Clear
SEVERE WX : Air Quality Alert View Alerts

Why was Lilibet left out of the British monarchy's line of succession?

Why was Lilibet left out of the British monarchy's line of succession?

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Max Foster and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

When an eagle-eyed royal-watcher spotted that Prince Harry's daughter, Lilibet, was missing from the line of succession on the royal family's official website, it went viral on social media. Why was she left out? Doesn't she qualify? Has she been ejected?!

The debate was understandable but academic. The line of succession isn't drawn up and posted in an official pronouncement. Everyone's place in it is automatic upon birth. This week, seven weeks after her birth, the website was updated, with Lilibet added in at No. 8.

Several British media outlets sought clarity from Buckingham Palace over why Lili was unlisted for so long, to which a spokesman said simply that the website is "updated periodically."

Dated website aside, the list based on birth is sacrosanct. Even the Queen can't choose who succeeds her. The very essence of constitutional monarchy is that the head of state isn't elected and therefore avoids the political baggage that comes with being elected as head of state. British republicans say the system is fundamentally undemocratic and should be scrapped, but they've never gained enough public support to make it happen.

Ultimately, only Parliament has the power to replace the monarch with a president but there's never been serious debate about that in Westminster. The argument you often hear from politicians is that you wouldn't invent the system as it is now, but why change it?

Much of the credit for making it work goes to Queen Elizabeth, who is widely revered for the steadfast way she has carried out the role. Time will tell if Prince Charles commands the same respect. Another notion bandied about is that the Queen should hand the crown straight to the more popular Prince William.

But that would undermine the whole principle that the British head of state isn't chosen and, again, only Parliament would have the power to make that happen.

Lilibet's place in the line of succession has always been as assured as Charles'. The chances of her actually making it to the throne, however, are as unrealistic as the idea that the Buckingham Palace webmaster decides who the successors are.

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING?

Harry and Meghan back UK journalists.

The Sussexes' quest for a fairer and more diverse media landscape continued this week. Their foundation posted a statement throwing its support behind a coalition of UK journalists raising awareness of racial inequity in the industry. The statement highlighted a recent open letter signed by scores of reporters once more denouncing a UK media industry body, the Society of Editors, for its inaction on addressing racism. The body previously came under fire for arguing that sections of the country's press were not bigoted or racist, in response to the Sussexes' explosive Oprah interview. During the interview, Harry said racist coverage of his wife was a factor in their decision to relocate to the US. After being called out by more than 160 journalists of color, the head of the Society of Editors resigned in mid-March. The Archewell statement also said it was a "proud supporter of journalistic diversity and news media organizations that are committed to reporting the truth." And it praised independent media and local journalists, which, it said, "demonstrate the deep need for this critical profession to thrive and evolve."

Charles dedicates new national police memorial.

The Prince of Wales appeared at the dedication ceremony for the new UK Police Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on Wednesday. Charles paid tribute to those who have died in the protection of others by laying a wreath, before addressing attendees, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel. "On behalf of the nation, I would particularly like to express my profound gratitude for the valor and sacrifice of those who have laid down their lives to keep us safe, to remember their families who mourn, and to recognize those who continue to serve in order to safeguard our freedoms," he said.

A new royal show to binge this weekend?

Streaming service HBO Max has just premiered a new animated comedy series based on the British royal family, and it's already splitting opinion. "The Prince" tells the story of life within the Firm from the imagined perspective of third in line to the throne Prince George, who turned 8 only a few days ago. The inspiration for the show's creator, Gary Janetti, came from memes he would make on his Instagram account of George appearing to react to family and international news. Janetti -- whose credits as a television writer and producer include "Will and Grace" and "Family Guy" -- takes on the lead role, with Orlando Bloom voicing Prince Harry, Alan Cumming as George's butler, Owen, and Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte. In a surprise move, the streamer dropped all 12 episodes of the first season on Thursday. While this is hardly the first time the royal family have been satirized on screen, some on social media have been critical of using a child as the titular character. What do you think? Will you be watching? HBO Max is owned by WarnerMedia, the parent company of CNN.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Prince Charles was on hand in Sandringham, the Queen's countryside bolt hole, on Tuesday as the estate released a threatened species of bird on the grounds. He joined Natural England's chair, Tony Juniper, as 80 Eurasian curlew chicks were released in an effort to boost the birds' population in the east of England. The Prince of Wales expressed his delight at Sandringham's involvement in the project as he'd "always cherished the evocative call of the curlew, but it is now dangerously close to being something that our grandchildren will never have the chance to enjoy." The passionate environmentalist added: "Every curlew nest is something to prize, nurture and protect, and it is utterly vital that we work together to turn this iconic bird's fortunes around."

FROM THE ROYAL VAULT

Thursday marked 40 years since Diana's spectacular wedding to Prince Charles in 1981. Her short time as a royal would see her become an international icon who used her status to draw attention to a number of causes, from leprosy to domestic violence to mental health. The couple's divorce in 1996 did little to relieve the intense media scrutiny "the people's princess" faced. And despite her untimely death in 1997, she remains a beloved figure to this day.

We thought we'd have a look back at that momentous royal moment four decades ago. Take a look for yourself...

Check out more snaps from Diana's life in our photo gallery here.

The Prince of Wales delivered a pre-recorded video statement in the closing session of the United Nations' 2021 Food Systems Pre-Summit. Watch it here.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 612001

Reported Deaths: 7756
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1269201801
Ramsey53281911
Dakota47414477
Anoka43426465
Washington27780296
Stearns22738227
St. Louis18329319
Scott17747139
Wright16603153
Olmsted13567103
Sherburne1217096
Carver1078349
Clay830492
Rice8283112
Blue Earth772444
Crow Wing691299
Kandiyohi672285
Chisago629355
Otter Tail591987
Benton587798
Goodhue487274
Douglas480381
Mower478634
Winona465452
Itasca463768
Isanti447267
McLeod435861
Morrison429262
Beltrami411563
Nobles410950
Steele401619
Polk391272
Becker389957
Lyon366154
Carlton357158
Freeborn353134
Pine338123
Nicollet335045
Mille Lacs315756
Brown309140
Le Sueur301028
Todd289233
Cass288933
Meeker267344
Waseca241723
Martin237433
Roseau212721
Wabasha20873
Hubbard198741
Dodge19133
Renville184246
Redwood178741
Houston176016
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165223
Fillmore160110
Faribault157420
Chippewa154238
Pennington154120
Kanabec148028
Sibley147410
Aitkin140037
Watonwan13629
Rock129719
Jackson123112
Pipestone117226
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11416
Swift107718
Murray107610
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89517
Marshall89017
Lake85020
Wilkin84213
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6114
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49222
Unassigned48393
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3504
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Turning cooler to finish off the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Here's a list of the events happening this weekend at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

We're taking a look back at the week at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast (7/29/21)

${item.thumbnail.title}

Feasting on the many flavors of the Olmsted County Fair

Image

Draft horses compete at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

Draft horses compete at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

Back to school for Longfellow Elementary School students

Image

Anthony Monzon feasts at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

KIMT cheese curd toss

Image

Anthony talks to vendors

Community Events