Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

Simone Biles' radical excellence

Simone Biles' radical excellence

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 10:41 AM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 10:41 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Brandon Tensley, CNN

A version of this story appeared in CNN's Race Deconstructed newsletter. To get it in your inbox every week, sign up for free here.

The rhinestone goat -- have you seen it?

The bejeweled animal is on Simone Biles' leotards. Sometimes, it's on her hip; other times, on her shoulder or her back. Wherever the glittery goat is, though, the message remains the same: The 24-year-old is the Greatest of All Time.

That's not hyperbole. Biles is the most decorated American gymnast ever, a status that's undiminished despite her journey at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, where she had the good, brave sense to withdraw from the team competition and the individual all-around final after a shaky start.

Biles' excellence stands out because it feels like an act of rebellion.

For decades, the sport was wrapped in a White, European-elitist aesthetic. There also was a firmly established expectation that girls and women be nonthreatening, docile and self-effacing -- lest they get the villain edit and be declared a diva.

But gymnastics is evolving, in large part because of figures such as Biles. Since 2013, she hasn't only redefined the lily-White sport like no one has before -- she's also refused to qualify her talent or ignore her needs. And she's encouraged others to follow suit.

She checks gymnastics' historical Whiteness

Biles isn't the first famous Black gymnast.

When I competed in gymnastics as a kid, in the 1990s and early 2000s, I was entirely in thrall to Betty Okino and Dominique Dawes (even now, I could watch the latter ricochet across the floor all day). I felt that the two giants extended an invitation to wannabes like me: There's room for you in this sport. At the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Gabrielle Douglas became the first Black American to secure the Olympic individual all-around title. And in February of this year, the world mourned the death of Dianne Durham, the first Black US national champion.

Still, for all their showstopping skill and considerable representational value, these athletes didn't unlock a new level in gymnastics, didn't push its boundaries. Biles, however, has transformed a sport that had previously always managed to keep Black gymnasts at a distance.

"She's a talent that's born once in a while. You have somebody who can do something we cannot even design on a paper," the legendary Nadia Comăneci said of Biles' unique ability to take full advantage of gymnastics' open-ended scoring system, to break it because the judges at times have no idea what to do about the difficulty of Biles' moves.

It ought to come as no surprise that the superstar has her detractors, or that sometimes their disdain veers right into racism.

In 2013, after Biles became the first Black American to capture the individual all-around title at the World Championships, the Italian gymnast Carlotta Ferlito quipped to the Italian media, "I told Vanessa (Ferrari) that next time we should also paint our skin Black, so then we could win, too."

Italian Gymnastics Federation spokesperson David Ciaralli made things worse when he tapped into the language of pseudoscience in trying to explain why Ferlito's racist remarks weren't racist.

"Carlotta was referring to a trend in gymnastics at this moment, which is going towards a technique that opens up new chances to athletes of color (well-known for power) while penalizing the more artistic Eastern European style that allowed Russians and Romanians to dominate the sport for years," Ciaralli wrote on Facebook.

Ferlito and Ciaralli later apologized. But their comments distilled -- neatly and queasily -- not only how racism can find refuge in dog whistles such as "European" and "artistic" (check out the writer Dvora Meyers' superb analysis on the topic) but also how profoundly Biles disrupted the world of gymnastics when she somersaulted into the senior ranks eight years ago.

She resists gender norms

Part of what makes Biles exceptional is the fact that she knows that she's No. 1, that there's never been anyone like her. She embraces her brilliance in a way that bucks gender norms.

The broader significance of this defiance isn't lost on the phenom.

"It's important to teach our female youth that it's OK to say, 'Yes, I am good at this,' and you don't hold back," as Biles put it to USA Today in a 2019 interview. "You only see the men doing it. And they're praised for it and the women are looked down upon for it. But I feel like it's good (to do) because once you realize you're confident and good at it, then you're even better at what you do."

Biles made a similar point earlier this year, when Marie Claire asked her about her goat-bedecked leotards.

