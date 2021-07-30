Clear

This Mississippi woman's unvaccinated husband is battling Covid-19 in an ICU: 'I wouldn't want my worst enemy to go through this'

This Mississippi woman's unvaccinated husband is battling Covid-19 in an ICU: 'I wouldn't want my worst enemy to go through this'

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 6:11 AM
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 6:11 AM
Posted By: By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

With the rise of Covid-19 cases due to the more contagious Delta variant, evidence continues to mount that vaccination is the key to prevent serious coronavirus illness.

For one Mississippi couple who caught Covid-19, their outcomes provide a growing contrast. The wife, who is vaccinated, recovered after 10 days. But her unvaccinated husband has been in the hospital for 22 days and counting.

"He's just trying so hard to get better and get home," Alicia Ball said about her husband, William, whose currently in an intensive care unit battling Covid-19. "We have a lot of people praying for us.

"He means so much to our family. He's the rock of our family."

At times holding back tears, she told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Thursday that she is "emotionally and mentally and physically exhausted."

Ball spoke to CNN from a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi, with her husband lying beside her in bed with an oxygen mask on. He is currently not on a ventilator.

"It's real. It's devastating. ... It's been really hard," she said. "I wouldn't want my worst enemy to go through this."

Ball added she and her husband were vaccine-hesitant, but she eventually got the vaccine under her doctor's care after fears regarding her asthma condition. She said she fell ill for 10 days when she contracted Covid-19 and had to visit an emergency room.

"But I didn't get put in here for 22 days and counting," she said.

Ball said her vaccine skepticism stemmed from not knowing just how badly the virus can affect her.

"We just didn't know the severity of the disease ... especially, this Delta variant. ... It just hadn't hit that close to home, yet," she said.

Mississippi has one of the nation's lowest vaccination rates, with 34.4% of the total population fully vaccinated, state data shows.

The state is also designated as an area with high transmission of Covid-19, according to federal health data. Over the past week, Mississippi saw 336 cases per 100,000 people, which is one of the highest rates in the US.

The Delta variant of Covid-19 has been spreading throughout the country, compounding concerns among health officials. Safety restrictions and mask guidances are making a return as cases rose by at least 10% in nearly every US state in the last week, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The variant spreads quicker and more easily than the first coronavirus strain and can infect fully vaccinated people whose symptoms are usually milder.

Ball hopes sharing her Covid-19 experience will encourage her loved ones and others to get vaccinated.

"God, I hope so. I hope it's helped our family, our church, our friends, anybody that sees this broadcast. I hope it helps. That's why I'm doing it," she said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 612001

Reported Deaths: 7756
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1269201801
Ramsey53281911
Dakota47414477
Anoka43426465
Washington27780296
Stearns22738227
St. Louis18329319
Scott17747139
Wright16603153
Olmsted13567103
Sherburne1217096
Carver1078349
Clay830492
Rice8283112
Blue Earth772444
Crow Wing691299
Kandiyohi672285
Chisago629355
Otter Tail591987
Benton587798
Goodhue487274
Douglas480381
Mower478634
Winona465452
Itasca463768
Isanti447267
McLeod435861
Morrison429262
Beltrami411563
Nobles410950
Steele401619
Polk391272
Becker389957
Lyon366154
Carlton357158
Freeborn353134
Pine338123
Nicollet335045
Mille Lacs315756
Brown309140
Le Sueur301028
Todd289233
Cass288933
Meeker267344
Waseca241723
Martin237433
Roseau212721
Wabasha20873
Hubbard198741
Dodge19133
Renville184246
Redwood178741
Houston176016
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165223
Fillmore160110
Faribault157420
Chippewa154238
Pennington154120
Kanabec148028
Sibley147410
Aitkin140037
Watonwan13629
Rock129719
Jackson123112
Pipestone117226
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11416
Swift107718
Murray107610
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89517
Marshall89017
Lake85020
Wilkin84213
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6114
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49222
Unassigned48393
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3504
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Turning cooler to finish off the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast (7/29/21)

${item.thumbnail.title}

Feasting on the many flavors of the Olmsted County Fair

Image

Draft horses compete at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

Draft horses compete at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

Back to school for Longfellow Elementary School students

Image

Anthony Monzon feasts at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

KIMT cheese curd toss

Image

Anthony talks to vendors

Image

Public safety officers compete in milking competition

Image

Anthony tries sweets

Community Events