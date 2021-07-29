Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

5 things to know for July 29: Infrastructure, Covid-19, Capitol riot, Taliban, Cuba

5 things to know for July 29: Infrastructure, Covid-19, Capitol riot, Taliban, Cuba

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 6:10 AM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 6:11 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Several key Covid relief projects are ending soon, which could leave millions with renewed financial risks including housing issues, unemployment, student loan payments and more. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Infrastructure

A bipartisan group of senators have reached an agreement on key points related to a massive infrastructure package. The Senate also voted to open debate on the plan, with 17 Republicans joining Democrats in voting to do so. The measure includes money for roads, bridges and public transportation, and while it falls far short of President Joe Biden's initial $2.25 trillion proposal, Biden is still touting it. This bill falls more around the $1 trillion mark, with about $550 billion in new federal investments in America's infrastructure. The bipartisan breakthroughs yesterday may move the plan forward, but only by a matter of inches. Many Republicans, and progressive Democrats who want more from the bill, could still bog down any significant movement.

2. Coronavirus

Mask mandates. Postponed events. Full emergency rooms. Signs of the difficult early days of the pandemic are reemerging, and some experts say stricter vaccination compulsions may be the best way to prevent a full downward spiral. The US House is reinstating its mask mandate, prompting some conservatives to push back. White House officials are also preparing to enact Biden's decision to require federal employees to get vaccinated. The CDC estimates only 49.3% of the US population is fully vaccinated -- a far cry from the 70% to 85% that experts have estimated would be needed to slow or stop the spread of the virus. In all, 49 states are seeing a surge in cases.

3. Capitol riot

Responses to the January 6 insurrection are shifting into a new gear after Tuesday's emotional hearing featuring police officers who were on duty the day of the attack. That same day, the top Democrat and Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee announced a deal on a roughly $2 billion spending bill to enhance Capitol security. Investigators on the House's January 6 select committee have vowed a deep dive into the attack, and are preparing for a battle over subpoena requests and other legal snarls. This week, the Biden Justice Department formally declined to assert executive privilege over testimony related to the incident, which means DOJ employees can provide "unrestricted testimony."

4. Afghanistan

Chinese officials met with senior leaders of the Taliban in China yesterday, reinforcing a growing relationship between Beijing and the resurgent Islamist group. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi described the Taliban as an important military and political force in Afghanistan, and said China expects the group to play a big role in the country's "peace, reconciliation and reconstruction process." The Taliban's influence has rapidly expanded as the US nears the end of its military withdrawal from Afghanistan, stoking fears of more instability and violence to come. China, however, has specific interests at play here. Beijing has invested heavily in infrastructure in Central Asia in recent years, and has discussed the possibility of extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into Afghanistan.

5. Cuba

Cubans involved in the historic protests that gripped the country a few weeks ago are now facing mass trials, raising concerns about due process and the validity of some arrests. One man who was sentenced to a year in prison says he was arrested simply for trying to take photos of the demonstrations. Families of others who were arrested say they were detained just for being in the street. Cuban officials have refused to say how many people were arrested following the island-wide protests, which were the most significant the country has seen since Fidel Castro's revolution. Cubalex, a human rights organization, estimates about 700 Cubans were detained. Cuban officials justified the crackdown on protesters by saying the demonstrations had been fomented by Cuba's Cold War nemesis, the United States.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Why Olympians bite their medals and what they do with them

Victory is tasty.

Rising coffee prices won't change what you pay for Starbucks drinks

Coffee buying is a very strategic business, and in this case, the uncaffeinated masses come out on top.

Disney World and Disneyland will start requiring masks indoors again

Can you put Mickey ears on a mask?

Barbie maker says higher prices are coming just in time for the holidays

Holiday decorations have started appearing in stores in July, so why not bring along some early holiday anxiety, too!

'Arthur' to end at PBS Kids with Season 25 in 2022

That's a pretty long time to be an 8-year-old aardvark.

OLYMPICS UPDATE

American Caeleb Dressel has won the men's 100 meter freestyle final with a time of 47.02 seconds, an Olympic record.

Follow here for the latest Olympic news and highlights, and check out the best photos from the Games so far.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"The outpouring love and support I've received has made me realize I'm more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before."

Simone Biles, who recently withdrew from Olympic gymnastics individual all-around competition prioritize her mental health.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Bear tested. Bear approved.

What's the best way to test bear-resistant products? Well, give them to a bear, of course. (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 611458

Reported Deaths: 7753
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1267881800
Ramsey53242911
Dakota47375477
Anoka43381465
Washington27752296
Stearns22721227
St. Louis18312319
Scott17735139
Wright16589153
Olmsted13557103
Sherburne1217196
Carver1077049
Clay830192
Rice8270111
Blue Earth772144
Crow Wing690599
Kandiyohi671785
Chisago628254
Otter Tail591787
Benton587198
Goodhue486474
Douglas479581
Mower478234
Winona465052
Itasca463368
Isanti446967
McLeod435461
Morrison428562
Beltrami411463
Nobles410650
Steele401619
Polk391172
Becker389657
Lyon365854
Carlton357158
Freeborn352634
Pine337923
Nicollet334645
Mille Lacs315556
Brown309040
Le Sueur300528
Todd288833
Cass288633
Meeker266644
Waseca241223
Martin237333
Roseau212421
Wabasha20843
Hubbard198841
Dodge19053
Renville184046
Redwood178641
Houston175916
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165223
Fillmore160010
Faribault157220
Chippewa154138
Pennington154120
Kanabec148028
Sibley147410
Aitkin139837
Watonwan13629
Rock129419
Jackson123112
Pipestone117226
Yellow Medicine115420
Pope11406
Swift107618
Murray107410
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89417
Marshall89017
Lake84620
Wilkin84013
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned49193
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3494
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Turning cooler to finish off the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Miracle of Birth Center welcomes baby animals during the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

4H and FFA members return to the Olmsted County Free Fair show arena

Image

How climate change is and isn't impacting Minnesota's unusual summer

Image

Your Morning Forecast (7/29/21)

Image

Climate change impacting Minnesota weather

Image

Could mask mandates return to Iowa?

Image

WWII era planes stop in Rochester

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/28/21)

Image

Mask Mandate In Iowa

Image

RPS updates masking requirements

Community Events