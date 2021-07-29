Clear

International Space Station briefly loses control after new Russian module misfires

International Space Station briefly loses control after new Russian module misfires

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 6:51 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 6:51 PM
Posted By: By Kristin Fisher, CNN

An unusual and potentially dangerous situation unfolded Thursday at the International Space Station, as the newly-docked Russian Nauka module inadvertently fired its thrusters causing a "tug of war" with the space station and briefly pushing it out of position, according to NASA flight controllers.

Nauka — a long-delayed laboratory module that Russian space agency Roscosmos' launched to the International Space Station last week — inadvertently fired its thrusters after docking with the International Space Station Thursday morning.

NASA officials declared it a "spacecraft emergency" as the space station experienced a loss of attitude (the angle at which the ISS is supposed to remain oriented) control for nearly one hour, and ground controllers lost communications with the seven astronauts currently aboard the ISS for 11 minutes during the ordeal. A joint investigation between NASA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos is now ongoing.

Joel Montalbano, the head of NASA's International Space Station Program, insists the astronauts were never in danger and that they have not noticed any damage to the ISS. NASA's Mission Control in Houston, Texas, however, at one point asked them to look outside the windows of the space station to see if they could spot any debris or damage to the station.

The incident also delayed the launch of the Boeing Starliner uncrewed test flight to the station, which had been set to launch on Friday.

NASA says the move allows the "International Space Station team time to continue working checkouts of the newly arrived Roscosmos' Nauka module and to ensure the station will be ready for Starliner's arrival."

"Spaceflight is hard, and when we bring on new capabilities there can be glitches, which is why we prepare and train for these contingencies," said Kathy Lueders, associate administrator for NASA's Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate.

NASA officials were quick to downplay the severity of the incident, describing it as a "pretty exciting hour" and a "dynamic event."

"Until you exhaust all your contingency plans, that's when you start to worry and today we just weren't there," said Montalbano.

Yet Montalbano also acknowledged that accidental firings of thrusters have only taken place "maybe three or four times" during the 20 years that the space station has been in orbit.

Lori Garver, the former deputy administrator of NASA during the Obama administration, described the incident as "a reminder that our lack of insight into our Russian partners capabilities is an uncontrolled risk. I'm not sure we would have allowed one of our commercial partners to dock with (the) station if they had just experienced the problems we heard about with this module in advance."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 611458

Reported Deaths: 7753
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1267881800
Ramsey53242911
Dakota47375477
Anoka43381465
Washington27752296
Stearns22721227
St. Louis18312319
Scott17735139
Wright16589153
Olmsted13557103
Sherburne1217196
Carver1077049
Clay830192
Rice8270111
Blue Earth772144
Crow Wing690599
Kandiyohi671785
Chisago628254
Otter Tail591787
Benton587198
Goodhue486474
Douglas479581
Mower478234
Winona465052
Itasca463368
Isanti446967
McLeod435461
Morrison428562
Beltrami411463
Nobles410650
Steele401619
Polk391172
Becker389657
Lyon365854
Carlton357158
Freeborn352634
Pine337923
Nicollet334645
Mille Lacs315556
Brown309040
Le Sueur300528
Todd288833
Cass288633
Meeker266644
Waseca241223
Martin237333
Roseau212421
Wabasha20843
Hubbard198841
Dodge19053
Renville184046
Redwood178641
Houston175916
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165223
Fillmore160010
Faribault157220
Chippewa154138
Pennington154120
Kanabec148028
Sibley147410
Aitkin139837
Watonwan13629
Rock129419
Jackson123112
Pipestone117226
Yellow Medicine115420
Pope11406
Swift107618
Murray107410
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89417
Marshall89017
Lake84620
Wilkin84013
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned49193
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3494
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 72°
Turning cooler to finish off the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KIMT cheese curd toss

Image

Anthony talks to vendors

Image

Public safety officers compete in milking competition

Image

Anthony tries sweets

Image

Sunset Visitors

Image

Aaron Live Weather 7-29

Image

4 pm forecast with Pistol the horse

Image

Granting A Special Wish

Image

Law enforcement works to ensure fairground safety

Image

A live look at the Olmsted County Free Fair from above

Community Events