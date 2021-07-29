Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

Suni Lee earned her glory in the hardest of ways

Suni Lee earned her glory in the hardest of ways

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 12:41 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 12:41 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Amy Bass

That she could fly higher than anyone on the uneven bars, we knew. That her personal story -- her dad's paralysis from an accidental fall in 2019, her Hmong heritage, her aunt and uncle who died of Covid-19, her ankle injury upon her return to the gym after pandemic lockdown -- was striking and complicated, we knew.

That Suni Lee could -- and would -- win gold in the all-around in Tokyo? This we did not know, until now.

The headlines before the Tokyo Olympics were filled with predictions about Simone Biles -- how many medals, how GOAT is the GOAT, how many moves could be named for a single human? But quickly, with Biles's departure from the floor after her disastrous vault at the start of the team competition on Tuesday, the headlines changed. They rightfully started talking about the need to prioritize the mental health of athletes and touted the resilience of the remaining members of the US women's team, who pulled together to win a silver medal for their team.

With Biles out of the team competition and then the all-around (in which she won gold in Rio in 2016), many eyes turned to Suni Lee.

Those eyes should have been on her the entire time.

With her gritty, soaring performance on Wednesday, Lee has done more than keep the US women's winning streak in the all-around intact (5 in a row, 6 overall). She held off Brazilian wonder Rebeca Andrade, who stepped out of bounds twice on floor exercises during the final rotation and the Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Angelina Melnikova (whose performance in the team competition sealed the gold for ROC).

She has done more than joined the likes of Mary Lou Retton in 1984, Carly Patterson in 2004, Nastia Liukin in 2008, Gabby Douglas in 2012, and, yes, teammate Simone Biles in 2016. She has stepped up in circumstances that no one could have fathomed just a week ago.

During the team competition, she nailed her bars routine for a key score and had to take an unexpected turn on the floor -- something her previously-injured ankles probably wished she had not done -- in place of Biles. During Thursday's all-around, she had to assume the position of team leader -- America's gold medal hope.

It is a position that no one but Simone Biles, with the exception of Morgan Hurd at Worlds in 2017, has been in since 2013 at a Worlds or Olympic competition.

Biles came to Tokyo looking to become the first woman to defend an all-around title since Czech gymnast Vera Caslavska in 1968. Caslavska made her own statement -- in the same Games that John Carlos and Tommie Smith raised their iconic fists -- when she turned her head away from the Soviet flag, what she called the flag of the "invaders' representatives," in reference to the Soviet Union's invasion of Czechoslovakia that year.

Now, Lee has come out of the shadow of the GOAT, and the first Hmong American Olympic gymnast is now the first Hmong American Olympic gold medalist. It is a moment she earned, from her towering bars routine to her rock-solid tumbling passes on the floor.

It is Suni Lee's time to shine. How lucky we are to bear witness to it all.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 611458

Reported Deaths: 7753
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1267881800
Ramsey53242911
Dakota47375477
Anoka43381465
Washington27752296
Stearns22721227
St. Louis18312319
Scott17735139
Wright16589153
Olmsted13557103
Sherburne1217196
Carver1077049
Clay830192
Rice8270111
Blue Earth772144
Crow Wing690599
Kandiyohi671785
Chisago628254
Otter Tail591787
Benton587198
Goodhue486474
Douglas479581
Mower478234
Winona465052
Itasca463368
Isanti446967
McLeod435461
Morrison428562
Beltrami411463
Nobles410650
Steele401619
Polk391172
Becker389657
Lyon365854
Carlton357158
Freeborn352634
Pine337923
Nicollet334645
Mille Lacs315556
Brown309040
Le Sueur300528
Todd288833
Cass288633
Meeker266644
Waseca241223
Martin237333
Roseau212421
Wabasha20843
Hubbard198841
Dodge19053
Renville184046
Redwood178641
Houston175916
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165223
Fillmore160010
Faribault157220
Chippewa154138
Pennington154120
Kanabec148028
Sibley147410
Aitkin139837
Watonwan13629
Rock129419
Jackson123112
Pipestone117226
Yellow Medicine115420
Pope11406
Swift107618
Murray107410
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89417
Marshall89017
Lake84620
Wilkin84013
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned49193
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3494
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 87°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 91°
Turning cooler to finish off the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A live look at the Olmsted County Free Fair from above

Image

Miracle of Birth Center welcomes baby animals during the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

4H and FFA members return to the Olmsted County Free Fair show arena

Image

How climate change is and isn't impacting Minnesota's unusual summer

Image

Your Morning Forecast (7/29/21)

Image

Climate change impacting Minnesota weather

Image

Could mask mandates return to Iowa?

Image

WWII era planes stop in Rochester

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/28/21)

Image

Mask Mandate In Iowa

Community Events