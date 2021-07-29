Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

What parents can learn from Simone Biles walking away

What parents can learn from Simone Biles walking away

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 7:40 AM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 7:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by John Duffy, CNN

Just days ago, Simone Biles seemed a sure Tokyo Olympics gold medalist. She was at the top of her game, achieving one glorious, nearly impossible feat after another throughout the gymnastics field.

Now Biles has dropped out of the team and individual competitions. Widely known as the best gymnast in the world, Biles decided not to compete to focus, in her words, on her mental health.

While some question her mental toughness and ability to compete and perform at the highest levels when the stakes are high, she's also being praised for caring for her mental health. I believe the lesson is the latter. She is a role model for our children and young adults facing high pressure situations -- not just the Olympics.

Here's how parents can educate themselves to provide more balance to their children and their families.

Be aware of your language

The pressure facing an elite athlete like Simone Biles raises an interesting question for parents about mental endurance. Many of us grew up being pressed toward our best performance with sideline chants like "never quit," "it's just mind over matter," "shake it off" or "push through the pain." And these become parental mantras out of the pool, off the track or field or court. It's how we often encourage our kids in most any endeavor in life, whether it be sports, academics, standardized tests or work performance.

I did it to my own son, using some of that language as he swam competitively, thinking that I was supporting him and expressing my faith in his abilities. Many of us who study parenting argue that among the most important things we can teach our kids is resilience, that they can achieve difficult things in the face of pressure -- sometimes enormous pressure.

But that's not our entire job, as I have realized (apologies to my son). We wouldn't send our kids to volleyball practice with a broken arm or expect them to dance with a broken foot. Though we want our kids to excel and achieve, we do not want them to do so at the expense of their mental and emotional well-being.

Make sure your kid likes that activity

Sometimes we press our kids to participate in activities they don't like or that don't match their interests or abilities. It's critical that we check in with our children frequently about the activities they're involved in.

Do they enjoy gymnastics or softball or debate? Or is there something else they'd rather be involved in? It's important that our kids be engaged in something, but it's counterproductive if they do not enjoy it.

It's also important that we not try to relive our own childhood through our kids. If baseball or volleyball was your thing, that doesn't mean it's your child's thing. Put your own ego on the shelf and see what your kid likes. This is important because if our kids are not enjoying the activities they are engaged in, if those activities do not match their personalities or interests, they are far less likely to excel.

Find your kid's tipping point

Our tipping point -- when our mental health requires attention and balance -- is different for everyone. But we have a built-in method for identifying it, an internal check-in.

Many people ignore the tipping point altogether, never attending to or considering their emotional wellness, which is half of the equation for success. The other half, of course, lies in our physical or intellectual ability.

Identifying the tipping point, that balance between optimal performance and stress, is an important but underrated skill our kids need to learn.

Not long ago, I worked with a young man who was an amazing soccer player. However, because he failed to check in with his physical self, including his abilities and his limitations, he ran into some injuries that ended several seasons prematurely. Once he was physically healthy, his challenges became mental and emotional. After several sessions working with his pediatrician and me as his therapist, he is back on the field and excelling. He found that balance between stress and performance.

Get into the flow

We do not want our kids to be over-stressed, or they will almost certainly underperform or fail to perform at all. Yet some degree of stress is not only tolerable, but desirable, in order to do our best. It's that stress that gets us excited and fired up, eager to compete or excel on everything from the pole vault to the SAT.

The problem arises when our kids become over-stressed. This takes place when we fail to cue them to check in with themselves, and ask how they are doing, physically and mentally. A periodic check-in is therefore imperative for your child's success and balance.

Ideally, in high pressure situations, we want to help our kids find their "zone" or "flow" as psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi describes in his seminal book on the matter.

Our kids need to be open to the possibility that they need work in some area or another to achieve their own flow. That can involve other activities, therapy or open discussion with you, their parents.

Don't just do what I say

To find your child's flow (or your own) requires practice, testing their tipping point over and over again. I recently worked with a very Type A student who expected only perfection from herself. As a result, she found herself overstressed, and virtually unable to perform academically. Only after several therapy sessions did she recognize that her push for perfection was impeding her ability to perform well. We spent hours identifying her tipping point, that balance between stress and maximum performance.

This is also something we need to model for them. They are more likely to care for their emotional health and balance it with performance if they see us do it.

Caring for our mental health doesn't always mean giving up the gold medals. Biles has plenty of those to show for her talent, hard work and commitment to her team. But the competitions eventually fade into the background, and Biles' most recent stand for her own mental health may be her most important and lasting work.

Biles can help our kids understand the importance of our mental health for our wellbeing and performance, and that of our kids.

Undoubtedly she made the right decisions in stepping away, recognizing that, even if she was in top physical condition, she was not in the flow emotionally. Hopefully by attending to that side of the wellness equation, she will be back in the gym and on the floor soon, again showing our kids how to maintain grace, and flow, under pressure.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 611458

Reported Deaths: 7753
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1267881800
Ramsey53242911
Dakota47375477
Anoka43381465
Washington27752296
Stearns22721227
St. Louis18312319
Scott17735139
Wright16589153
Olmsted13557103
Sherburne1217196
Carver1077049
Clay830192
Rice8270111
Blue Earth772144
Crow Wing690599
Kandiyohi671785
Chisago628254
Otter Tail591787
Benton587198
Goodhue486474
Douglas479581
Mower478234
Winona465052
Itasca463368
Isanti446967
McLeod435461
Morrison428562
Beltrami411463
Nobles410650
Steele401619
Polk391172
Becker389657
Lyon365854
Carlton357158
Freeborn352634
Pine337923
Nicollet334645
Mille Lacs315556
Brown309040
Le Sueur300528
Todd288833
Cass288633
Meeker266644
Waseca241223
Martin237333
Roseau212421
Wabasha20843
Hubbard198841
Dodge19053
Renville184046
Redwood178641
Houston175916
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165223
Fillmore160010
Faribault157220
Chippewa154138
Pennington154120
Kanabec148028
Sibley147410
Aitkin139837
Watonwan13629
Rock129419
Jackson123112
Pipestone117226
Yellow Medicine115420
Pope11406
Swift107618
Murray107410
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89417
Marshall89017
Lake84620
Wilkin84013
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned49193
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3494
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Turning cooler to finish off the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Miracle of Birth Center welcomes baby animals during the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

4H and FFA members return to the Olmsted County Free Fair show arena

Image

How climate change is and isn't impacting Minnesota's unusual summer

Image

Your Morning Forecast (7/29/21)

Image

Climate change impacting Minnesota weather

Image

Could mask mandates return to Iowa?

Image

WWII era planes stop in Rochester

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/28/21)

Image

Mask Mandate In Iowa

Image

RPS updates masking requirements

Community Events