumbnail.title}

Feasting on the many flavors of the Olmsted County Fair

Image

Draft horses compete at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

Draft horses compete at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

Back to school for Longfellow Elementary School students

Image

Anthony Monzon feasts at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

KIMT cheese curd toss

Image

Anthony talks to vendors

Community Events