"The idea was to hit back at the haters. I didn't feel like it was necessarily fair how they could keep saying whatever they wanted, but then if I said something, it wasn't fair," Biles said. "I want kids to learn that, yes, it's OK to acknowledge that you're good or even great at something."

It's the sort of encouragement that Biles gave to Olympic teammate Jordan Chiles. Just a few years ago, Chiles, frustrated by her performance, was ready to give up: "I didn't think the sport wanted me anymore," she told The New York Times. But then she talked with Biles, who cheered Chiles on and rekindled her love for gymnastics.

Biles uses her influence in other ways, too. In 2018, she joined hundreds of girls and women in coming forward to say how Larry Nassar, the disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor, had sexually abused them over the course of 20 years. She's kept steady pressure on the sport's governing body to hold Nassar's enablers accountable.

And in 2020, in the wake of the police killings of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and other Black Americans, Biles voiced her support for the resurgent Black Lives Matter movement: "We need justice for the Black community," she told Vogue. "With the peaceful protests, it's the start of change, but it's sad that it took all of this for people to listen."

She's also human

Complicating any discussion of elite-level gymnastics is, among many other things, the isolating pressure the athletes endure.

Biles has been open about the punishing weight of being the best, telling The New York Times ahead of the Tokyo Games that the happiest moment of her record-busting career has "probably" been her time off because of the constant physical and psychological strain of competing.

She echoed these sentiments after she withdrew from the team competition earlier this week.

"Whenever you get in a high-stress situation, you kind of freak out," Biles told reporters. "I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being."

Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman backed her former teammate.

"I think sometimes people forget she is human, she has pains like all of us, she has stress," Raisman told NBC's "Today" show. "Simone has more pressure than any other gymnast I've ever seen in my lifetime."

So, yes, regardless of the outcome in Tokyo, Biles is the greatest of all time. But her GOAT-ness isn't just about the stratospheric flips she can throw. It's about much, much more -- her candor and her willingness to remind everyone that, before she's the GOAT, she's human. Acknowledging her humanity is a strength, too.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 611458

Reported Deaths: 7753
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1267881800
Ramsey53242911
Dakota47375477
Anoka43381465
Washington27752296
Stearns22721227
St. Louis18312319
Scott17735139
Wright16589153
Olmsted13557103
Sherburne1217196
Carver1077049
Clay830192
Rice8270111
Blue Earth772144
Crow Wing690599
Kandiyohi671785
Chisago628254
Otter Tail591787
Benton587198
Goodhue486474
Douglas479581
Mower478234
Winona465052
Itasca463368
Isanti446967
McLeod435461
Morrison428562
Beltrami411463
Nobles410650
Steele401619
Polk391172
Becker389657
Lyon365854
Carlton357158
Freeborn352634
Pine337923
Nicollet334645
Mille Lacs315556
Brown309040
Le Sueur300528
Todd288833
Cass288633
Meeker266644
Waseca241223
Martin237333
Roseau212421
Wabasha20843
Hubbard198841
Dodge19053
Renville184046
Redwood178641
Houston175916
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165223
Fillmore160010
Faribault157220
Chippewa154138
Pennington154120
Kanabec148028
Sibley147410
Aitkin139837
Watonwan13629
Rock129419
Jackson123112
Pipestone117226
Yellow Medicine115420
Pope11406
Swift107618
Murray107410
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89417
Marshall89017
Lake84620
Wilkin84013
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned49193
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3494
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 87°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 91°
Turning cooler to finish off the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A live look at the Olmsted County Free Fair from above

Image

Miracle of Birth Center welcomes baby animals during the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

4H and FFA members return to the Olmsted County Free Fair show arena

Image

How climate change is and isn't impacting Minnesota's unusual summer

Image

Your Morning Forecast (7/29/21)

Image

Climate change impacting Minnesota weather

Image

Could mask mandates return to Iowa?

Image

WWII era planes stop in Rochester

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/28/21)

Image

Mask Mandate In Iowa

Community Events