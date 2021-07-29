Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

Robinhood stock gets off to volatile start on Wall Street

Robinhood stock gets off to volatile start on Wall Street

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 12:40 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 12:40 PM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

Robinhood has officially started its life as a public company, marking a milestone for a company that has revolutionized the way Americans trade.

The controversial trading platform opened at $38 on Thursday, matching its initial public offering price. That suggests Wall Street bankers priced the IPO correctly but that demand is lukewarm.

Robinhood quickly broke below the IPO price and traded down about 10% before bouncing back to its opening price.

The fast-growing trading company failed to raise as much money as it had hoped. Robinhood's initial public offering priced at $38 a share, the low end of the expected range.

The deal values Robinhood at about $32 billion, making it more valuable than major companies including Nasdaq, Southwest Airlines and Kroger. That's well above the $12 billion price tag Robinhood scored in its most recent round of private funding.

And yet Robinhood failed to hit the $35 billion valuation it hoped for.

The IPO is raising $2.1 billion and Robinhood began trading on the Nasdaq Thursday under the ticker symbol "HOOD."

The deal is a major step for a company that pioneered zero-commission trading and is enjoying explosive growth.

"It's humbling," Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev told CNN's Julia Chatterley on Thursday. Tenev, an immigrant from Bulgaria, pointed to how he first arrived in New York City as a five-year-old in the early '90s and began his entrepreneurial career in New York as well.

"Now to be back here after six years since Robinhood's launch, it's really surreal," Tenev said.

Robinhood's revenue surged by 245% last year to $959 million as its user growth and trading volume skyrocketed.

"The business has been a juggernaut. They've got a great platform they can build off of," said David Weild, former vice chairman of the Nasdaq who is now the CEO of investment bank Weild & Co.

'It seems rich'

Investors are paying a premium for Robinhood's growth.

At the IPO price, the deal values Robinhood at about 21 times trailing revenue, according to Renaissance Capital. That compares a multiple of just five for Charles Schwab, a rival that is expanding at a slower pace.

"It seems rich — unless the company can keep up this high growth," said Kathleen Smith, a principal at Renaissance Capital, which manages the Renaissance IPO ETF.

Robinhood completely disrupted the online brokerage industry by pioneering zero-commission trading. As the company lured new and existing investors to its platform, rivals were forced to eliminate trading fees and join forces just to survive.

Now Robinhood is disrupting the IPO process. The company is allowing its users to buy a chunk — as much as one-third — of its IPO shares before they begin trading on the Nasdaq. Normally, only corporate insiders and powerful institutions can get access to these coveted shares.

New regulatory probes revealed

Robinhood's public debut was delayed by a series of controversies, from record-breaking settlements to massive outages, that raise questions about the company's business model, management team and ability to keep up with its explosive growth.

Just this week, Robinhood disclosed that regulators are investigating the fact that CEO Vlad Tenev is not licensed with FINRA, Wall Street's powerful self-regulator. (Robinhood has argued Tenev is not required to be licensed because he's the CEO of the parent company, not its broker-dealer arm.)

Asked by CNN if he's tempted to take the FINRA exam just to "shut everybody up," Tenev said Robinhood doesn't think that's "required at this point." When asked if he'd do it when Square CEO Jack Dorsey gets registered with FINRA, Tenev said: "Maybe."

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities and Exchange Commission are also probing whether Robinhood employees traded shares of GameStop, AMC and other "meme" stocks ahead of the trading platform's infamous trading restrictions in January.

Last month, FINRA slapped the brokerage with its biggest-ever penalty and accused the company of harming millions of customers and giving investors "false or misleading information." FINRA cited, in part, options trading procedures at the heart of a recently settled lawsuit filed by the family of a 20-year-old Robinhood trader who died by suicide last year.

Robinhood neither admitted to nor denied the FINRA charges.

Asked if Robinhood is mature enough to be a public company, Tenev pointed to improvements made in leadership, customer support, infrastructure and technology.

"You can see how much the company has grown," he told CNN.

Weild, the former Nasdaq executive, said Robinhood's struggles may have only enhanced public awareness about the company — something that, ironically, could help the company. He likened the situation to challenges that faced America Online during its rapid expansion in the 1990s.

"All it did was increase their visibility and branding," Weild said.

'These are not free apps'

But Robinhood's struggles have also shined a bright light on the company's controversial business model, known as payment for order flow. Like some other online brokerages, Robinhood makes most of its revenue by selling its retail order flow to high-speed trading firms like Citadel Securities.

Robinhood argues that this tactic benefits everyday investors because it has paved the way for no-commission trading. But others say it's really the high-speed trading firms that are benefiting — otherwise they wouldn't be paying Robinhood for the order flow.

Now the very business model that Robinhood is so reliant on is in doubt. The Securities and Exchange Commission is reviewing payment for order flow. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler warned in May that there are "inherent" conflicts of interest in this business model and expressed concern about the gamefied nature of trading apps.

"These are not free apps. They are just zero-commission apps. The cost is inside the order execution," Gensler told lawmakers.

If the SEC bans payment for order flow, it would deal a blow to Robinhood and force the company to find new sources of revenue.

Levered to the market boom

Robinhood faces competition from not only well-established online brokerages, but from upstarts like Public.com and Invstr that market the fact that they do not sell retail order flow to high-speed traders.

Smith, the Renaissance Capital executive, said another risk is how closely linked Robinhood's bottom line is to the fate of booming markets.

"What if we get a negative market? People could easily get turned off if they lose money," Smith said. "This company is so levered to equity and crypto markets. A downturn would hurt Robinhood more than a Charles Schwab."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 611458

Reported Deaths: 7753
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1267881800
Ramsey53242911
Dakota47375477
Anoka43381465
Washington27752296
Stearns22721227
St. Louis18312319
Scott17735139
Wright16589153
Olmsted13557103
Sherburne1217196
Carver1077049
Clay830192
Rice8270111
Blue Earth772144
Crow Wing690599
Kandiyohi671785
Chisago628254
Otter Tail591787
Benton587198
Goodhue486474
Douglas479581
Mower478234
Winona465052
Itasca463368
Isanti446967
McLeod435461
Morrison428562
Beltrami411463
Nobles410650
Steele401619
Polk391172
Becker389657
Lyon365854
Carlton357158
Freeborn352634
Pine337923
Nicollet334645
Mille Lacs315556
Brown309040
Le Sueur300528
Todd288833
Cass288633
Meeker266644
Waseca241223
Martin237333
Roseau212421
Wabasha20843
Hubbard198841
Dodge19053
Renville184046
Redwood178641
Houston175916
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165223
Fillmore160010
Faribault157220
Chippewa154138
Pennington154120
Kanabec148028
Sibley147410
Aitkin139837
Watonwan13629
Rock129419
Jackson123112
Pipestone117226
Yellow Medicine115420
Pope11406
Swift107618
Murray107410
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89417
Marshall89017
Lake84620
Wilkin84013
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned49193
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3494
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 87°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 91°
Turning cooler to finish off the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A live look at the Olmsted County Free Fair from above

Image

Miracle of Birth Center welcomes baby animals during the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

4H and FFA members return to the Olmsted County Free Fair show arena

Image

How climate change is and isn't impacting Minnesota's unusual summer

Image

Your Morning Forecast (7/29/21)

Image

Climate change impacting Minnesota weather

Image

Could mask mandates return to Iowa?

Image

WWII era planes stop in Rochester

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/28/21)

Image

Mask Mandate In Iowa

Community Events