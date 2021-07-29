Clear

Joe Biden's big week

Joe Biden's big week

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 10:51 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 10:51 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Julian Zelizer, CNN Political Analyst

President Joe Biden is having a big week, leaning into the challenges of the moment and coming away with two significant changes in policy. His speech Thursday marked an important new stage in the nation's Covid-19 vaccination program.

The President announced that federal workers will be required to have the vaccination, "the best defense" against the virus, as he said, or else submit to regular testing, wear masks wherever they work, social distance and not travel. Employees of businesses that want federal contracts will have to do the same.

Marking a shift away from the voluntarism that the administration has depended on until this point, the President is following the science by adopting the forceful model now being put into place for city employees in New York and Los Angeles.

Like other vaccine mandates that the nation has been using for over a century, individuals are free to make their own choice -- but if they want to learn or work in certain institutions, then they need to take the necessary steps to reduce the risk they could pose to others in transmitting a deadly disease.

A number of corporations and universities are adopting the same approach. Biden added that there would still be incentives, such as companies being reimbursed for giving employees time off to get themselves and their family vaccinated. CNN reported that the Treasury Department would call on states, territories and local governments to further incentivize vaccination, including offering $100 to Americans getting vaccinated, paid for with American Rescue Plan funding.

The President also outlined why the guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is calling for masks to be worn indoors once again in specific parts of the country. Masks "are not a political statement," he said, "it is about protecting yourself" and others.

In Biden-like fashion, he walked the nation through the rationale and the facts in a calm manner, with empathy and balance. He explained what the science currently says but kept the doors open to changes in scientific opinion -- such as the possible need for boosters. He didn't dismiss those who are unvaccinated, he appealed to them to reconsider.

Biden praised Republicans, such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, for supporting vaccinations. "It's not about red states and blue states," he added, "it's about life and death."

"With freedom comes responsibility," he added, since the unvaccinated pose risks to everyone else.

The new policies are being put into place at the same time that there appears to be a breakthrough in the infrastructure package that has been the subject of discussion for months. After a long period of negotiation in the Senate, a group of Republicans -- including Sen. McConnell -- appears to be on board with a $1 trillion package that will include funds for roads and bridges, transit and rail, airports, waterways, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and more.

Both developments are extremely fragile. Each one goes against huge forces confronting the nation that will only intensify. The push to expand the rate of vaccination is crashing onto the shores of the anti-vaccination movement.

Though some Republican officials have finally called for supporters to receive their vaccines -- medical marvels boosted by Operation Warp Speed, which former President Donald Trump regularly touts -- the intensity of those fighting against the vaccine, including right-wing media, some politicians and online conspiracy theorists, has left large portions of the population unpersuadable.

Instituting requirements at places of work, learning and commerce will certainly help a great deal, but it might be too late to turn back the new wave of the Delta variant.

And if Biden can move the infrastructure package through the Senate, there are still many potential pitfalls along the way. The agreement does not mean that the fundamentals have changed on Capitol Hill.

If anyone thinks the pitched partisanship has diminished, or that the Republican Party has suddenly changed character, they should just look at the GOP response to the January 6 investigation.

With the exception of two lonely Republicans, the party has done everything possible to stonewall the effort to find out what happened in that horrendous attack on Congress and who was responsible. More evidence of the obstacles in Congress are evident with the success of Senate Republicans at blocking voting rights legislation as a number of states move to impose new restrictions on the ability of citizens to cast their ballot.

But if the administration can successfully navigate through these two inflection points, it would leave President Biden in an extraordinarily strong political position going into the fall. After all,Biden's promise was always his ability to govern -- trying to make things normal again, which means a functional government rather than the chaos of the Trump presidency.

Unlike other presidents who attract voters through charisma, soaring rhetoric or the promise of bold new agendas, Biden's selling point was always that he would focus on the task of problem-solving, tackling the nation's toughest policy challenges and bringing as many people into the conversation as possible.

Until now, that promise has been more of an aspiration than a reality -- as far as legislation goes. After the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act passed -- without Republican support -- progress stalled on a number of fronts.

Though time is the most valuable commodity in presidential politics, there are always opportunities to gain political ground after difficult moments. In an era where commentators constantly talk about winners and losers in American politics, the truth is that conditions change rapidly and a politician's status can shift abruptly.

If the President can deliver on bipartisan legislation -- combined with more robust policy achieved through reconciliation -- and get the nation quickly through this Delta moment without a repeat of the human and economic fallout from last year, he will deliver on his campaign promise. Not a specific policy, not a specific idea, but, rather, a demonstration of the ability to govern.

Pulling off a major bipartisan agreement in this era, with Sen. Mitch "Obstruction" McConnell's support would be a major and unexpected feat. If the President sets a model for others to require vaccination and curbs the current surge, getting us back to where we were a month ago, that, too, would be a stark contrast to the way events unfolded in 2020.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 611458

Reported Deaths: 7753
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1267881800
Ramsey53242911
Dakota47375477
Anoka43381465
Washington27752296
Stearns22721227
St. Louis18312319
Scott17735139
Wright16589153
Olmsted13557103
Sherburne1217196
Carver1077049
Clay830192
Rice8270111
Blue Earth772144
Crow Wing690599
Kandiyohi671785
Chisago628254
Otter Tail591787
Benton587198
Goodhue486474
Douglas479581
Mower478234
Winona465052
Itasca463368
Isanti446967
McLeod435461
Morrison428562
Beltrami411463
Nobles410650
Steele401619
Polk391172
Becker389657
Lyon365854
Carlton357158
Freeborn352634
Pine337923
Nicollet334645
Mille Lacs315556
Brown309040
Le Sueur300528
Todd288833
Cass288633
Meeker266644
Waseca241223
Martin237333
Roseau212421
Wabasha20843
Hubbard198841
Dodge19053
Renville184046
Redwood178641
Houston175916
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165223
Fillmore160010
Faribault157220
Chippewa154138
Pennington154120
Kanabec148028
Sibley147410
Aitkin139837
Watonwan13629
Rock129419
Jackson123112
Pipestone117226
Yellow Medicine115420
Pope11406
Swift107618
Murray107410
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89417
Marshall89017
Lake84620
Wilkin84013
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned49193
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3494
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Turning cooler to finish off the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Draft horses compete at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

Draft horses compete at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

Back to school for Longfellow Elementary School students

Image

Anthony Monzon feasts at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

KIMT cheese curd toss

Image

Anthony talks to vendors

Image

Public safety officers compete in milking competition

Image

Anthony tries sweets

Image

Sunset Visitors

Image

Aaron Live Weather 7-29

Community Events