Clear

Lawmakers consider withholding housing funds from tribes that discriminate against descendants of enslaved people

Lawmakers consider withholding housing funds from tribes that discriminate against descendants of enslaved people

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 4:11 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 4:11 PM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

House lawmakers are considering legislation that would withhold federal funds from tribal nations who discriminate against Freedmen, the descendants of people they once enslaved.

The House Committee on Financial Services held a subcommittee hearing on Tuesday to discuss reauthorizing the Native American Housing Assistance and Self Determination Act (NAHASDA), a federal government program that provides assistance to tribal governments to support affordable housing and infrastructure.

Included in the draft bill is a provision that would require tribes to uphold their ends of agreements made with the US government and ensure full tribal citizenship rights to Freedmen before they can receive federal housing assistance.

"This is a fight that's about fairness and equality," Rep. Maxine Waters, chairwoman of the House Committee on Financial Services, said at the hearing. "For one minority group to discriminate against another minority group cannot stand. And as chair of this committee, I don't intend for it to stand."

Freedmen have long fought for their rights

The history of the Freedmen dates back to the early 1800s.

By that time, some wealthier citizens from the Five Tribes -- the Chickasaw, Cherokee, Choctaw, Creek and Seminole -- had started to enslave African Americans, a practice they adopted from White settlers in the Southeast.

When the tribes were forced out of their homelands in the South beginning in the 1830s and made to move west of the Mississippi River, African Americans they enslaved made the journey with them.

After the Civil War ended, the Five Tribes agreed to abolish slavery and grant Freedmen tribal citizenship rights under treaties signed with the US government. But in practice, Freedmen were often denied those rights and excluded from the tribes. To this day, they face hurdles to tribal enrollment, voting and access to federal services, among other issues.

Over the years, Freedmen have challenged discrimination and fought to protect their treaty rights through various legal proceedings.

The Cherokee Nation is the only one of the Five Tribes that currently recognizes and guarantees the citizenship rights of Freedmen. Its Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that the tribe must remove the phrase "by blood" from its constitution and other tribal laws, and in May, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland approved a new Cherokee Nation constitution that explicitly protects Freedmen rights and citizenship.

While the Choctaw and Muscogee (Creek) Nations signaled recently that they were considering changing their constitutions to allow Freedmen to become full tribal citizens, they have not yet made a firm commitment to do so.

Witnesses were mixed on the bill provision

Marilyn Vann, president of the Descendants of Freedmen of the Five Civilized Tribes Association, said in her testimony at Tuesday's hearing that Freedmen experience poverty and barriers to housing at higher rates than other Native Americans -- issues that stem from their enslavement.

"Tribal governments receive monies for the housing programs but the majority of Freedmen are excluded," Vann said. "I ask you include the treaty obligation language in the final bill and support its passage in the full House."

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., who has long supported efforts to restore the rights of Cherokee Freedmen, said in his testimony that despite the actions of his predecessors, the Cherokee Nation had not possessed the right to exclude Freedmen from citizenship since it entered into a treaty with the US government in 1866.

"The enslavement of other human beings and the subsequent denial to them and their descendants of basic rights is a stain on the Cherokee Nation, and it is a stain that must be lifted," he said. "I offer both an apology on behalf of the Cherokee Nation for these actions but more importantly... I offer a commitment to reconciliation."

Still, Hoskin said that tribal access to federal housing funds shouldn't be tied to the rights of Freedmen.

"I don't believe Congress should condition federal housing policy and dollars on this type of public policy end," he said. "I think it breeds antipathy. I don't think it breeds understanding."

Other tribes, such as the Choctaw Nation, have previously characterized the effort to withhold housing assistance over the Freedmen issue as an attack on tribal sovereignty. Waters, however, pushed back on that assertion.

"While many confuse this issue with tribal sovereignty, I want to be clear that this is not a tribal sovereignty issue," she said. "Rather, it's about honoring the treaty rights promised to the Freedmen and their descendents all those centuries ago."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 611458

Reported Deaths: 7753
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1267881800
Ramsey53242911
Dakota47375477
Anoka43381465
Washington27752296
Stearns22721227
St. Louis18312319
Scott17735139
Wright16589153
Olmsted13557103
Sherburne1217196
Carver1077049
Clay830192
Rice8270111
Blue Earth772144
Crow Wing690599
Kandiyohi671785
Chisago628254
Otter Tail591787
Benton587198
Goodhue486474
Douglas479581
Mower478234
Winona465052
Itasca463368
Isanti446967
McLeod435461
Morrison428562
Beltrami411463
Nobles410650
Steele401619
Polk391172
Becker389657
Lyon365854
Carlton357158
Freeborn352634
Pine337923
Nicollet334645
Mille Lacs315556
Brown309040
Le Sueur300528
Todd288833
Cass288633
Meeker266644
Waseca241223
Martin237333
Roseau212421
Wabasha20843
Hubbard198841
Dodge19053
Renville184046
Redwood178641
Houston175916
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165223
Fillmore160010
Faribault157220
Chippewa154138
Pennington154120
Kanabec148028
Sibley147410
Aitkin139837
Watonwan13629
Rock129419
Jackson123112
Pipestone117226
Yellow Medicine115420
Pope11406
Swift107618
Murray107410
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89417
Marshall89017
Lake84620
Wilkin84013
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned49193
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3494
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 72°
Turning cooler to finish off the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KIMT cheese curd toss

Image

Anthony talks to vendors

Image

Public safety officers compete in milking competition

Image

Anthony tries sweets

Image

Sunset Visitors

Image

Aaron Live Weather 7-29

Image

4 pm forecast with Pistol the horse

Image

Granting A Special Wish

Image

Law enforcement works to ensure fairground safety

Image

A live look at the Olmsted County Free Fair from above

Community Events